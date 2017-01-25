So far so good with President Trump

As predicted, President Trump is fulfilling his campaign promises to make America great again. As expected, the haters are at it again with protests against President Trump across the country. And as expected, Senator McCain is opposing President Trump’s reversal of President Obama’s executive order, regarding the Keystone pipeline. President Trump so far has followed his campaign promises, which is quite a rarity in this age, when we are used to having political candidates saying one thing, and when they are elected, doing something else, or even the complete opposite. It is quite refreshing to see and hear President Trump keeping his word in creating jobs in America by signing his own executive orders to make this happen.

I hope that President Trump begins the process of cleaning up the heads of Law Enforcement that are corrupted and have been bought and paid for. There is no argument that the local government, including the current Sheriff, which is comprised of members of the secret invisible club, really rules what goes on in our community.

The last local election was a complete farce, and was conducted to elect certain individuals, to illegally maintain control of our community. It matters not how you vote, it only matters who counts the votes, and they have control over who counts our votes. We must go back to paper ballots, and a system to recheck the count. Getting rid of electronic voting machines is a must.

With President Trump at the helm, we have a good chance to make America great again. With our support, he can undo what the previous administration created, which was dividing America up, and bringing racial tensions to a peak. I hope President Trump can undo most if not all of the executive orders the previous President created in the past eight years of hell.

I hope President Trump will succeed in building the Wall at our southern border, sending back to their country of origin all of the criminal illegal aliens released from our prisons, and the illegal aliens that violated our immigration laws.

I hope President Trump removes all the identified Muslim Brotherhood members, appointed by the previous President, from their high ranking and sensitive positions in our government, and replaces them with law-abiding American Patriots. Also remove the executive heads of the CIA, NSA, and the FBI, and anyone else who conspired to cover up the wrongful acts of Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, and their Clinton Foundation.

We now have a chance to make things right. We must pay attention to every act by our new government so that our objective, to make America great again, will be realized.

There is nothing of any importance that was created by our previous President that would be worth mentioning, so a fresh start by our new President Trump has been initiated, and so far it looks positive.

Morality, Justice, and Truth need to be brought back into our American culture.

Remember to Keep your Faith, Keep your Gun, and they can Keep their Change.

In God We Trust

* * * * *

Gordon Martines is a former LVMPD detective who has served in many capacities over his 39-year career in law enforcement. He was a

candidate for sheriff in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, with the intention of bringing integrity and accountability back to the department, and filed a federal lawsuit against LVMPD in 2011. Martines has appeared on “Face The Tribune” radio show several times and is currently the host of “Open Mic” on Tuesdays and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. He contributes his opinions and ideas to the Las Vegas Tribune to keep the public informed and help improve policing in Las Vegas. Gordon Martines can be contacted via email at coper71@hotmail.com.