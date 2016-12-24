Who doesn’t know what Christmas is supposed to mean?

Even if you do not believe in Jesus having a birthday (which would be rather strange, since all human children have birthdays, no matter what led up to that event), is it so hard to at least assume he had a birthday, whether it was the 4th of July, the 21st of August, or the 25th of December?

Now that we can agree he had a birthday, is it really so hard to imagine that people might want to remember his birthday and celebrate that day in a big way because they love him? In some small way, it can be similar to the celebrating of anyone’s birthday. True, it really is much different from the celebration of our mother’s birthday, or our child’s birthday, or even the birthday of the one we love most in this world. For those who believe that Jesus is the son of God — and there are many of those — how can they NOT want to celebrate that day! If we believe it is not only a good thing to remember the birthdays of our friends, but possibly even a necessary and certainly a loving thing to remember, how much more would we want to remember the birthday of the one we believe to be the son of God our Father?

It almost doesn’t matter who doesn’t believe in God, who doesn’t believe he had a son, who doesn’t believe that if he did have a son, that that baby is the one we know as Jesus; the point is many people believe that and it would be unkind to ignore them and all they put into the joy of celebrating that day.

Rather than even thinking about cutting out Christmas — the presents, cards, greetings, pageants and what-all, why not consider adding in your own holiday — if it can in any way be a good thing to share, or a fun way to celebrate, or an occasion that can help bring people together? America loves holidays, and as long as we don’t go overboard in expecting every minor holiday to be a day off from work, I can’t see any reason why those who feel inclined to “celebrate” a happy day of note, can’t throw a “day of note” party and share it with their friends.

Can we even imagine our friends being offended if we wished them a happy birthday without a gift? True, some friends might be expecting a gift, but would they really throw our words and good wishes back because we didn’t come through with the actual gift? We — the Christmas-loving public — have made Christmas into the present-expecting holiday we now have, thanks to the extrapolation from the original St. Nick’s generous spirit of bringing toys and such to the local girls and boys. Yet apparently no one cares where we got the idea; we all seem to love our presents. But I will add that most of us do appreciate those gifts that show the giver knows the person he is gifting, because the gift given is special to the recipient.

Which always reminds me of O. Henry’s The Gift of the Magi when it comes to gift-giving (a perfect little story about a couple who had no money to buy gifts for each other, but found a way: the wife sold her hair to buy her husband a watch fob, and the husband sold his watch to buy his wife combs for her hair). Their love for each other was all that mattered.

If love motivated our gift-giving, or our card-sending, or even our greetings to “the person on the street,” it’s hard to imagine who would not accept them. And that goes for anyone who doesn’t even believe in our particular holiday. It’s not that anyone is forcing their holiday upon others; it’s that they are joyous and want to share their happiness with those others. If the others cannot bear to share in that happiness for even a brief “Merry Christmas” moment, perhaps they are those who need that greeting — or some other happy greeting — the most.

But Christmas will be over very soon (if it is not already, by the time you are reading this) and then there will briefly be Kwanzaa, followed by the New Year’s greetings, followed by so many other days of note and their particular greetings that I can’t even mention them all, but we know which ones matter to us and which ones don’t. There will be Martin Luther King Day, Chinese New Year’s, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, Passover, Cinco de Mayo, Ramadan, Purim,

Memorial Day, Independence Day, Mothers and Fathers’ Day, Veterans’ Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and back to Christmas again. We truly like our holidays and there is room yet for others.

I once knew a man who more or less hated all holidays because he felt they disrupted the workplace and made it hard for non-holiday people to conduct business or even do necessary banking or post office business. (Think a real-life Scrooge.) I guess some people can survive without a respite from the work-a-day world, or don’t even give a thought to refreshing their spirits with a little holiday cheer. I am not one of them.

May your merry be jolly and your spirit be bright, and may all your holidays bring you delight!

Maramis Choufani is the Managing Editor of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Maramis, email her at maramis@lasvegastribune.com.