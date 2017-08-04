There is a handful of Journalists in Las Vegas that are trusted and count with the respect of their readers — and of course, the person Icall first lady of our television, Nancy Burns. Jane Ann Morrison, Bob Stoldal, and John L Smith, to name a few, are writers I like to read; and even if I don’t always agree with them, I respect their opinions.

When any of them write about a subject that I am passionate about and we happen to share the same opinion — even if their publication will not allow giving me the credit I deserve for writing about that shared opinion — I am still happy to match thoughts with them.

Case in point is a column written by Jane Ann Morrison about politicians that take money from supporters and then, right after winning the election, “decide” to run for another office.

I have been after former Assemblywoman Victoria Seaman for announcing just three months after winning the seat in the Assembly that she was running for a seat in the State Senate.

The same happened with District Court judges Susan Johnson and Jerry Tao when only a few days after winning reelection they announced that they were putting their name in for the recently created Court of Appeals.

In 2015 the Las Vegas Tribune wrote an editorial entitled “Newly re-elected judges: How dare you!” bringing to the attention of their supporters their inconsistency and disloyalty to the community.

Elections just ended and winning judges have not even been sworn in yet, but some of them are already politicking for a higher position.

Judge Jerome Tao and Judge Susan Johnson ended a nine-month “year” begging for money, asking residents to help them to retain their seat in the District Court; lawyers that liked the two of them donated money to their campaigns, and lawyers that didn’t like them were forced to donate to their campaigns anyway, afraid of retaliation for not donating to their campaigns.

Those who like Jerome Tao — a.k.a. Jerry Tao — and Susan Johnson donated money to their campaigns because the two judges promised them to “keep doing the good job they have done on the bench” for the next six years.

Those who do not like them donated money so they would not have to suffer retaliation for the next six years and the possibility that their clients might also suffer the consequences.

But today, they both have forgotten their promises to their supporters and have tossed their hats into the ring hoping to be selected for a higher office… yes, before they are even sworn into the position to which they were elected just weeks ago.

What does that tell you? Are they honest with, and loyal to, their supporters? Where will the money collected for campaign contributions go and what will they tell those supporters?”

City Council Stavros Anthony — who the Las Vegas Tribune supported and organized a small dinner party for, so everyone could come over and meet the candidate — has won the re-election in the April primary, saving him a ton of money by not having to run in the general election. Now, only weeks after winning reelection, Councilman Stavros

Anthony announced that he was throwing his hat in the ring for Congressman, challenging the incumbent — whom I have designated as Harry Reid’s Mexican token — Ruben Kihuen.

Coincidentally, Stavros Anthony and former Assemblywoman Victoria Seaman had the same campaign manager?/assistant, who most likely gave them the little push they may have needed to jump into another race so

she could keep collecting the small salary the candidates may give her for the half-service she may offer.

Anthony and Seaman, as well as District Court Judge William (Bill) Kephart, are clients of Lisa Ann Mayo, AKA Lisa Ann Mayo DeRiso, the part time campaign manager that for two years had an outstanding arrest warrant for over $3,000 in bad checks and for failing to appear in court.

Right after the June 8th election, the Las Vegas Tribune wrote about Anthony’s campaign manager: “Lisa Ann Mayo’s case was transferred from Justice Court to District Court, making others believe that she may be using her District Court client (Judge Kephart) to avoid prosecution on a case that has been active since 2014; it is unusual for a bad

check case to last more than three years and handled in District Court.”

The newspaper has discarded the notion that maybe her “political connections” in District Court or in City Hall are covering for her because if they were to “protect” Lisa Ann Mayo or her husband, Keith DeRiso, they could have made her case disappear by now, or at least “dissolve” the arrest warrant that is putting her in danger of being arrested for a criminal offense categorized as a category D felony.

The questions many are asking is why it has taken so long for Metro officers to arrest Lisa Ann Mayo when she is well known and is very much a public figure appearing on televised meetings like the County Commissioners and many others. She claims to be an activist, and as one, her name is as well known as her face.

