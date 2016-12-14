Good night Harry…

For as long as I can remember I have been exposing the real Harry Reid — not just now that he is supposed to be retiring (not that I believe it to be true), but when he was supposed to be the most powerful man in Nevada and the third most powerful one in the nation for his position as the US Majority Leader and Senator of the United States.

So when I read that one of the most respected columnists of our times, Jane Ann Morrison, was echoing in the daily newspaper what I have been saying and writing in the Las Vegas Tribune for the last eighteen plus years, it definitely made me happy and proud of myself because that is another proof that the Las Vegas Tribune DOES NOT lie.

It may take some time, but sooner or later the alleged largest newspaper in Nevada proved this little weekly newspaper that the Las Vegas Granny claims no one reads, but yet everyone talks about, commenting for or against what we write every week; some agree and some disagree, but they know what is inside the Las Vegas Tribune.

Every time I express my personal opinion of Harry Reid publicly and someone tells me that “Harry has done much for Nevada,” I always have the same request: mention one of those things, not two or three or four, but one, but no one can educate me on what Harry Reid has done for Nevada.

I have personally predicted that Harry Reid, the former powerful Nevada dictator, former US Senator, former Majority Leader and former Minority Leader, T.G. (thank God) is not retiring any time soon. The people of Nevada will have Harry Reid far beyond his “retirement.”

Harry Reid is like a bad case of cancer; it goes away for a while, people think they are allegedly a “Harry Reid survivor,” but sooner or later it comes back until “death do us part.”

I have been predicting that Harry is like a good Cuban baseball coach who prepared the diamond field for his next game; Ruben Kihuen, Dina Titus and Jackie Ross on first, second and third bases with the best player, Catherine Cortez Masto, ready to bat.

From his new Summerlin Nevada Headquarters, replacing the luxurious Ritz-Carlton Hotel that may have cost an arm and a leg, more money than he made as a senior senator and definitely more money than an average worker in Nevada, this arrogant “alleged public servant” will be pulling the wire of his personal puppets and Harry will be around for a long time as a “private citizen” without having to worry about any conflict of interest or any other impropriate moves that most elected officials may be concerned about, but not Harry Reid.

Harry Reid is that “angel” Mormon politician from Nevada that places his nose everywhere because he thinks he is the Fidel Castro of the USA, the God of the land of men, thanks to greedy Nevada residents and the Nevada Republicans for Reid.

I cannot say that I will miss little old Dirty Harry because I will not miss him if he in fact does retire, but I know that Harry will be

giving a hard time to everyone in Clark County as long as we have people that are afraid of him, afraid of expressing their feelings

against Harry Reid, afraid to tell the little devil enough is enough.

Back when Harry Reid was the Chairman of the Gaming Commission and he ordered the old and now defunct Aladdin Hotel closed just days before Christmas because of the alleged connection of the hotel-casino with a back east organized crime family, I criticized Reid almost every week until one time while I was visiting with some friends that were visiting Las Vegas, they asked me to “leave the old man alone” and I reminded them that he has closed the Aladdin Hotel leaving many people without an income for Christmas; I reminded my friends that most hotels and casino employees in Las Vegas are living payday to payday because most of them depend on their tips, and with the hotel-casino closed, there were no tips, yet they told me that “the old man was very good to us” and that was a surprise to me.

Harry Reid has been very good to his friends and to his family; look around — all his family members are well set in very profitable

positions and his friends are also well set and that is probably why they did not want Reid to retire.

I am glad to see Harry Reid indirectly gone from the political scene, but I will be even more happy if he decides to sit home, like the

little old man he is, play some golf, relax in the Jacuzzi and have an early meal, forget that he once was a very powerful man, and go to bed saying “good night to you all.”

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column. Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.