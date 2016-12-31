Fremont Street Experience’s Three Night New Year’s Party

By Sandy Zimmerman

(Photos by D Hotel)

Las Vegas offers so much entertainment it is difficult to choose which New Year’s Eve event to attend. The Fremont Street Experience has been entertaining locals and tourists for years bringing everyone an entire weekend instead of just one night of fun. So much is happening at once, don’t blink or you might miss something!

From Thursday, Dec. 29th through the New Year there’s non-stop action at the renowned five-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas. Not just one stage but guests will enjoy continuous entertainment on all three stages. Festivities will highlight the premiere of a new Viva Vision show featuring Green Day and the launch of the captivating digital display experience from AG Production Service.

At the Fremont Street Experience, you enjoy the extraordinary light show, the street party, continuous entertainment, meeting around 25,000 new friends all within the five-block Fremont Street Experience. Move from stage to stage, follow the festivities and see what’s happening on all five blocks..

The biggest evening of them all, Saturday, Dec. 31, partygoers can rock in the New Year during the ultimate New Year’s Eve street party at Fremont Street Experience – downtown Las Vegas’ official New Year’s Eve party presented as America’s Party – Downtown, taking place Saturday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. The party continues after midnight for 3-1/2 additional hours.

Viva Vision’s show featuring Green Day, “Revolution Vegas”, five-time Grammy Award winning artists will premiere a 6-minute compilation show featuring songs “Bang Bang” from their latest album and “Revolution Radio,” as well as the all-time hits “Good Riddance” and “Holiday.” Tickets for Green Day’s upcoming concert on Mar. 1 in Phoenix as well as other prizes will be given away on New Year’s Eve.

For the first time, Fremont Street Experience is offering a $100 per person Party + Zoom package which includes a flight on the SlotZilla Zoomline between 6 – 11 p.m. on Dec. 31 and admission to the New Year’s Eve party. On Dec. 31, the SlotZilla Zoomline will be open to the public from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. with flights priced at $40. From 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. flights on the Zoomline will be $60 a person and only available to guests attending America’s Party Downtown on a first come, first serve basis. Party + Zoom packages and Zoomline flights are limited.

New Year’s Eve is the only night of the year when Fremont Street Experience has paid, ticketed admission. New Year’s Eve admission is restricted to persons 21 and older, and IDs will be checked at all entrances. To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.VegasExperience.com/NYE.

AG Production Services, the producers of events such as the Super Bowl, the Electric Daisy Carnival and Life is Beautiful festivals. For the first time ever, you can fly into the New Year in style with the purchase of a party package featuring the world’s ultimate zipline, SlotZilla. Guests will enjoy non-stop entertainment from 11 rockin’ acts including Empire Records, 80’s Station, Spandex Nation, EDM Dancing Dj’s, Blue String Theory, Yellow Brick Road, Alter Ego, Voo Doo Cowboys, Garage Boys, Tony Marques and Zowie Bowie.