I always believe that we should not accuse others unless we are sure of the facts. Of course, there is not the same thing to be liked than being funny.

There are several people on the Internet blaming former President Barack Obama for a lack of response, as president, when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005. However, Obama did not become president until 2008. George W. Bush was president at the time Katrina hit the Gulf Coast and he was highly criticized for failing to respond to the crisis of the country’s worst hurricane by cutting short his month-long vacation for just three days.

Obama was very much involved when Hurricane Sandy hit the coast of New Jersey in 2012. At the time, he was campaigning for reelection against Mitt Romney and needed to impress some voters.

Yet we cannot allow our like or dislike of any president to turn us into the same kind of liberal-minded reporter with a socialist mentality like those in today’s mainstream media.

It is in fact true that many other times (other than during Sandy) Obama was too busy vacationing or playing golf to respond to a situation in a timely manner as president; the problem is that many people have a bad memory when it is convenient.

The mainstream media is so involved in its own hate and non-acceptance of President Trump that they need to find whatever issue they can to hurt him. They even slammed our first lady, Melania Trump, for wearing stiletto heels to board Air Force One on a nice, dry Washington, D.C. day for a trip to visit the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

It has been such a long time since those reporters have seen a classy, well-dressed lady that they forget what it is like. That includes Univision’s Raul De Molina, who once upon a time was a paparazzi and now hosts an afternoon entertainment show called “El Gordo y la Flaca” (the Fat and the Skinny), and who spent fifteen minutes of his show slamming the first lady to later end up with a black eye when Milania descended from the plane wearing different clothes and tennis shoes.

I honestly admire a convenient lack of memory on the part of those who reported on the first lady at the time, and who reflect back on her now in comparison to Mrs. Trump. Michelle Obama did not wear high heels or flat shoes or any shoes to that effect to visit the site of New Jersey after hurricane Sandy because she was too busy in her mansion in Chicago to bother accompanying her husband to extend a hand to people who had opened the doors of the White House to her husband and, therefore, to herself.

It really surprised me that all those so-called journalists and reporters never noticed Michelle Obama returning from one of her many vacations, descending from Air Force One, wearing shorts, something very unbecoming on a first lady. Mrs. Obama was free to travel any way she wanted, even naked, but at the time of arrival she was supposed to pay some respect to the people of this nation, the very same people who elected her husband — if not all the people. The mainstream media ignored the lack of class of Mrs. Obama, but wasted ink and airtime insulting, criticizing and bullying an eleven-year-old child for wearing a red T-shirt. Apparently no member of the media has ever been blessed with a child like Barron Trump.