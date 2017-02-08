Clark County May Become a Sanctuary

My favorite female County Commissioner, Chris Giunchigliani, is planning to introduce an item at a Clark County commission meeting soon to turn Clark County into a haven for trigger-happy terrorists, risking the lives of the citizens of this great nation. I can see that she is in her last term as county commissioner and she is term-limited. Just a few weeks ago, when she so graciously accepted my invitation to appear on my Face The Tribune radio show, she did not have plans to run for another office — or so she said.

I know it is hard to believe that a professional politician does not have plans for higher office, lower office or any office that keeps a politician collecting that generous paycheck that the taxpayers offer them, but in all honesty I can say that I never knew Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani to lie to me or to anyone else.

Commissioner Giunchigliani and I don’t agree on too many issues, but I have always admired her because she always has the safety and the best interests of the community at heart, and I have always been able to say that publicly or privately because those who know me can say anything they want about me except that I am a two-faced hypocrite; and everyone knows that my worst enemy is my big mouth — I say what I feel and I don’t care who likes it or doesn’t like it. Chris G. wrote the following on her Facebook page and I was shocked because I could not believe my eyes: “It’s time for Clark County to become a sanctuary county. I will be working on a resolution and presenting it [to] the commission soon. All our residents and constituents need to know their elected officials don’t want people rounded up. And we shouldn’t treat anyone in a discriminatory way. We are better than this as a country. Keep an eye out for the agenda item.”

This time I think that Ms. G. has gone too far by instigating and dividing our community and by converting that beautiful community into a haven for undesirables and most likely anti-Americans who will enjoy dividing us and creating an aura of concern and terror within our families.

Nice, hard working, honest people do not need a sanctuary; they are able to blend with the American customs, learn the language and be part of the culture of this generous country that opens its arm to new citizens; but those who are coming here to hurt us, to commit crimes, sell drugs and kill those who do not agree with their modus operandi need the sanctuary to hide from law enforcement officers and justice itself in case their illicit operations are exposed.

I want my family to be able to go shopping, to a movie or to a Smith Center play that Mayor Carolyn Goodman promotes so much, and not have to worry that some crazy radical is going to blow my family away while shopping or enjoying a theatre play.

As an Italian-born Commissioner, Giunchigliani should have learned in her country’s history about the Italian exodus to America and their arrival at Ellis Island, where they had been vetted by the American officials who then allowed them to be part of this wonderful nation.

As a Cuban refugee myself, I am familiar with those Cubans arriving in Miami in the late fifties and sixties when the Cubans who were running from the communist system that had taken Cuba over were placed in the Opa Locka Naval Base until they were all investigated and cleared of any connection to the communist regime.

I was blessed by not having to be in that group because I came to the United States before that regulation took place, and, I assume, as Commissioner Giunchigliani also did, legally — with a passport and a visa attached to my passport.

Later, thanks to the socialist ideas of Democrat President Jimmy Carter, came the infamous Mariel boat lift; just last week the Las Vegas Tribune’s General Manager penned a front page article recollecting that “they were all housed in tents under a bridge in South Miami until they were all investigated, registered and given alien numbers just as every other immigrant must be registered with the Immigration and Naturalization office. Everyone must all remember the movie “Scarface,” showing the procedure for all immigrants, tourists or permanent residents coming from another country.”

I am afraid that this time, Commissioner Giunchigliani and I are on opposite sides. I do not believe that we need to be in the business of protecting outcasts, outlaws, mercenaries, cons and undesirable people that are going to hurt our community, at some point possibly even killing our police officers and making our community unsafe because at some point those officers are going to refuse to take a chance by going out to protect us. Then we are going to have to attend one or two more police officer funeral services.

I hope that Commissioner Giunchigliani reconsiders such an idea and thinks how this sanctuary county can hurt her if she finally decides to run for a position, because in my humble opinion, County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani will make a great State Senator, but her idea of turning our great city into a hell-hall for criminals could bite her in the back.

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.

Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.