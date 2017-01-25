Commutation for a terrorist; further torture for one who may not be guilty

All those protesters demanding “justice” — with the assistance of a newly elected Congressman from Nevada — for something that doesn’t even apply to them, probably don’t have anything better to do with their time. Hopefully they will read on and, just maybe, will understand what it is to have “JUSTICE DENIED.”

During his disgraceful eight years in office, President Barack Obama granted more commutations than the past thirteen presidents combined.

More commutations were expected from President Obama on his last day in office: he granted pardon to a known terrorist and to an army intelligence analyst who leaked highly-classified government documents to Wikileaks in 2013, but one high-profile name was not on the list — jailed Native American activist Leonard Peltier.

All those demanding civil rights, licenses to kill babies still in a woman’s womb, and justice (and that includes the newly elected congressman, Ruben Kihuen) are forgetting that they are also descendants of Indians and yet apparently they never took the time to read American history.

I will never forget the day I received a telephone call at the office from a lady who apparently perceived my accent and very arrogantly told me: “I want to speak to a true American.” Very nicely I asked the lady to please hold the line, and a few minutes later I came back to her and told her: “I’m very sorry, but all the ‘Indians’ have gone home for the day, since those are the only true Americans, my dear lady.” She hung up on me and never called back.

In 1977, Peltier was sentenced for the shooting deaths of FBI agents Jack Coler and Ron Williams on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, in

South Dakota. Leonard Peltier, the 72-year-old Native American who was sentenced in 1977 to two consecutive life terms for the shooting death of two FBI agents in 1975 did not receive clemency from President Obama despite a well-coordinated campaign from supporters that include Pope Francis himself.

The pontiff sent the White House a last-minute letter to plead for clemency in Peltier’s case. Even that failed to move the feelings of President Obama in Leonard Peltier’s favor, despite his advanced age, failing health and over 40 years behind bars.

The Obama’s Department of Justice dashed the hopes of Peltier, his family and supporters in a very cold email sent to his attorney.

“The application for commutation of sentence of your client, Mr. Leonard Peltier, was carefully considered in this department and the White House, and the decision was reached that favorable action is not warranted. Your client’s application was therefore denied by the President on January 18,” the email from the Department of Justice said. So much for the so-called JUSTICE.

Even former FBI agent and charter member of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Agents Association, John C. “Jack” Ryan, wrote to President Obama to request a grant of clemency to Native American activist Leonard Peltier, an activist, just like Barack Obama was in

Chicago.

Former Agent Ryan wrote in the letter “In my opinion the circumstances surrounding the case in combination with the passage of four decades of time served support his request to live his final years at home.”

More than 100,000 people have signed an Amnesty International petition calling for him to be freed. The former head of the prosecution team, former U.S. Attorney James H. Reynolds, also wrote to President Obama calling for clemency. He wrote that clemency for Peltier would be “in the best interest of Justice.”

Justice? I always thought that justice was “for all”, not just for a group of disgruntled people instigated by some members of Congress.

In 2000, former Congressman Don Edwards (D-California), who died in 2015 at the age of 100 (also a former FBI agent), stated: “The FBI continues to deny its improper conduct on Pine Ridge during the 1970s and in the trial of Leonard Peltier. The FBI used Mr. Peltier as a scapegoat and they continue to do so today. At every step of the way, FBI agents and leadership have opposed any admission of wrongdoing by the government, and they have sought to misrepresent and politicize the meaning of clemency for Leonard Peltier. The killing of FBI agents at Pine Ridge was reprehensible, but the government now admits that it cannot prove that Mr. Peltier killed the agents.”

Imprisoned in a maximum-security facility in Coleman, Florida, Peltier is far away from his reservation in North Dakota. He suffers from serious medical problems that impair his ability to walk, see and conduct normal life activities. He suffers from severe diabetes, hypertension and a heart condition, and has been diagnosed with an abdominal aortic aneurysm.

Peltier is eligible for mandatory release, but the government has failed to apply its 30-year rule (after 30 years served, all sentences are to be aggregated and the prisoner released).

Besides Chelsea Manning, the army intelligence analyst who leaked highly-classified government documents to Wikileaks, Obama also opted to give early release to Oscar Lopez Rivera, a 74-year-old member of the FALN (Fuerzas Armadas de Liberacion Nacional or Armed Forces of National Liberation) terrorist network that set off bombs around New York and other cities in the 1970s and 1980s.

Lopez Rivera was arrested in 1977 and tried for seditious conspiracy, use of force to commit robbery, interstate transportation of firearms, and conspiracy to transport explosives with intent to destroy government property. He was convicted and sentenced to 55 years in federal prison. He was sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison in 1988 for conspiring to escape from the Leavenworth federal prison.

U.S. President Bill Clinton offered Lopez Rivera and 13 other convicted FALN members conditional clemency in 1999, but Lopez Rivera rejected the offer because it required him to renounce the use of violence.

If this is not the action and mentality of a terrorist, can someone tell me what it is? Lopez Rivera refused the condition to renounce the use of violence. What proof did Mr. Obama have that once out of prison Lopez Rivera would not return to his life of terrorism? In this era when terrorists surround us, anything could happen, and he may very well decide to return to his previous life of criminal activities.

President Barack Obama commuted Oscar Lopez Rivera’s sentence and he is scheduled for release from prison on May 17, 2017.

Leonard Peltier was arrested during a wild shootout with FBI agents on Native American land. After decades of appeals, even the FBI admitted it could not be sure Peltier pulled the trigger on the shots that felled the two agents, but instead the charges against him should stand as an “aider and abettor.”

There is no question that at this time it is very convenient to be labeled a terrorist in order to receive privileged and special treatment from the government.

We can never forget that Mr. Obama released a great number of terrorists from the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base and the American people were not informed until after those people were already very far from the United States.

We only hope that the new Department of Justice of this administration will know the true meaning of the word JUSTICE and not continue with the same fake transparency of the Barack Obama administration.

