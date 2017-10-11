Will the real criminal please stand up?

Most American people are naïve enough to believe that the government at all levels is here to protect and to defend its citizens at any cost, but the lack of interest by all and any law enforcement is proving it’s a different story.

We all know the Internet is becoming the number one setting for fraud and illegal activities in the modern world, but there is no one government entity that dedicates a single department to take reports on Internet fraud, Internet scams and electronic rip-offs or armed robbery of innocent people, many of them seniors that are trying to earn a few extra dollars to survive the era where earning is less and the prices go up on a daily basis.

The Nevada Attorney General, through a very nasty, unpolished and impolite telephone operator, informed an American taxpayer that they have to protect the identity of businesses that may have committed fraud and they are not aware of anyone being assigned to fraud, since they do not have a fraud unit.

The office of the County District Attorney has a bad check unit to collect bad checks given to local casinos acting as a collection agency for the gaming industry.

The casinos Bad Check Unit is not interested in pursuing collections or prosecuting and a good proof of that is the case of Lisa Ann Mayo, AKA Lisa Ann DeRiso, with more than $3,000.00 in bad checks and no one has yet arrested her or even asked her to make good her promise to pay for the bad checks.

The Bad Check Unit is the closest thing to a Fraudulent Check Unit in the office of the Clark County District Attorney, and there are no future plans to create such an office.

At the Federal Bureau of Investigations, AKA FBI, the telephone is answered by an electronic answering device asking the caller to give a name and number and someone will call back, but not promising the telephone call any time soon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police do have a fraud unit and a telephone number assigned to that unit, but most likely it will not do anyone any good because they may be “too busy with local crime to be worried about online crime.”

There are a great number of people that are offering online jobs and who are even willing to advance the pay for the first week, but when they send the money for double the amount agreeable for the salary, they call the “new employee” to let them know that the company made a mistake but “it is not a big deal”; that all the “new employee” has to do is “deposit the check and send the difference back to the employers.

What a relief for a person who is out of work for many months — or perhaps years — and now finds an employer who is willing to advance the first week’s salary all by email even before asking for their social security number, work background or any other normal questions between employer and employee.

Unfortunately, after one or two weeks the bank calls that “new employee” and throws a bucket of ice water on him or her; “The check you deposited a few days ago came back as not a good check,” and the next question the bank asks is as bad as the news of a ‘funny’ check, “When can you make good the money we advanced you from that check?”

Well, the money the bank advanced the “new employee” was sent to the employers as good faith to prove their honesty, but unfortunately the new employer is nowhere to be found and now the “new employee” has to make good that money or suffer the consequences of having the account closed and most likely being charged with Internet fraud, being arrested and prosecuted for a crime that person had no intention to commit.

In the case of employees looking for a job, the only victim is the person that needs a job to support the family, to pay for all incidentals that go with the mortgage, and will now need money to pay an attorney, who will likely ask for money up front; and after that the good attorney will ask the new employee/now criminal to “plead guilty and get it over with,” as it is so easy to become guilty when one is not guilty.

The law is there to prosecute the person they assume is the criminal, but in fact they are doing nothing to prosecute or even stop the real criminal.

In reality, the “criminal” they prosecute is the only victim of the fraud that no one on any level of the government is interested in.