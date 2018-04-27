Dennis Hof, a Republican contender for Nevada Assembly

I have no idea why those well-known people who arrive at the point of being “the rich and famous” waste time denying any of those charges of “sexual assault” after so much time after the fact.

I have to agree with Hannity when he refused to deny the charges that he assaulted a co-worker, because another “rich and famous” news personality made the mistake of denying any wrongdoing and the “mistake” cost him millions, plus a ton of bad publicity.

Now in our own state, Democrats who are infamous for sexual

misbehavior are accusing Dennis Hof, a Republican contender for the Nevada Assembly, of sexually assaulting two elder women who happened to be employed by him.

Now, here’s the catch: Dennis Hof is the owner of several houses of prostitution in Nye County where that business is legal and there is no reason to “force” anyone to do anything they DO NOT WANT to do, with capital letters.

It is my believe that Hof is very popular, very well liked and,

believe it or not, respected by most people in Nye County and does not need to force himself on anyone, but most likely is another victim of the sexual fake news epidemic that has become the center of these attacks, when such an attack is important for destroying someone’s reputation.

It is probably obvious to most of us that it would be very difficult to defend oneself against fake charges, against lies and false accusations, and that is precisely why these false charges get made in the first place.

I have never met Dennis Hof, and do not believe I have even talked to him on the telephone, but I have the feeling that he does not need to “force” himself on anyone.

Yes, I do believe that sexual assault is not about sex but about

control and power, but I believe that people in the type of business Dennis Hof is in do not suffer from that type of sickness or illness and I hope someday he can prove me right.

I am tired of people accusing others of crimes they have not committed just to make the other look like a lesser member of our society. I realize that times have changed and what in the past could have been accepted as “normal” behavior is no longer so considered.

Today, I would not dare ask a female assistant to pour me a cup of coffee; I would not compliment a female in the office on how her dress looks or how great she looks in those high heels — or suggest that she should dress like that more often because I do not want to be accused of doing what I am no longer capable of doing these days.

I would not dare to pull a chair out for a female counterpart these days and nothing will make me wait for a female to sit down at the table before I sit, proving that I can be a gentleman in today’s world despite all.

I would not even dream of standing up as a gesture of respect when a female at the table gets up to go to the “powder room,” and God forgive me for opening the door for a female who’s entering a store at the same time I am entering the place.

Everyone who knows me knows that I believe in prostitution; I do have respect for prostitutes because I believe that being a prostitute is not an easy job; it may be fast money, but it is not easy money.

I believe that prostitution is needed in every community; if it is not legal, than it should at least be tolerated by law enforcement.

I have been in many places where prostitution is at least tolerated and the amount of child molestation is less, the rate of sexual assaults is at its lowest, and venereal diseases are almost nonexistent.

Of course if venereal diseases almost don’t exist, it goes against the pharmaceutical industry, which will then not be able to exploit the community with high-priced medications.

But anyway, getting back to Dennis Hof, who has now joined the list of perverts, sexual predators and all those who have been disrespectful to the female community who have never used their female persuasions to gain anything in life.

I believe that males should not have to be deprived of seeing a

good-looking body with a nice mini-skirt and high heels, if that’s what he wants to see. I believe that the way females dress is no excuse for men to take advantage of them, but it is also not fair that in today’s world females feel they must stop wearing sexy clothes because they may be afraid of being seen as “too attractive,” and that their safety — and even their job — could be jeopardized.

I believe that attractive females should not allow males to use them as sex objects and I believe that females should not pretend to be the victims they are not; what does a voluptuous female with sexy clothes have to do with the quality of an automobile or the low price of a carpet? And what does a beautiful woman in a bikini have to do with the special room rate of a casino hotel room?

Are those females under the impression that their bleached blonde hair or the extra dose of silicone they get to grab a man’s attention have anything to do with talent? We know what it has to do with.

I would rather have Dennis Hof in the Nevada Legislature than a hypocritical self-righteous moron who pretends to be what he may not be, just to be someone that he is not.

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.

* * * * *

Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.

Share or Save this Follow Email