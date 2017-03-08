From The Desk Of Gordon Martines

Allegedly, our Mayor said that Las Vegas is not a Sanctuary City. Sheriff Joe Lombardo on TV said that his police department will not enforce or cooperate with Federal Laws involving immigration.

I guess I am a little confused. I recall working as a police officer in Robbery/Homicide and never having Immigration officers taking away my suspects, regardless of their immigration status — which I knew perfectly well was that of illegal aliens. The suspects admitted directly to me that they were illegal aliens.

I have the feeling that the almighty dollar is working its magic, and that the mayor is trying to save federal subsidy money, and comply with Federal Immigration Law at the same time.

It is all about the Money. In my wildest dreams, I couldn’t imagine not wanting to deport these illegal criminal aliens, or for that matter, any/all illegal aliens.

The mainstream news media is directly and maliciously involved in stirring up the protest against enforcing Federal Immigration Law.

Locally, the protests are mild, and don’t have the momentum needed to effect change and direction. The American citizen looks at this travesty as an unfair and illegal tap into our taxes. How can anyone justify giving benefits to illegal aliens, when our own military veterans don’t have benefits as do the illegal aliens?

A fine needs to be levied against anyone employing an illegal alien. This fine needs to be doubled each time the employer employs an illegal alien.

Allowing illegal aliens to apply for a driver’s license is yet another benefit wrongly given to illegal aliens. I have personally seen this happening at the DMV, whereby the driver’s test is given in Spanish. I have not seen any road signs that are posted on our public roads written in Spanish, or any other language, other than English. This of course makes for a dangerous situation. Traffic safety is of the utmost importance, and this situation of allowing an illegal alien to have a driver’s license undermines Traffic Safety.

I am glad we have President Trump working to improve the living conditions of real Americans. The former president did everything he could to make life miserable for patriotic Americans.

I sincerely hope that this immigration problem is quickly resolved, as the longer it takes, the more damage it causes.

Remember to Keep your Faith, Keep your Gun, and they can Keep their Change.

In God We Trust