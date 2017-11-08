Con artists on the loose

Have you seen this woman?

Her name is Thea Bean, a.k.a. Cann Bean, C-Ann Bean Garcia, C-Ann Garcia, Star, and many other aliases. She is a heavy-set woman originally from the Minden/Gardnerville area near Lake Tahoe, about 20 minutes south of Carson City. She moves around accompanied by the man in the photo known as Chris Garcia, a.k.a. Cuba (but he is not even from Cuba as he claims to be). They also claim to be married, but that is not true either.

She does have a mother named Julie Bean who lives in Gardnerville.

These two people were homeless about a year ago. They were offered a job and a place to live, but as a typical master-minded criminal, C-Ann bit the hand of the person who gave her and her male companion food and shelter, leaving Las Vegas a week ago after stealing from a small downtown business named Mail By Renee, by going on a shopping spree at Smoke and Beyond at 2650 Maryland Parkway (Maryland and Karen Ave.). She spent over $160 at Circle K, at 1140 E. Charleston Blvd., enough to arouse suspicion from any wise businessperson, because people don’t spend that kind of money at a convenient store.

She continued her shopping at Smith’s Food King, where she spent over $500; it is assumed she also requested money back at checkout.

Thea, Cann, C-Ann, Star and her puppet companion, Chris Garcia, have already rented a space at Storage One; it is assumed for the purpose of keeping their stolen property, because they have nothing to their name.

They took all deposits of U-Haul rentals totaling $1,500. They also took possession of two U-Haul trucks and proceeded to the ATM machine at the bank and cleaned out two bank accounts.

C-Ann and her companion also took computers, printers and cellular phones and probably many other things that have not been accounted for as yet. The cellular phone used by her has already been disconnected by Mail by Renee.

The woman is so ignorant and with so much desire to be someone in life that she lists herself on her Facebook page as co-owner and CEO of Mail by Renee, without thinking that in order to be the “corporate executive” responsible for the operations of the firm, the business must be a corporation, which Mail by Renee is not.

She also listed herself as co-owner of Radio Tribune; apparently this woman owns everything that does not belong to her.

Their pictures are being distributed to several news outlets in the United States in order to help the police locate these two criminals before they establish themselves in another city and commit more crimes against other innocent people and small business owners.

These two people have the tendency to pick up young women, bring them under their wings and make people believe that they are close relatives of Chris, primarily as daughter and sister. One thing that immediately raises suspicion is that the man only conceives white, blonde girls.

If you see this couple, please call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.