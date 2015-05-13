De-policing: Just Plain Dumb?

Individual police officers are starting to face more serious consequences for their actions — perhaps more than at any time in the history of policing. This is due, in part, to the availability of video from in-car cameras and body cameras. This is also due to citizens having cameras or cell phones to capture a version of the events and share it through social media. Video delivered to Internal Affairs or the local news makes it a little more difficult to ‘tamp down’ the story.

Police agencies (and those individual officers) don’t much like this increased scrutiny and are getting defensive. Too many are in serious DENIAL. Instead of correcting problems (this includes firing officers at times) agencies and associations and individuals now want sympathy.

Of course, they deserve sympathy and support after officers are killed, but also scrutiny after major incidents and an analysis of how they could possibly have been avoided.

Few agencies have publicly acknowledged their screw-ups (as if officers never screw up) but they want to deflect and complain about any focus on legitimate issues. Numerous recent articles address a response by the police known as DE-POLICING. De-policing is when the police intentionally provide only minimal services.

Will police across America ‘slow down’ in response to the charges against officers in Baltimore? Will police across America stay out of tough neighborhoods because they are afraid they will get in trouble?

De-policing is a disservice to those who are in most desperate need in the inner city. This would devastate poor neighborhoods and give criminals and thugs the green light to do just what they want to do.

The threat of de-policing (and any suggestion that this ‘should’ happen so that citizens learn to ‘appreciate’ their police) is

disgusting to me. I also think it is just plain DUMB!

The public is no longer willing to ‘defer’ to the police when so many questionable shootings (frequently involving unarmed individuals) have occurred across the country! It is pathetic that there aren’t even accurate statistics on officer-involved shootings on a national level.

We don’t even know how many people (armed or unarmed) the police have killed in large cities, in each state, and nationally!

Several years ago, a Native-American woodcarver was shot and killed in Seattle. Car video showed part of the incident and audio captured the entire incident. The young officer was fired for what his agency determined was a ‘bad’ shoot. Civil lawsuits are frequently settled (i.e., paid for by the taxpayers) and it is rare that the ‘shooting’ officer pays a dime out of his pocket. At least some of these shootings involve egregious violations of policy, although they may not be in violation of the law.

I’m afraid that the general public is just ignorant of the concepts of self-defense and how our justice system works. A sign with the pictures of the six Baltimore officers with the words, “Convictions Matter” is an example of ignorance and bias! Too many people lack even a basic knowledge of how our system works. A poor education can’t be blamed on the police. I’m afraid that immigrants taking ‘citizenship classes’ are much more informed about being responsible citizens than the anarchists.

Seattle was one officer and one agency, but scrutiny of the incident was necessary and we better learn to accept this in the future incities across the country. There was de-policing in Seattle, but there were also opportunities for improvement of the police department. Cops pouted about one of their own being held accountable, but it is impossible to ignore some of these problems! The video is still available on the Internet and so are many others.

When the police think that they should be given the benefit of the doubt in ALL of these shootings (or in-custody deaths such as in Baltimore) and they can withdraw services, they are damaging their credibility. Has everyone already forgotten the recent ‘accidental’ shooting by a rookie Asian officer in New York? He killed a black man in a stairwell by firing a round that ricocheted and struck the man.

Commissioner Bratton explained it, apologized, and will pay out a fat check to the family of the dead man. How many individual officers across the country spent a moment discussing this death and consequences of these types of incidents where the police were responsible?

When I worked the housing projects in Las Vegas (Gerson Park-Sherman Gardens) and supervised officers as part of the Neighborhood Police

Team, I experienced a sad reality. There are many decent people trying to parent children in these ‘projects’ and inner city areas such as Baltimore. They have few, if any, options because they are trapped in their own homes because of their economic status. They watch crime and violence occur right outside their doors.

If the police decide to ‘back-off’ and crime increases, this is a denial of equal protection to the people that are most desperate for protection. How do you try to control (and set an example for your kids) when they see drug dealers who are no longer getting arrested because the police don’t like what happened in Baltimore and they have morale problems? I would argue, C’mon folks — Police the best you canin your own community and don’t worry about what others need to deal with! Nationwide de-policing would be a disgrace. It is time to accept the fact that there are police problems that need to be fixed and move forward. Police are not PERFECT!

Too often (and for far too long) individual officers were protected and they didn’t get disciplined, they didn’t get prosecuted, and they didn’t pay out of their own pockets for the civil suits. There was a paradigm (if you are a cop) that you shouldn’t judge another officer’s actions unless you were there. That is just idiotic. Everyone is judged in our system of justice (initial contact by police, decision to arrest, probable cause review by prosecutors, preliminary hearings, trials, and sentencing). Decisions are made every day even though all ‘jurors’ are not on the scene to observe crimes taking place. They evaluate the evidence, the testimony, and apply the law — there is no immunity for police officers BUT THERE ARE ALSO NO DIMINISHED RIGHTS JUST BECAUSE YOU ARE A POLICE OFFICER. Some lessons are about to be learned in Baltimore! Is the LVMPD learning anything from all of this?

Norm Jahn is a former LVMPD lieutenant, who has also served as a police chief in Shawano, Wisconsin, and has nearly 25 years of police experience. Jahn now contributes his opinions and ideas to help improve policing in general, and in Las Vegas in particular, through his weekly column in the Las Vegas Tribune.

