Contract awarded to TSC2 Group raising questions

Questions are being raised regarding a nearly $1.2 million no-bid consulting contract awarded to oversee the recently approved overhaul of the Clark County School District. Concern is growing specifically over the fact that the contract was awarded in secrecy and that the recipient has no verifiable experience in education administration.

This decision, made last fall by the Advisory Committee to Develop a Plan to Reorganize the Clark County School District, awarded the

contract to TSC2 Group — a Las Vegas-based consulting firm. The advisory committee, chaired by Republican Senator Michael Roberson, voted on the proposal and another establishing a Community Implementation Council (CIC) to assist the school district on a day-to-day basis and help with the reorganization effort brought on by the passing of Assembly Bill 394.

The Advisory Committee is a legislative body independent of the school district. TSC2 Group’s principal, Tom Skancke, is a former lobbyist who was previously CEO at the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance.

Components of the one-year contract not to exceed $1,188,000 include fact-finding, deployment of transition recommendations, and transition management. It has been reported that other legislative members of the Advisory Committee, mainly Democratic Senators Aaron Ford and Moises Denis, were not properly briefed or consulted on the contract details including scope and cost.

The decision came as quite a shock to both District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky and CCSD School Board members. The Advisory Committee’s actions have the strong appearance of undermining the district’s autonomy, and have disregarded standard practices like the request-for-proposals process. They also seem to have completely overlooked the financial burden the contract imposes on the district, which has struggled with money issues for years. In effect, the money that was supposed to fund the changes at the school level will now go toward paying a nearly $100,000 monthly consulting from an outside group. If the school district ends up paying for the contract, the entire model the reorganization is based on is likely to come up way short. “Any type of budget figure as we go forward now that’s imposed on the district will have to come out of those unrestricted funds that we are supposed to be giving out to the schools,” said Skorkowsky.

Another issue of big concern is the logic of hiring a business-oriented firm to handle a public education transition. Although education operates according to budgets, its overall success is not measured by the same bottom line metrics of the private sector.

“You can’t send kids back,” says School Trustee Carolyn Edwards. “We educate everybody who comes through our doors with what they come with. It’s not the same as business.” She goes on to say the school district is being saddled with a seven-figure bill that could have been better spent on classroom computers, experienced teachers or more support staff.

TSC2 Group CEO Skancke’s education background is a bit murky to say the least and media requests for him to expand upon his experience have been declined. He has cited a pending lawsuit filed Dec. 21 by the Clark County School District Board as reason he can’t speak, although he is not a party to the court action. A reference to his education background included in his submitted biography states he has been a “key player in the effort to fund and reform K-12 and higher education in Nevada.”

In an October 26th letter to the Legislative Counsel Bureau, CCSD General Counsel Carlos McDade suggested that the Advisory Committee may have overstepped their authority in both handing the contract to TSC2 Group and forcing the district to pay for it. “The Advisory Committee is an interim legislative group,” McDade wrote. “Nothing in AB394 gives the Advisory Committee power to manage the transition.”

He went on to state the requirement that CCSD pay the $1.2 million fee out of existing funds is contrary to the Legislature’s original intent. “AB394 authorized an allocation of funds from the Interim Finance Committee to pay for the consultant hired to assist with developing the reorganization plan.”

While TSC2 Group’s efforts have so far identified some of the same challenges the trustees have complained about for years, and there is still plenty of time to see what the transition consultant and the CIC are able to accomplish, unanswered questions persist. Chief among them is why a consultant with no verifiable education experience received a no-bid contract to manage a massive and critical public project, the likes of which they have never worked on before. Is there something else going on here? The secrecy of the process, the size of the contract, and it being awarded to a seemingly unqualified recipient all potentially point to good ol’ boys and backroom politics sure seem to suggest just that.