Ceremonial robing and oath to take place at judicial investiture

Three new District Court judges will pronounce their judicial oath to uphold justice in our community on June 2 at 2:30 p.m., at an investiture ceremony at the Clark County Government Center Commission Chambers, 500 Grand Central Pkwy. In front of family, friends and fellow jurists, District Court Judge Tierra Jones, District Court Judge Mark Bailus, and District Court Judge David M. Jones will receive their judicial robes and swear an oath to uphold the law.

“Each of these new jurists have excelled professionally. I believe that their depth of experience will serve them well as they preside over the complex and challenging cases of the Eighth Judicial District Court,” said Chief Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez.

—Judge Tierra Jones is serving in District Court Dept. 10 in Regional Justice Center courtroom 14B with a civil/criminal docket.

—Judge Mark Bailus will serve in District Court Dept. 15 in the Phoenix Bldg.11th floor courtroom with a civil docket.

—Judge David Jones is serving in District Court Dept. 29 in Regional Justice Center courtroom 3B with a civil docket.

Judge Tierra Jones leaves a post as a deputy district attorney for Clark County to take the bench. She also served as a district attorney in Nye County and public defender in Clark County. Judge Jones is from Hawthorne, Nevada. She attended University of Nevada, Reno and received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas William S. Boyd School of Law.

Judge Mark Bailus takes the bench after working in private practice with a focus on complex civil and criminal litigation and appeals at the law firm of Bailus Cook & Kelesis, Ltd. Judge Bailus’ professional experience also includes a partnership in the law firm of Cherry Bailus & Kelesis, serving as general counsel for Nevada Beverage Company and as an attorney with the Clark County Special Public Defender’s Office. Further, he was on the Ombudsperson Panel to represent the deceased family and public at the Police Fatality Public Fact-Finding Review hearings. Judge Bailus is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and received his Juris Doctor from Pepperdine University School of Law.

Judge David Jones is a Las Vegas native and Valley High School graduate. He attended Arizona State University. After graduation, Judge Jones taught Government, World and U.S. History at Rancho High School. After several years as a teacher, Judge Jones attended University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, graduating with honors. Judge Jones’ professional experience includes a long-term partnership at Rawlings, Olson, Cannon, et al., and a partnership at the law firm of Lewis Brisbois. He was also the managing attorney for the Plaintiff based firm of David Allen & Associates. His work includes presiding over short-trials, mediation and arbitration, and the Truancy Diversion Program.

The Nevada Eighth Judicial District Court is the busiest court in Nevada. Fifty-two judges preside over nearly 100,000 criminal, civil and family cases that are filed each year in District Court. The Nevada Eighth Judicial District Court judges and staff continuously work to develop new ideas, maximize efficiencies and improve access to justice. For more information about the Nevada Eighth Judicial District Court, please visit their website at clarkcountycourts.us, Facebook at Clark County Courts, Twitter at M Price@LasVegasCourts or blog at eighthjdcourt.wordpress.com.