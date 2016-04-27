Clive Bundy Needs Help

Las Vegas is well known for its generosity, and those who live here have been mentioned many times by the media for their generosity and open wallets to help on many and various occasions when financial help is needed.

A police officer is killed in the line of duty, or sometime off duty, and Las Vegans respond generously to the call for help despite the fact that every police officer is covered by life and health insurance, plus the fact that the police union also “cooperates” with $10,000.00 for burial expenses, but still, the generosity of Las Vegans is seen.

A person is killed due to a car accident by a drunk driver and the television stations and radio shows jump to ask for help to bury the person, even if that person has insurance on his job, plus car insurance, yet again Las Vegans’ generosity is visibly seen.

A school bus runs over a child, and again a call for help is put to the test asking for help to either help the family with the burial expenses or hospital bills, and Las Vegans respond generously.

Most recently a worker at a local liquor store was killed during a robbery, while on duty; the owner of the store donated $10,000.00 and again the media asked Las Vegans for their financial help and Las Vegans one more time responded to that call.

We all know how expensive it is to be in need of legal representation and we all know that not too many attorneys are as generous as Las Vegans as a whole are, but when help is requested to help someone who is incarcerated for unjustifiable reasons — and there is no other source of help — Las Vegans stop being generous because they do not want to be singled out by the government; and in many cases they do not want to be added to the black list of U.S. Sen. Harry Reid if he happens to be behind the scenes involved in it for whatever reason.

The case of Clive Bundy and members of his immediate family has been in the news for quite awhile now and the Bundy family has been locked up in a federal prison while the federal government refuses to allow them to post bail as is customary in cases that do not involve murder or treason.

Cliven Bundy’s attorney, Joel Hansen, refers to his clients as “political prisoners” and is having a hard time to get them out on bail because the government is using lots of excuses to keep them locked up — perhaps with the intention of breaking them.

Attorney Joel Hansen has been representing Clive Bundy for free up to now, but he has expenses and has not gotten any new cases during this time, so he can’t use all his available time on the case of Clive Bundy.

Hansen needs help to defend his client; Bundy needs help to be defended and we believe that Las Vegans may open their hearts and generously contribute to Bundy’s defense by donating to his defense fund, once they know all the facts in this case.

Attorney Joel Hansen argues (Free_Bundy_Motion) that Bundy is a political prisoner: “The government is trying Cliven Bundy in these motions, rather than before a jury of his peers.

During an appearance on radiotribune.com with Clark Feeley, Hansen stated “the government is holding Mr. Bundy in solitary confinement, a man who has never hurt a fly. The government seems to be afraid that it might lose in a jury trial, so it wants to keep him in prison, in solitary confinement, as long as it can, because he, like Nelson Mandela, is a political prisoner… There is nothing in the U.S. Constitution allowing the federal government to hold political prisoners without a trial, nothing,” Hansen explained during the one-hour radio show.

This case is about Clive Bundy and his children today, but remember that tomorrow you could be the target of the government, federal or local, and you may be in the same predicament that the Bundy’s are in today and in the same economical situation that they are now.

It is not easy to defend yourself from the government, especially when they get you behind bars in solitary confinement so your time and effort to deal with your attorneys can be very limited.

Anyone wanting to help in the defense of Clive Bundy can write to Clive Bundy Defense Fund, c/o Attorney Joel Hansen, 1834 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas, NV 89134, and enclose a check for whatever amount they can afford.

All contributions will be greatly appreciated.