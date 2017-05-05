Local attorney, Carmine J. Colucci, is no longer with us.

May 10, 1952 — May 4, 2017

It was a sad day for the legal profession. Longtime Las Vegas lawyer, Carmine J. Colucci died on May 4, 2017.

Carmine graduated Magna Cum Laude from Loyola Marymount College in California. He graduated from Southwestern Law School. He moved to Las Vegas in 1979 and was continually practicing until the day he died.

Carmine was universally loved and respected, a zealous advocate and a consummate professional. He was always courteous to everyone including opposing counsel. He loved practicing law. His office was right next to mine. He had helped me numerous times over the years. Carmine was a Prince among frogs. A man with a big heart would help the homeless that often camped out on his doorstep. He loved animals and would rescue dogs and cats and finds them homes.

His wife Linda, his sister Melina, niece Jennifer and great-niece Emilina survive Carmine.

On a personal note, he was my neighbor. I just saw him last week in court and he looked great. It’s just another reminder of how fleeting life is. He will be missed. Goodbye Carmine, you will not be forgotten.