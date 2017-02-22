Endorsements should be voluntary

It was a great pleasure seeing Norm Jahn when he visited the Las Vegas Tribune’s office last week. As someone who comes with a schedule, it was an honor that he put an hour or so aside to share opinions and ideas with us, and we will be writing more about that in the near future. We always thank our writers for a job well done, but last week I, along with our Managing Editor, Maramis Choufani, had the opportunity to do that in person.

Norm takes his assignment of keeping our readers informed as to what has happened and what is happening today behind the scenes in the Blue Blood community of the Metro administration very seriously.

We thank people like Norm Jahn, Gordon Martines, and all the others who we cannot mention by name because their job and life career would be at risk — and we all know the results and the consequences of being placed on the hit list of the Metro Administration: it is a life-term payback.

If you are a Metro police officer who happens to fall from grace in the eyes of your supervisor, you know the penalty lasts a lifetime — not because you, the police officer, made a mistake (we all know that one can be innocent yet that will not stop the accusations nor the penalties), but because the Gang of Three will make sure that your punishment is for as long as you live since they put it on paper and file it to stay around forever.

Nothing will hurt a police officer more than to be denied his or her retirement papers, permitting them to carry a concealed weapon and be identified as a retired police officer, which will get them a little more respect from former fellow officers in case the situation warrants it.

We at the Las Vegas Tribune were blackballed by former Sheriff Doug Gillespie because we refused to endorse him or offer him the same promotion that the newspaper offered former Sheriff Bill Young before he decided not to run for a second term after the unexpected death of his mother in a car accident.

Gillespie did not know how to appreciate our honesty when face to face I told him that I could not endorse him nor give him the same promotion — four pages FREE of charge — that I voluntarily offered Sheriff Bill Young, and he never forgot that, and I was told that he ordered the crew of the Public Information Office to never give this newspaper any information that we would ask for.

Of course, on top of all that, Carla Alston, director of that unit, was not too happy when we criticized the Department when they hired her after she left Channel 8 for unknown reasons to boss around a fine group of men with way more experience in police work than she ever had; it is noticeable that with all the propaganda that Metro forces on Carla Alston, there is no mention that she was a transplant from Channel 8 in Las Vegas, but it is even more noticeable that every article we have written about Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and/or Carla Alston has disappeared from Google Search.

We are not insinuating anything, but it is my humble opinion that Metro has way more experts on computers and way more Internet Technicians than we, or even most people, can afford, and that’s probably a good thing. Regardless of that fact, we know that “good” hackers could also make certain articles “disappear” — and making my articles disappear is just one step toward making me disappear. It should be no shock to learn that some people, in order to please their supervisors, kiss the boss’s rear end by taking their boss’s problems as their own and “do what needs doing.”

I really don’t care much about needing the assistance of the PIO; as I said before, PIO is not there to help the media but to cover for the higher-ups in the organization — and besides, I have better and more reliable sources than the PIO can ever be.

However, I have said that Metro could have insulted and disrespected the officers in their Public Information Office by passing over their experience and qualifications as police officers and hiring an outsider to come in and order them around.

So now when we call the Public Information Office, AKA PIO, a very polite telephone/receptionist takes our question or request for a comment and tells the newspaper, “We’ll get back to you,” but that never happens because they have orders not to call back, and I am more than sure that the Director made sure that Sheriff Gillespie’s orders were to be enforced to the fullest even after he was gone (retired, I mean) and he becomes a former sheriff. It is worth mentioning that since his retirement, no hotel or gaming property on the Strip wants to hire him as Director of Security, something that is customary after a sheriff retires.

It is my understanding that Gillespie is the only sheriff that has not been hired on the Strip after finishing his term; in fact, when he applied at the SLS (the former Sahara Hotel), it was his undersheriff (who also applied) who got the “You are hired!” call. What does that say about the former sheriff?

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.