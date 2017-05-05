Featured · Local News · Obituaries

Local attorney, Carmine J. Colucci, is no longer with us.

Carmine J. ColucciLocal attorney, Carmine J. Colucci, is no longer with us.

May 10, 1952 — May 4, 2017

It was a sad day for the legal profession. Longtime Las Vegas lawyer, Carmine J. Colucci died on May 4, 2017.

Carmine graduated Magna Cum Laude from Loyola Marymount College in California. He graduated from Southwestern Law School. He moved to Las Vegas in 1979 and was continually practicing until the day he died.

Carmine was universally loved and respected, a zealous advocate and a consummate professional. He was always courteous to everyone including opposing counsel. He loved practicing law. His office was right next to mine. He had helped me numerous times over the years. Carmine was a Prince among frogs. A man with a big heart would help the homeless that often camped out on his doorstep. He loved animals and would rescue dogs and cats and finds them homes.

His wife Linda, his sister Melina, niece Jennifer and great-niece Emilina survive Carmine.

On a personal note, he was my neighbor. I just saw him last week in court and he looked great. It’s just another reminder of how fleeting life is. He will be missed. Goodbye Carmine, you will not be forgotten.

Mace Yampolsky

— Mace Yampolsky

Mace J. Yampolsky is a Board Certified Criminal Law Specialist, 625 South Sixth St., Las Vegas, NV 89101; He can be reached at: Phone 702-385-9777 or fax 702-385-300. His website is located at: www.macelaw.com.

  • Las Vegas Tribune Staff

  • Emilina Colucci

    Forever will he be in our hearts. I may have not known him much over the past 13 years of my life… but he was my grand-uncle! I just didn’t get to see him much…

    He also gave my mother and I our 2nd cat of the family, Zuko. Who past away on a Tuesday the week before uncle Carmine past away.
    And there I heard that he would have been able to survive. But non of us would have wanted to take the risk of having him paralyzed or blind.
    He’s in a better place now. And after many many years of life in the future I’ll be able to see him again!

    • Las Vegas Tribune

      Our deepest condolences to you and your family! That’s a hard choice to make but like you said he is in a better place. You are all in our prayers.

