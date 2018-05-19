Exercise your right to vote

Early voting starts ten days from today, and even if we do not

encourage anyone to take advantage of the new system of early voting, many people do vote early because they may have been brainwashed by political maneuvering and so-called campaign experts that try to control the voting system.

We have always felt that the citizens of any community need to make and take the time to vote on a specific day, just like they always did before early voting became viable. We have always had, for a very long time, an actual election day on which constituents would take the time to exercise the most precious and important duty that we American citizens enjoy and many other countries can only dream about.

“It is very convenient to go shopping and vote at the same time,” say some people when they are asked about their experience with early voting. But it is not about convenience; it is about our duty as American citizens, and we should be happy and grateful that we have that privilege and take advantage of it whenever it comes around.

“I am working on Tuesdays during the day,” said another “good American” who may be too lazy to get out a little earlier to go to the polls to vote.

We have never heard of a boss that would not allow an employee to take time to vote; in fact, we believe that every employee is allowed to take some time off on election day to go vote; but we ask, how much of an inconvenience could it be to get up one hour earlier and go vote before going to work, which would probably work better than going after work.

The way we view early voting is very simple, and at every election we ask the same question, maybe because we take pride in going to cast our vote or maybe because we do not trust the voting system in this community. Do you know what happens to your vote when the voting personnel haul your vote back to the election department? Do they only have the ballot boxes that they just pick up, or do they have another

box with the results they want to have for the party or the candidate of their choice? Can anyone honestly answer any of these questions?

Sure, the same thing could happen if it is a one-day election or one that lingers on for two weeks, but we believe that by voting at the electoral voting place is a little, just a little, more safe than in a shopping center or at a grocery store.

Maybe going back to the old paper machine where a voter has the opportunity to get a printed copy of the candidates for which they cast their vote would be a good thing; and even if they cannot get a straight answer from the election department they can get the opportunity to raise a doubt and maybe even embarrass the election officials, like when an illegal immigrant gets caught voting, especially several times.

How do you think that Senator Harry Reid won his last election?

Everyone, every one of the people we asked about their vote denied having voted for the not-so-popular Senator Reid.

Unfortunately, the voting problem is not limited to the U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress or Presidential elections; it also happens locally where some bad judges keep getting reelected over and over, as also happens with sheriff races and city council, county commissioners and the rest of the political ballot, as well as some of the union elections where

perhaps many voters that have left this world a long time ago have “honestly” cast their vote.

Why is it some corrupted liberals and political “movers and shakers” are against photo ID in order to cast the vote? Either because some of these “good Americans” and immigrants with voting cards have been dead for some time before the election and the immigrants that the unions offer a job to for their votes before they even become legal in the country.

As prosecutors and law enforcement always says, “If you are not hiding anything, and if you are not guilty, you have nothing to worry about.”

Well, the same should apply to the election system. Don’t we all feel better if we can do something to secure the truthful and legit election process?

Everyone talks about it, but no one like to speaks up and be singled out by the system, and that is why the Las Vegas Tribune exists and that is why many people look up to us for guidance during election time and on election day.

We all need to remember that voting is the most important and the most valued privilege American citizens have, and the only way we are going to clean up government corruption is by exercising our right to vote.

