Environmental Apathy
By Elaine Cunningham
with Dewey Dirks
Many of the Las Vegas Tribune’s readers know the mainstream media in
America is controlled by a handful of corporations who keep tight
control over the flow of information for the masses. Long gone are the
days of good journalism in our country. The primary concern of media
corporations has become looking out for their own profit margins and
the happiness of their major advertisers. Among the many failures to
alert the general public about pressing concerns, one of mainstream
media’s most tragic failures was not adequately reporting on and
informing Americans about the seriousness of environmental issues
facing mankind in the early 21st century. As a result, the general
public is bombarded daily with absurd advertisements touting
nonsensical buzz phrases like ‘clean coal.’ At the same time
scientific research about such issues as the yearly death toll from
air pollution and the disastrous side effects of big oil’s latest
darling, ‘fracking,’ go under-reported, unreported or suppressed. All
this has produced an American public that remains largely apathetic
about extremely serious environmental issues currently facing all
mankind that will likely determine whether or not our civilization
will survive beyond the end of the next century.
With this in mind, I consider it my duty as a journalist to breach the
issue of the environment for the Las Vegas Tribune’s readers. One of
the questions facing activists and scientists who study environmental
issues is that of environmental sustainability. Environmental
sustainability examines how long a culture might survive on the earth
while meeting the wants and needs of its people.
Before I talk about what is sustainable for our culture, it is perhaps
best to identify what is not sustainable. What is not sustainable in
their present form are information/industrial cultures that in the
last 300 years have managed to cut down well over 50 percent of the
world’s forests, eradicating over 3,000 of the world’s 6,000 cultures
— thereby destroying much human ethnodiversity (which is just as
important for the well-being of human cultures as genetic variation is
for our species) — polluting water supplies and aquifers around the
world, draining the world’s fourth-largest body of fresh water (the
Aral Sea in Asia), depleting the world’s supply of edible fish,
creating significant threats to biodiversity in biomes the world over
on both land and in the world’s seas, and managing to dump enough
carbon dioxide into the atmosphere to affect global weather trends.
Given these facts, it is reasonable to question if our modern cultures
will be around in 100 to 150 years.
Sustainable development is sometimes defined as technologies that meet
the current needs of a culture while not threatening the
sustainability of future generations. Considering that the lifetime of
the average species on planet Earth is six million years, I think at
the very least, the base question for any method of obtaining energy,
materials, or food for the world’s cultures should be whether or not
that method will cause a significant harmful impact to the surrounding
environment over a period of 500 or even 1,000 years. By that metric,
it is clear that ancient cultures such as the Romans or the Han
Chinese were able to create more sustainable societies than the
European, Asian, and American societies have created in modern times.
One thing is certain: It is useless to measure the cost of economic
and environmental sustainability in terms of money. Money should be no
object when it comes to attaining environmental sustainability because
if a culture is not environmentally sustainable, the money that
culture uses won’t be worth an ounce of puppy pee after that society
drives itself off an environmental cliff. If, say, converting
electrical production in the U.S. from gas, nuclear, and coal to solar
and wind production were to cost $500 billion, it doesn’t matter at
all, because that $500 billion will be worthless anyway should our
culture self-destruct due to rising global temperatures. It is most
reasonable to define feasible measures to attain environmental
sustainability as any method that successfully helps prevent our
culture from environmental self-destruction while meeting the needs of
the people of that culture. I recall someone famous saying, “If an
industry destroys our environment, it’s not economically sustainable.”
There’s a disturbing recent form of apathy in all the excuses for “clean energy” aka industrial wind turbines, which typically range from 400 to 700 feet tall now. They’re continually portrayed as “green” while ruining large swaths of scenery, killing birds & bats, and forcing rural residents to move away from noise pollution.
I think the media is doing a much poorer job of reporting on that hypocrisy, rather than under-reporting fossil fuel carnage. The public tends to pit A vs. B instead of admitting that Man is pillaging nature from many angles.