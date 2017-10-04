From The Desk Of Gordon Martines

For the life of me, I cannot understand how anyone could righteously believe that keeping Illegal criminal Aliens from being deported is a good thing.

Try as I may, I can’t come up with one valid reason not to cooperate with the Federal Government in deporting Illegal Criminal Aliens and enforcing Federal Immigration laws. Illegal Criminal Aliens are, by definition, worthless and detrimental to any community.

Can anyone visualize and comprehend any community that is stupid enough to interject Illegal Convicted Criminal Aliens back into any American community, supposedly to live amongst law-abiding American people and try to assimilate and not re-victimize anyone ever again? That would be nothing more than a pipe dream. It has been proven time and time again that rehabilitation is a joke and that these Illegal Convicted Criminal Aliens — equipped with no skills, no education, no morals, no honor and no loyalty to this or any country — are continuing to be predisposed to committing more felony crimes when and if they are released from prison, and that their suddenly having a change of heart and becoming good American Citizens is laughable.

It would not be a surprise that when our leaders, especially sheriffs of each county in each State, openly and proudly affirm that they support “Sanctuary City” concepts of protecting the identities of recently released Illegal Criminal Convicted Aliens, there will be a movement by advocacy groups to set up funds to sue the entity or individuals that support these Illegal Alien Criminals when — not if — these criminals re-offend; but when they re-offend with the same crime for which they were incarcerated — such as sex assault, child molestation, murder — these re-offenders and the entity that supports their integration back into our communities should be sued and monies collected from the individuals that set this tragedy into motion. No qualified immunity would protect these elected individuals.

Our very own Sheriff Joe Lombardo has openly displayed his displeasure toward the Federal Law regarding the Federal Immigration Laws as they stand and are on the books. I personally believe he (Lombardo) has committed political suicide in the up and coming election in 2018 with his stand against assisting our Federal Government’s efforts to enforce immigration laws. I wonder what the real reason is?

Regardless of the fake polls published in the mainstream fake newspaper, the American public wants these Illegal Criminal Convicted Aliens deported and out of our country, period. Failure to assist the Federal Government puts any and all American Citizens at risk to be victimized by parolees that are not immediately deported as per Federal law.

In reality, which is now overwhelming, deportation is the one and only answer left to this immigration problem and burden of a financial anchor that has been around the taxpayer’s neck for decades. This burden, along with our open borders and the reluctance of our leaders’ to support our Federal Immigration Laws, creates a revolving door that supports drug cartels, kidnappers, and their soldiers to continue to ply their trade, all with impunity, inside our borders.

Hard choices need to be made now, otherwise our country will soon suffer irreparable damage from which there is no return. Sanctuary City policies will only help prolong the destruction of our country. Sanctuary City policies will only continue the past eight years’ efforts, by the Obama Administration, to keep us all divided. We are all still waiting for the prosecution of the traitors that were revealed and exposed, from the Obama Administration. This type of prosecution would definitely bring back and help unite the American public, which we so desperately need.

Remember to Keep your Faith, Keep your Gun, and they can Keep their Change.

In God We Trust.

* * * * *

Gordon Martines is a former LVMPD detective who has served in many capacities over his 39-year career in law enforcement. He was a candidate for sheriff in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, with the intention of bringing integrity and accountability back to the department, and filed a federal lawsuit against LVMPD in 2011. Martines has appeared on “Face The Tribune” radio show several times and is currently the host of “Open Mic” on Tuesdays and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. He contributes his opinions and ideas to the Las Vegas Tribune to keep the public informed and help improve policing in Las Vegas. Gordon Martines can be contacted via email at coper71@hotmail.com.