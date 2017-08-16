Anna Magnani or Enneagram… that is the question

Normally the question most asked is: What is the FIORE?

or What is the FIORE all about? No more.

The question most asked since the advertisement for their last meeting went out has been: What is Enneagram?

Striving for diversification, every month, entertainer and founder Nelson Sardelli schedules a guest speaker for the FIORE luncheon. For the August meeting, at the suggestion of Cindy Joseph, the invited orator was Dr. Steve Purdom, whose expertise is on the Enneagram, an ancient body of wisdom that identifies nine core personality types and how each sees and interact

s with the world.

Say what? you say. Well said, I say. I said the same.

Only a handful of the people in attendance knew the subject matter, but after a few minutes of Dr. Purdom’s presentation and intermingling with the attentive and inquisitive crowd, it became an intriguing subject that sparked curiosity and interest in everyone present.

After discussing several of the FIORE personalities, the accepted concept of the identification of the nine core personality types was surely shaken. Some new personality types were definitely “unmasked” or discovered. So it is back to the drawing board for the doctor.

All in all it was a most enjoyable and enlightening presentation, one that will be long remembered.

The number of attendants to the luncheon on a very hot (albeit dry heat) Las Vegas August afternoon attests to the success and popularity of this ever-growing non club club.

Las Vegas entertainer and master impersonator Pete Willcox will be the attraction for the Thursday, September 14th luncheon, so Elvis will definitely be in the building.

The Annual Halloween Party will be an evening event on Friday, October 20th, a monstrous party not to be missed.

As always, all the F.I.O.R.E. events are held at the Italian American Club, 2333 East Sahara Ave.

RSVP to Nonclubclubfiore@gmail.com is always required

.