Good doctors are NOT hard to find in our area

It is amazing how the majority of politicians in Nevada disrespect our medical professionals; these politicians are the very same people who probably knock on their doors asking for campaign contributions and begging for their votes and the votes of their family members.

Former senator Harry Reid had to travel all the way to Baltimore for surgery to be performed at Johns Hopkins Cancer Center, as if we don’t have more than adequate hospitals in Nevada. Harry Reid is not the only politician who considers our doctors to be at the bottom of the list. There are many others who might not travel to the Washington Area, but choose California for the best medical care money can buy.

Personally, I don’t blame Mr. Reid for trying to find a solution for his tumor — cancerous or not — because a tumor of the pancreas is the most aggressive of them all.

Nevada ranks among states with some of the best oncologists in the nation. Just to mention a couple of them, we have here doctors like Oscar B. Goodman, Jr. and Muhammad Ghani, members of the Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, an affiliate of the US Oncology Network, one of the largest oncology networks in the United States.

People from around the world come to Nevada to be treated at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada.

According to news reports, Mr. Reid underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his pancreas and will undergo chemotherapy, but his family’s statement did not mention that Reid had been diagnosed with cancer.

This is something that makes us wonder, because if he needs to travel to the Washington area for medical care and treatment for a non-cancerous tumor, and he is going to be put on chemo treatments, we have a big problem with those elite doctors. Chemotherapy treatments are only recommended to attack cancer cells.

It is true that our local doctors are not treated with all the respect they deserve, but we have our own list of doctors here who have nothing to envy about doctors from other places.

And it is not only oncologists. Let’s take as an example, Dr. Chris Caraang, one of the best cardiologists you can ask for. Dr. John Davis, General Surgery; Emmanuel Onwutuebe, Internal Medicine; Teena Tandon, Kidney and Hypertension; Michael Finkelstein with the Urologists Specialists of Nevada, who is a great professional, understanding, compassionate and also is very friendly, and who will take all your worries and concerns away from your mind.

Dr. Julio Garcia, the best plastic surgeon you could ask for. I

personally know several people who travel to Nevada from around the world to be seen, treated and operated on by Julio Garcia.

If what you need is a cardiovascular doctor, you don’t need to go any other place than right here in your own backyard, where you will find the finest in Dr. William Maranon.

Once upon a time the Bascom Palmer, part of the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, was considered the best for your eye problems and it was recognized as the best all around the world.

Today, when it comes to the care of the most important organ of the human body — your eyes — we cannot find better care than at Center For Sight, a comprehensive ophthalmology center in the heart of Las Vegas, dedicated to the most compassionate and highest standards of eye care.

There you can find Dr. Eva Liang, a refractive surgeon who has surgically preserved and restored the sight of more than 20,000 patients, including mine.

And then there’s Dr. Ruben Salinas, a neuro-ophthalmologist, a unique specialist in both neurology and ophthalmology.

We do not need to go travelling to find good medical care. We have the best here in Nevada and all of them deserve our highest respect.

* * * * *

Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.

Share or Save this Follow Email