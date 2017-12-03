Back on January 1st, 1959 when the American government betrayed their allied government in Cuba by helping Fidel Castro to take over, the first thing the Castro communist regime did was to bring gun control to the country — and fifty-eight years later we all (Americans, Cubans and the rest of the universe) can see the results of that famous phrase, “Arm for what?” (Armas para que?) right in front of the Havana University Alma Mater building.

The American people should not allow the socialists, the Liberal agitators that are working hard to destroy this great nation, to succeed in their villainous efforts.

The American people need to realize that the Liberals/Democrats want to take the guns away from the people because they want to disarm the country so they cannot defend themselves from their political enemies.

Guns don’t kill people, people kill people has been the opinion of this newspaper for a very long time; so naturally we do not believe in guns, but we do believe that the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America is a right that the American people have and should hold onto as primordial.

A very small number of our associates are card-holding gun-carriers, but we all believe in the Constitution and we defend to the death that right above anything.

On October 4, 2017 Jonathan S. Tobin wrote in The Federalist

newspaper: “It didn’t take long. Long before all the facts about the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas were known or even all the missing were accounted for, liberals were riding their familiar gun control hobby horses.

Within hours of the atrocity, articles were being posted online from the usual suspects like Frank Bruni and Nicolas Kristof of the New York Times and Richard Cohen of the Washington Post, trotting out familiar themes.”

They want laws requiring more background checks, age limits on purchases, preventing people with a record of mental illness or domestic violence from being sold weapons, so-called “smart gun” measures that can trace guns and ammunition more easily and even suggested banning handguns, explained Tobin of The Federalist article.

It has always been this newspaper’s contention that the criminals do not need to register their guns because they do not want to be known that they have guns and ammunition; they do not want to alert anyone of their gun possession so the crime cannot be traced to them.

We hope that the American people are smart enough to realize what the Liberals and Democrats are trying to do with the Second Amendment and hope that they do not allow it to take place.

If we have the right to carry guns, the criminals will not know which one of us is packing and which is not, so they will think twice before they try to hurt an innocent human being.

In the United States, gun ownership and opinions on gun laws tend to divide rather starkly along tribal political lines.

Records show that in last year’s presidential election, gun-owning households voted overwhelmingly for Trump, while non-gun households went for Clinton.

When polled, Republicans tend to be much more supportive of concealed carry, and Democrats much more supportive of restrictions, even in polling conducted. Unsurprisingly, surveys find that Republicans are more than twice as likely to own firearms as Democrats (49 percent vs. 22 percent), and conservatives almost twice as likely as liberals to own guns (41 percent vs. 23 percent).

Less data is available for libertarians, but as you might expect the available results put us among the most overwhelmingly supportive political factions for the right to bear arms, and the most opposed to restrictions — to the point that the Public Religion Research Institute uses such opposition as part of its definition of libertarianism (along with opposition to domestic spying, support of non-interventionism overseas, low-tax and free-market views, advocacy for marijuana and pornography legalization, and more), according to Reasons.com, an online publication

We are becoming a nation of elections, or so it seems, having an election almost every year; there is no longer one election every four years; now there is an election almost every time we blink because that is a way to keep the public pre-occupied and entertained, but hopefully the people of this great nation will use these elections to better the future of the country and to take control of their government, which they seem to be losing.

Let’s not make this wonderful nation into another Venezuela or another Cuba; let’s keep this nation as the best place there is.

Let’s keep the Constitution as our Founding Fathers as intended and planned when they wrote it many years ago, thinking of the future of our nation.

Share or Save this Follow Email