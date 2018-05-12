Every person has (or had) a mother

Many years ago, when household Television was still in its early years, Horn and Hardart, well known for opening the first automat back east (New York) — of which their newly created drip method for brewing coffee made them especially well-known — sponsored a special Sunday morning show on TV called The Children’s Hour. The show had originated on radio, but when it changed over to television (first in Philadelphia in 1948, then New York in 1949), it was a great show for families to watch together. While it was called The Children’s Hour, mothers especially loved it. They appreciated watching the talented children, but they also appreciated that the show emphasized how children could and should help their very own mothers every day at home.

The opening song, as I remember it, was sung by one of the children, although I can’t remember which one — yet I do remember the words: Less work for mother; let’s lend her a hand. Less work for mother so she’ll understand.

She’s your greatest treasure; Let’s make her life a pleasure. Less work for mother dear.

Because television was young, shows were scarce, and while some of those fledgling offerings wouldn’t seem to be so worth watching today, they still attracted some big names — or big-names-to-be — such as Ted Arnold (musical director for Glenn Yarbrough and José Feliciano), Frankie Avalon, Rosemary Clooney, Buddy DeFranco, Eddie Fisher, Connie Francis, Dan Gralick, Joey Heatherton, Kitty Kallen, Rose Marie, Bernadette Peters, Ann Sheridan, Arnold Stang, Ezra Stone (radio’s original Henry Aldrich) and Bea Wain. Al Alberts (of The Four Aces) had a 30-year children’s variety show modeled on the Horn & Hardart show where he had appeared as a child.

*For those who don’t know what an automat is, it was a “restaurant” without tables and chairs, without waiters, and without menus. One just walked along the wall, looked into little windows behind which were small dishes of freshly-made-that-day items such as soup, sandwiches, sliced peaches, pieces of cake or pie, and the like. You

put your coin in the slot, opened the little door, and took your item out. And of course, the famous drip-brewed coffee for 5¢ was always available. It was great for those on the run for a quick lunch, those

who wished to get a little fresh air and take their lunch to the park, or those who needed to hurry back to the office.

Since every person has a mother, The Children’s Hour honored and appreciated mothers for all they do. Things seem to have changed a lot over the years, however, and many children today often can’t wait to leave home. (Little do they know what they’re in for, not realizing all that is done for them at home, but they find out soon enough!)

True, not all mothers live up to what a mother is expected to be, and some children never even have the opportunity to experience having a mother at all, whether one of those “old-fashioned-like” loving and

dedicated mothers of the past or present, or even one of those less loving, negligent, never-around mothers that leave much to be desired in regard to the meaning of motherhood. But mothers in general are always expected to be loving, and therefore to be treated with respect and held in high regard; thus they are honored on a day set aside for them every May for the very reason of being mothers.

I remember The Children’s Hour as one of the first TV programs I ever watched, mainly because I remember that song that started, “Less work for mother, let’s lend her a hand.” Sometimes children do take their mothers for granted, perhaps not realizing how much work they do, and have to do, in order to keep the family running as well as it does.

Clothes do not wash themselves, and back in those days, practically everything also had to be ironed. And let’s not skip the step of hanging the wash out to dry — which took up another hunk of mother’s time, pinning each piece of clothing on the clothesline with those special little clothespins (some of which I still have, leftover from using them for making little dolls for my own children).

But the washing and ironing of clothes was just one daily chore that mothers did. There was also the meal planning, the food shopping, the cooking and all the clean up, which usually included all the washing and drying of the dishes and utensils used — until the children got old enough to lend mother a hand.

And mother’s work did not end there. Who else would clean the house? — the dusting, the mopping, the vacuuming (if she was fortunate enough to have a vacuum), the sinks, the tub and toilet, and everything else that needed cleaning. And sandwiched in between all that, she still found time to help the children with their homework, play games with them, and read them bedtime stories.

When the electricity went out during some of our storms, my mother would tell us ghost stories, whether it just gave her another opportunity to be creative, or in order to help take our minds off the dark and just be “happily scared” by her made-up-on-the-spot tales.

She created an ongoing character named Gussy Ghost, who apparently was a good ghost and would help out, if needed, to keep children safe from all the so-called “bad” ghosts.

My mother was one of the good ones. She told me all she ever wanted was to be a good mother. Of course, back in her day, opportunities for women generally didn’t seem to abound much beyond a few standard ones, such as secretary, nurse, telephone operator, store clerk, housemaid or nanny, and the like. (Some pioneer-type women, of course, jumped into jobs traditionally for men only, and likely did a darned good job, but one can assume they were not the stay-at-home mother types.)

While my mother worked as a housemaid and cook to a rich family prior to marriage, after marriage she was a full-time stay-at-home mother, even though the war opened up new opportunities for women while the men were away. Her main and only job was to raise her children.

So whether your mother was unable to raise you, or could not be around for any number of reasons, or even mistreated you, you can probably understand why mothers in general are revered for what they are supposed to do, and even expected to do, out of their built-in well of mother-love. If you cannot in any way appreciate your own mother, for whatever reason, imagine the kind of mother you wished you would have had, then know that many out there had that kind of mother, and appreciate them, not only on Mothers Day, but all year long.

* * * * *

Maramis Choufani is the Managing Editor of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Maramis, email her at maramis@lasvegastribune.com.

