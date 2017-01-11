Will Donald Trump’s Presidency affect how we operate in Las Vegas?

If all goes according to plan, Immigration Law may just be enforced a little stricter here, in and around our neck of the woods. As it stands now, it is not a secret that businesses in Nevada and especially in Clark County turn a blind eye to hiring illegal aliens to do most of the menial labor construction work in our community, thus avoiding labor taxes, insurance… etc.

This may all come as a shocker to those businesses that partake in this type of practice and have been so doing for several years, all to save money and avoid the tax man.

Just lately, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo stated that illegal aliens who come in contact with the police will not be handed over to Federal Authorities unless they have committed a crime for which they will then be arrested and put in the County Jail. There is no process in place to contact Federal Authorities after the illegal alien has served his sentence and is scheduled for release. This sounds like a Sanctuary City type of situation.

If Federal immigration laws are not supported by county sheriffs, then the Federal Government has every right to withdraw any and all Federal monetary support to that specific county. Moreover the Federal Government has the right to withdraw Federal support to any state that does not support Immigration Laws.

A border wall, separating Mexico from the United States of America, is not the total answer to our illegal immigration problem. Every law-abiding American citizen needs to step up and report illegal immigration violations to the proper authority.

Especially important is the paroled illegal alien; after serving his sentence in prison for felony offenses committed in the United States of America, he is now allowed to live in the United States instead of being immediately deported to his country of Origin. This is law that is being ignored by special interests groups in order to fill their specific agendas. Why in the world would anyone want to keep an illegal alien that has committed, and been convicted of, a felony crime, then spent his time in prison, only to be allowed to reside in your community upon release instead of being deported to his own country? Of course nobody would want that, so who is pushing for them to be allowed to stay?

This is going to be a hot issue, which it really shouldn’t be. The law is the law, and it is written plainly. I pray that president-elect Donald Trump rectifies this problem immediately. Of the three million illegal immigrants that have flooded over our southern border, 30,000 have come from terrorist countries without any sort of vetting. The barn door has been left open, folks, and it is time to sort things out and close that door — or rather, build that border wall now.

The issue about Sanctuary Cities needs to be brought to light in every county in the United States of America. Our safety and our very lives

depend upon this. The county sheriff of each state needs to get on board and support immigration laws.

The word “immigration” is a legal word, and there is a process associated with it, and written law to back it up. Don’t demonize this word by trying to label it racist, prejudiced, biased, illegal or unconstitutional. There is a process to become an American citizen; either go through that process, or stay out.

Note: Thank the Lord we only have ten more days until we get that jerk out of office, and Trump in.

Remember to Keep your Faith, Keep your Gun, and they can Keep their Change.

In God We Trust

Gordon Martines is a former LVMPD detective who has served in many capacities over his 39-year career in law enforcement. He was a candidate for sheriff in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, with the intention of bringing integrity and accountability back to the department, and filed a federal lawsuit against LVMPD in 2011. Martines has appeared on “Face The Tribune” radio show several times and is currently thehost of “Open Mic” on Tuesdays and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. He contributes his opinions and ideas to the Las Vegas Tribune to keep the public informed and help improve policing in Las Vegas. GordonMartines can be contacted via email at coper71@hotmail.com.