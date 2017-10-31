Experience Four Restaurants in One Afternoon or Evening!  

(Photos by Sandy Zimmerman)

Donald Contursi, President of the award-winning LIPSMACKING Foodie Tour, invited me to review his tour and I met everyone in front of the Aria’s entrance, by the waterfalls. With my wonderful memories of all of the times I was invited to openings and events previously to review some of the restaurants in the Aria and Cosmopolitan Hotels, I knew this would be an afternoon to remember.

I call the LIPSMACKING Foodie Tour, “the Grand Food Tour, the Ultimate Foodie Tasting Tour of all of the restaurant food tastings and tours I have attended! It was really dining and the best way to discover four first class restaurants in one afternoon.

This LIPSMACKING food tasting tour brought us to 4 restaurants: Mexican – Javier’s Cantina (Aria Hotel), Greek- Milos (Cosmopolitan Hotel), Asian/Korean- MOMOFUKO (Cosmopolitan) and Italian- the famous Wolfgang Puck’s CUCINA (Cosmopolitan).

The restaurant choices were PERFECT, we tasted each restaurant’s signature dishes, the specialties that made them famous.

Walking into Javier’s Cantina, each room is different. Their Marcos Room stands alone known for its beauty and only reserved for groups required to pay a minimum of $4,000 with a VIP list of Leonardo Di Caprio, the Lakers and more. Except our tour was allowed to dine in the Marcos Room!

This is parts of our menus in each of the four restaurants:

JAVIER: STARTERS, ENCHILADAS de MARISCOS stuffed with shrimp and Dungeness crab sautéed in wine, covered in a tomatillo sauce with melted Monterey Jack cheese. CHICKEN ENCHILADA- free range chicken covered with Guajillo sauce and melted Monterey Jack cheese;

MILOS: Greek Salad, grilled Mediterranean Octopus sushi quality, and MILOS SPECIAL- Zucchini, eggplant TZATZIKI & KEFALOGRAVIERA cheese;

MOMOFUKU: Spicy cucumbers, Shiltake Bun, Pork Ramen with pork belly and shoulder, and a slow poached egg;

WOLFGANG PUCK’S CUCINA: ZEPPOLE- Fried Italian Doughnut with caramel sauce. Tiramisu- Espresso soaked chiffon, Mascarpone cream; PISTACHIO BUDINO- Whipped cream Fraiche, Biscotti crumble; CHOCOLATE CREMOSO- Chocolate Mousse, Praline crunch;

We were served all of this for a great late lunch or dinner! The tasting tour was not rushed, very relaxed and members of the tour served the same as they treated their customers.

The afternoon brought a feast of gourmet selections while the guests made friends and left feeling happy and stuffed.

The LIPSMACKING Foodie Tours offer 3 tours- afternoon, evening and downtown.

For information about the LIPSMACKING Foodie’s 3 tours, call 702-289-4796. www.VegasFoodieTour.com

Award-winning syndicated columnist Sandy Zimmerman is a Show and Dining reviewer as well as travel, health, luxury living and more. Sandy is talk show host of Sandy Zimmerman’s Las Vegas TV. For information, questions, or to recommend subjects, please call (702)-515-0846. FACEBOOK@SZLVTV www.sandyzimm2003@yahoo.com

SUGGESTIONS: Do you have a fave comedian, singer, musician, hypnotist, ventriloquist, specialty act, production show or any other entertainer? Send your fave, the reasons for your choice, your name, email and you may win complimentary tickets to a show or other prizes. sandyzimm2003@yahoo.com