One election ends and another begins.

Just after the national election ended, the Las Vegas Municipal election begins and I want to put in my two cents before anyone else.

From day one I liked Donald Trump for president and even if many people thought I was crazy, now every one becomes “the first one to support Donald Trump and the first newspaper to endorse Donald Trump”; if all the people that claim to be on Trump’s side would have done that from the very beginning — and not after the election, he would have also won the popular vote and most definitely would have won Nevada and would not have turned over the Nevada team to Harry Reid’s soldiers.

The city council election is very simple: two seats are up for reelection and one is termed out and has become an open seat for which several candidates are expected to file; thus far the only one that seems to be willing to announce her candidature is former Nevada

Assemblywoman Michele Fiore — and as I have been telling my radio listeners and all those who ask me, she is the perfect candidate for

that seat. That was not my opinion when Michele Fiore ran for a congressional seat and I told her that when she was the host of my radio show Face The Tribune, the second time she ran for a congressional seat I could not say anything to her because her campaign public relations manager (who denied being a campaign manager) did not allow her to speak to me and we were not talking.

But a few weeks ago I called Michele to wish her a Merry Christmas and she told me that she was thinking about running for the seat held by the Mayor Pro-Tem, and since then I have been telling my friends and my radio audience that Michele Fiore is the perfect person to be a city councilwoman — and I mean it.

First of all, I believe that she, Michele Fiore, can be more productive to the people of Las Vegas in the city council and not in the nation’s capital; Michele is a full-time elected official and even if we have not spoken since she became an assemblywoman, I have kept track of her career and I know that she is very popular, is a hard working public official and is very much involved in the community.

I hope she does jump into the race and gets back to being a public servant where she can be more useful and have a good opportunity to be useful to the people of Las Vegas. Thus far no one better than she has been mentioned for the city council seat in ward six and she is the best candidate for that seat. I hope that her granny campaign-public relations manager does not change her mind.

One city council at a time; next week I will talk about my dear friend Bob Beers, who is up for reelection, and as the city website refers to

Bob Beers, it states that he prides himself on an “open door policy” and encourages residents to contact him with concerns, questions and

ideas for making Las Vegas a better place to live, work and play, and that is not bull. I have seen Bob Beers in action and I can assure everyone that he is a full-time councilman.

Bob Beers has the experience, the knowledge, and the desire to be a city councilman and he is the city council for everyone in Ward 2, in

Las Vegas, in Clark County, in Nevada and in the United States because he feels that even if his first priority is his Ward 2, he wants the

best for every resident.

But now I need to turn my six senses to Municipal Court Department 5, where Chief Judge Cedric Kerns is the sitting judge, and unlike the chief judges in District Court, carries a full calendar every day besides fulfilling his duty as Chief Judge.

Rumors are that someone has been pushed to run against the exemplary record of Chief Judge Kerns who is a day-and-night public servant and no one works harder than he does on or off the bench.

I hope that those rumors that someone will challenge Judge Kerns are not true because whoever might do that likely will not have the best interests of the community at heart. Whoever challenges Judge Kerns might only want to use the office as a stepping stone for some higher office, at which time, he would drop the little municipal court joblike a hot potato.

If it is true, I hope the city constituents reject anyone who runs for Las Vegas Municipal Court Department 5 and secure the people of Las Vegas with another term for Chief Judge Cedric Kerns.

And just for the record, I can tell my enemies — those who dislike me and everything I do — Judge Kerns is not a personal friend of mine, and I am not personally gaining anything by his being on the bench, but the people of Las Vegas will be the winners for having someone who can be fair and knows how to serve justice without being out of place.

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.

* * * * *

Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.