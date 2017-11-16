Lately, the Democrats and Liberals’ way of attacking their competitor or challengers is the more dangerous and cruel way of manufacturing attacks on their competitors.

Roy Moore, a Republican candidate for Senator, is the latest victim of the and the vindictive Democrats attacking those who are a challenge to their party, with the help of funny Republicans like Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, who believes Moore should “step aside.”

Congressman Anthony Weiner follows the long list of Democrats after President Bill Clinton and his scandal with the young White House intern, Monica Lewinsky; that list includes prominent names in the Democratic party like Gary Hart, and John Edwards — whose wife was dying of cancer while he was having a formal affair of many years standing with the woman who bore his daughter.

Edwards’ name was mentioned as a running mate for the 2008 Barack Obama presidential ticket, but the extramarital affair was an obstacle for the campaign.

Eliot Laurence Spitzer was an attorney who served as the 54th governor of New York from January 1, 2007, until his resignation in disgrace fourteen months later on March 17, 2008. Prior to being elected governor of New York, he was elected to two four-year terms as the Attorney General of New York, from 1999 to 2006; he resigned as New York’s governor in 2008 in the midst of a scandal concerning his solicitation of high-end prostitutes.

We can go on and on with Democrats that have shown very little in the way of morals and that have abused their positions and ignored the trust the American voters placed in them, but that is not the point that we want to make here today when Roy Moore’s own political party is trying to stab him in the back by bringing up accusations from forty years ago. He may be guilty, BUT — he is innocent until proven guilty.

Recently we have mentioned in another forum that perhaps it would be wise for American lawmakers in both parties to find a number that they can all be comfortable with for a statute of limitations regarding sexual accusations flung out at people running for office, especially just weeks before the election.

It seems ridiculous to wait twenty, thirty and sometimes even forty years to come forward with that type of accusation, at election time when certain members of a political party want to get rid of someone; bringing those charges, which are so difficult to defend, seem like a plan.

These oldtimer lawmakers would be better off by setting a statute of limitations that would be beneficiary to every one of them, since no one knows when they might be the target of their own scandal.

Two things are very difficult to defend and too difficult over which to clear one’s name: child abuse and sexual abuse, no matter how anyone would label it.

Any one of those octogenarians in the U.S. Senate or in the House of Representatives need to think twice before they think of turning their back on someone who may be in hot water for some illicit sexual activity without first digging as deep as necessary to find the truth.

We have to consider that many young girls in their teens look much older than what they are telling their dates; and many of them even have fake ID’s to prove their lie, though that is not necessarily an excuse for the men because older men should be mature enough to notice the younger behavior of their so-called adult-looking date.

We are not in any way, shape or form defending any wrong action against younger people, male or female; what we are saying is that before taking any action or making any judgment, it’s important that we take a fair and balanced look at the information and the evidence supplied and put all the cards on the table.

It is understandable that younger people may be afraid to bring accusations about powerful people when they are not sure if they are going to be believed or not, but if anyone is civic-minded enough to come forward when an illicit behavior is obvious and known, even if it will likely not be believed, that is what is known in the legal community as “putting it on the record.” Then when the second person does the same and the third follows, the pattern gives the authorities something to work with.

Waiting forty years with no pattern to look at or reference to turn to is no help to anyone, and casts doubt onto the victim, but which then makes others wonder about the veracity of the charges, since crying after forty years is questionable in the eyes of many.

Today, this applies to both females and males; let’s keep an open mind before we make the mistake of judging anyone in an unfair and unjustifiable way.