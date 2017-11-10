This week the American people are, or should be, celebrating the one-year anniversary on which Donald Trump was elected the first real president in a very long time. Whether you voted for him or not, it is

still his one year anniversary.

The American people elected a president that doesn’t bow to anyone, a president that speaks what he feels, a president that does not back off from anything or anyone; a president that started working the first day after winning the nomination and the only president that started working the day he won the election.

Most presidents take two weeks off after winning the election to “recuperate” from the stress of winning an election, but not Donald Trump, he went to work immediately and has not stopped yet.

We are almost positive that Donald Trump is the kind of president that the American people wanted to elect because, as we have said before, Donald Trump was competing for the Republican nomination against seventeen experienced politicians that knew the ropes for how to win an election, and when he started saying what the American people wanted to hear, he became our president and we started seeing the results even before the president was sworn in.

While the Liberals, Socialist-Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans hold hands with each other in an attempt to destroy President Trump’s work, he continues to uncover the real truth.

In 2017 ALONE… Fox business reported “66 Record Highs for Dow under President Trump”; “U.S. Unemployment Drops to Lowest in 17 Years”; Daily Caller and the Bureau of Labor and Statistics reported that “More Americans in the Workforce than Ever Before.”

Despite all odds, and as always making a difference, the Las Vegas Tribune became the first newspaper nationwide to endorse the Republican candidate for president after the Clinton clan tried to destroy the possibility of bringing America back to be a real nation with closed borders, great economy and free enterprises, bringing the economy back to a higher standard, and a year later the newspaper stands proudly by the president while congratulating him and his cabinet for their efforts to Make America Great Again.

It is the first time in many years that our nation has a real president that is able to be in control by ignoring the socialist mainstream media and the evil Democrats that are working double time to block the president’s efforts to a higher standard and higher morals creating a brighter future for the new generation within a free and independent nation respected by all nations.

In one year the country has evolved to the top again receiving higher commendations and the respect of the entire world. Donald Trump still has a great number of Republicans supporting him, standing by him and an undetermined amount of followers and supporters who believe that he is the only one that can save the nation from the Democratic destruction.

The number of bills signed into law is just part of the story. The vast differences between the number of pages or words those bills contained start to reveal what types of laws they were and what effects they ultimately had.

According to Josh Tauberer, founder of the legislative database GovTrack, bills with more words generally create government programs, and those with fewer are often rolling back regulations or programs.

The night of November 8, 2016 is a night that all Americans will remember forever as turning the calendar to the 1948 presidential race when the Chicago Tribune was also sure who the next president would

be, declaring in a huge headline, “Dewey Defeats Truman,” and almost seventy) years later similar pictures remind the political gurus of the 1948 election when many were expecting Hillary Clinton to win, but she had to concede that election.

The American people want the change that they were falsely promised eight years earlier and that never came, and now Donald Trump was making that promise a reality, building the wall as well as creating and bringing back jobs and financial stability while enforcing the immigration laws, lowering the taxes and making a real health reform.

In this first year of winning the presidency of the United States we want to salute President Donald Trump and thank him for his service to the nation.

We all know that he does not need the job to survive; we all know that by accepting the job that the American people have offered him he is losing money and the scrutiny is more tense than any real estate deal, but he has done it for free because he realizes that the country needs someone that is not a professional politician.

We at the Las Vegas Tribune would like to praise President Trump; we’re praying for him, his family, his cabinet, those close to him and the nation as a whole.