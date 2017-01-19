Freedom of speech a privilege that only liberals and Democrats are entitled to.

We can see that it’s a proven fact that freedom of speech in the United States is a privilege that only liberals and Democrats are entitled to; human rights are also included as a benefit that only applies to liberals and Democrats — and only if they agree with the majority and the so-called leaders of these liberals and Democrats.
We already see it with former Senator Harry Reid and his manipulative behavior by one day speaking with an anti-immigrant voice and the next day becoming the Godfather of the illegals — but only the illegals from our south-of-the-border neighbor, AKA Mexico, ignoring those from Central and South America, Europe and any other country that exports citizens.
In the political mentality of today, illegal immigrants translate into Mexicans only, when in reality there are many other countries from which we get our illegal immigrants — but they just don’t “show” that much — including the blonde hair, blue-eyed immigrants from Canada, Australia and Norway — blending in with the typical American stereotype, and no one asks them for their immigration papers.
Donald Trump generalizes in his comments on women without directing his comments to someone directly or specific, but Democrat senator Chuck Schumer can refer to a hard-working woman by calling her a “bitch” and no one complains or makes a scene; no one protests because the liberal media ignored the incident and kept silent, putting up a barrier to avoid having to comment on the despicable insulting verbal abuse of Sen. Schumer because he is a Democrat.
Also, being a Democrat give these deceiving people the privilege of been forgetful, unappreciative, ungrateful and anything and everything they want to be because they are Democrats and they are supposed to be the rulers of the so-called “free” world.
Take, for example, the newly elected shiny star of the Nevada Democrat crime family; every day he has a new praise for the retired Senator from Searchlight; yes Searchlight. He may want to be from Summerlin now that he is a millionaire, but he is still from Searchlight.
It is almost like those people who refuse to be from Henderson; they now are from Green Valley — as if their ignorance or their vanity
won’t allow them to see that Green Valley is in Henderson where there is a mayor, a city council, and a city manager, and which has its own police force ruling and protecting those who do not live in Henderson, but in Green Valley.
Of course, these “Green Valley” residents are not alone; there are also people who do not live in Las Vegas; they live in Summerlin. They had even created a “Downtown Summerlin” before they created a Summerlin Municipality. Give me a break!!
Jealousy? No, of course not. Being a Las Vegas resident is a privilege and an honor; maybe it is just stupid sentimentalism that as a resident of the best city of them all for over six decades, I take pride in telling people that I am a Las Vegan.
I take pride also in having had the honor of knowing Senator Floyd Lamb, but that honor did not stop when he went to prison; I am also honored to have known former County Commissioner Mary Kincaid and both of her husbands — in fact, David Kincaid was my insurance agent for years — but that honor did not stop when she went to prison.
I pride myself on being friends with Jasper Speciale, the owner of the famous and never forgotten Tower of Pizza restaurant, and respected that friendship even when he went to prison, allegedly for operating a payday loan business without a business license and charging only two percent interest instead of 340 percent as most payday loan operators charge nowadays, with the blessing of the county, city and state government, and I pride myself on having been his friend till the day he died. I am not a friend only in the good times; I am a friend all the way, in good or bad times.
That is why it’s sad for me when I see the new congressman, “Mr. perfect” Ruben Kihuen, ignoring the fact that half of his political career he owes to former County Commission Chairman Dario Herrera, who introduced him to politics when he was part of Herrera’s campaign team.
Dario Herrera taught Ruben Kihuen (oh, sorry, Congressman Kihuen) the ropes of politics, the tricks of being a good candidate, and many other things that most politicians learn on their own; but Kihuen had Herrera by his side. And giving credit only to Harry Reid was a despicable thing to do.
I remember once when I met with then Assemblyman Ruben Kihuen at a Robin Hood restaurant, and I mentioned to him that he looks, walks and talks like Dario Herrera, and he asked me not to say that again because it could hurt his campaign and his political career.
However, I forgot that politicians are a very special type of person; I later learned that three years ago Dario Herrera was helping the campaign of Ruben Kihuen behind the scenes to “not hurt his campaign and his image” and still idolized Harry Reid — who did cement his successful political career — because, unlike Ruben Kihuen, Herrera is a grateful man.
Let me make clear that I am not friends with Dario Herrera; I was never friends with Dario Herrera when he was a success story and a
very powerful political man; I only talked to him three times; I am friends, however, with the former County Commissioner Chairman’s mother, Nancy Herrera, who I admire and respect as a woman, a mother, and a friend.
Herrera has been in my office maybe three times, once was when he drove his mother who lives in another state to visit with me when she came to Las Vegas to visit her son. I am grateful for that.
My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column. Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email himat: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.
We already see it with former Senator Harry Reid and his manipulative behavior by one day speaking with an anti-immigrant voice and the next day becoming the Godfather of the illegals — but only the illegals from our south-of-the-border neighbor, AKA Mexico, ignoring those from Central and South America, Europe and any other country that exports citizens.
In the political mentality of today, illegal immigrants translate into Mexicans only, when in reality there are many other countries from which we get our illegal immigrants — but they just don’t “show” that much — including the blonde hair, blue-eyed immigrants from Canada, Australia and Norway — blending in with the typical American stereotype, and no one asks them for their immigration papers.
Donald Trump generalizes in his comments on women without directing his comments to someone directly or specific, but Democrat senator Chuck Schumer can refer to a hard-working woman by calling her a “bitch” and no one complains or makes a scene; no one protests because the liberal media ignored the incident and kept silent, putting up a barrier to avoid having to comment on the despicable insulting verbal abuse of Sen. Schumer because he is a Democrat.
Also, being a Democrat give these deceiving people the privilege of been forgetful, unappreciative, ungrateful and anything and everything they want to be because they are Democrats and they are supposed to be the rulers of the so-called “free” world.
Take, for example, the newly elected shiny star of the Nevada Democrat crime family; every day he has a new praise for the retired Senator from Searchlight; yes Searchlight. He may want to be from Summerlin now that he is a millionaire, but he is still from Searchlight.
It is almost like those people who refuse to be from Henderson; they now are from Green Valley — as if their ignorance or their vanity
won’t allow them to see that Green Valley is in Henderson where there is a mayor, a city council, and a city manager, and which has its own police force ruling and protecting those who do not live in Henderson, but in Green Valley.
Of course, these “Green Valley” residents are not alone; there are also people who do not live in Las Vegas; they live in Summerlin. They had even created a “Downtown Summerlin” before they created a Summerlin Municipality. Give me a break!!
Jealousy? No, of course not. Being a Las Vegas resident is a privilege and an honor; maybe it is just stupid sentimentalism that as a resident of the best city of them all for over six decades, I take pride in telling people that I am a Las Vegan.
I take pride also in having had the honor of knowing Senator Floyd Lamb, but that honor did not stop when he went to prison; I am also honored to have known former County Commissioner Mary Kincaid and both of her husbands — in fact, David Kincaid was my insurance agent for years — but that honor did not stop when she went to prison.
I pride myself on being friends with Jasper Speciale, the owner of the famous and never forgotten Tower of Pizza restaurant, and respected that friendship even when he went to prison, allegedly for operating a payday loan business without a business license and charging only two percent interest instead of 340 percent as most payday loan operators charge nowadays, with the blessing of the county, city and state government, and I pride myself on having been his friend till the day he died. I am not a friend only in the good times; I am a friend all the way, in good or bad times.
That is why it’s sad for me when I see the new congressman, “Mr. perfect” Ruben Kihuen, ignoring the fact that half of his political career he owes to former County Commission Chairman Dario Herrera, who introduced him to politics when he was part of Herrera’s campaign team.
Dario Herrera taught Ruben Kihuen (oh, sorry, Congressman Kihuen) the ropes of politics, the tricks of being a good candidate, and many other things that most politicians learn on their own; but Kihuen had Herrera by his side. And giving credit only to Harry Reid was a despicable thing to do.
I remember once when I met with then Assemblyman Ruben Kihuen at a Robin Hood restaurant, and I mentioned to him that he looks, walks and talks like Dario Herrera, and he asked me not to say that again because it could hurt his campaign and his political career.
However, I forgot that politicians are a very special type of person; I later learned that three years ago Dario Herrera was helping the campaign of Ruben Kihuen behind the scenes to “not hurt his campaign and his image” and still idolized Harry Reid — who did cement his successful political career — because, unlike Ruben Kihuen, Herrera is a grateful man.
Let me make clear that I am not friends with Dario Herrera; I was never friends with Dario Herrera when he was a success story and a
very powerful political man; I only talked to him three times; I am friends, however, with the former County Commissioner Chairman’s mother, Nancy Herrera, who I admire and respect as a woman, a mother, and a friend.
Herrera has been in my office maybe three times, once was when he drove his mother who lives in another state to visit with me when she came to Las Vegas to visit her son. I am grateful for that.
My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column. Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email himat: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.
Attachments area