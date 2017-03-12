Entertainment

FCC confirms that LPFM stations do not interfere with full-power stations

Email, RSS Follow
Pin It
Email Email

LPFMBy Tom Roe

Once upon a time, the few opponents in Congress to the low-power FM bill then pending in Washington D.C., made up a fake compact disc and distributed it to legislators, claiming it contained the sounds of interference that low-power stations would cause over the signals of much more powerful full-power stations. Of course, giant full-power FM stations would interfere with small low-power FM stations, if radio engineering was incorrect, not the other way around.

Now that Congress has allowed two different low-power FM bills to pass, and thousands of stations to go on the air, Radio World reported that the Federal Communications Commission made their first ruling on this issue.

A Birmingham, Ala. FM station, WDJC, raised repeated concerns about interference from three planned LPFMs stations, all with religious-based programming.

Kimtron Inc., part of Crawford Broadcasting claimed their high-definition digital signals were endangered by the low-power stations, but the FCC did not buy that argument, and still, no one has proved that low-power FM stations interfere with full-power stations.

 

Email, RSS Follow
Pin It
Email Email

— Las Vegas Tribune

Leave a comment

*
To prove you're a person (not a spam script), type the security word shown in the picture. Click on the picture to hear an audio file of the word.
Anti-spam image

  • March 2017
    M T W T F S S
    « Feb    
     12345
    6789101112
    13141516171819
    20212223242526
    2728293031  

  • Tune into RadioTribune daily for the best internet talk radio in Nevada.
    Click on the image to tune in.

  • http://lasvegastribune.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/lvt20170308-1-32.pdf

    htthttp://lasvegastribune.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/lvt20170308-1-32.pdfp://lasvegastribune.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/lvt20170301-1-31.pdf

    Click here

  • LasVegasTribune.com has a handful of honest hardworking editors and researchers. We are working diligently to bring you the truth no matter the cost. We have no membership fees and have no plans for it in the future. We rely on the compassion and dedication of our faithful volunteers and donations from our loyal readers.

    Please donate as much as you feel comfortable. We have multiple donation values for your convenience as well as donation you can enter your own value.

    We thank you for your support, and please only donate what you can afford.

    1. Donations

  • Donations

  • Archives

  • Kerns ad

    Kerns ad

  • Mail by Renee
    Private Mailboxes
    702-262-0703