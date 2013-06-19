Clark County Court to Patricia Doninger: YOU’RE FIRED

-
-
That workers’ compensation makes people crazy is no mere coincidence
-
President Obama shakes the bloody hands of Castro
-
A Special Message From Oscar Goodman
102 Comments
- In Cuba, that kind of discrimination did not exist until January 1959,August 15, 2014
- Clark County Court to Patricia Doninger: YOU’RE FIREDJune 19, 2013
- Lawyer lied during Kirstin Lobato’s Nevada Supreme Court argumentsNovember 13, 2014
- The LVPPA is a joke!February 27, 2014
- We are all familiar by now with “urban sprawl”January 15, 2014
Family Court is corrupt here in Clark County and they routinely violate the law and peoples rights. This is only the tip of the ice burg. Good job Rolando.
The whole drug search thing reminds me of the witch-hunts in the 1600s. No evidence was needed- only a charge of witchcraft and the person was automatically considered guilty until proven innocent.
Yes this is only the tip! I’m in court now with them! My Story: Hello, my name is Anita Lumpkin. My grandchildren had been in foster care for 8 months. When I went to adopt them, Family Services refused because the foster parent wanted to adopt. I have fostered them myself for 2 years and then my son had them back for 1-1/2 years. My son was still working to get them again when they went into foster care. During these 8 months I would have the children on the weekends and holidays while they were in foster care. After 8 months I went to Family Services to get them out of foster care. The foster parent loves this idea of not having the kids on the weekends so she opts to adopt. I have been to court 3 times so far to be granted by grandchildren. I was denied Family Services requests. I have now filed an appeal with higher courts.
Family services have a mission statement on their own brochure to “unite” children with relatives yet they are not honoring this mission statement in my case. They admit they have no criminal reasons for withholding the children from me and my family. They just don’t like that it took me 8 months to come to them. These children also have great grandmothers that want them back as well.
I don’t understand why they would spend tax dollars to keep my grandchildren away from their family. These dollars included the $1,800 spent for the children each month as well as Legal Fees to keep them from me. This particular foster home could be used to help other children where there is no family that wants to care for them and our tax dollars would not be used in the legal system for this case.
Also, this foster home has strange morals. The woman lives with a man without marriage. She also works 2nd shift at the airport leaving my grandchildren with this man. She never sees them at all except to send them off to school! Family Services feels that she is a better option for my grandchildren! The judges in Family Court on Pecos Road are letting them have their way. On top of this pain, Family Services stopped letting me see them on the weekends since I am fighting to get them back. So not only do I hurt but the children are hurting because they adopt them (ages 6, 7 & 8). I have been fighting for over a year now while Family Services is trying to alienate the children from their family.
I have worked 2 jobs for a year to pay for legal fees to get my grandchildren back. I will not stop nor will my family in our quest. It’s so said you can’t even PAY for JUSTICE these days. I need to expose this situation so as to get as much help as possible. Family Services feel they have time on their side while they are waiting for me and the children to give up.
Sincerely,
Anita Lumpkin
(Occupation: Special Education Teacher Aide)
Hope you get your grandchildren
I really hope justice is done on your case, family must be together, specially when we are talking about childrens. I am pro law enforcement and appreciate what cops do for us, but I dont know why law enforcement officers, court employees, judges, etc. are never acountable for their acctions, specially
when they are many LEO that act above the law. I belive everybody should be accountable for the acctions, there should be outside agencys that investigate cases where there may be wrong doing or so
This is awful!! I thought family court was supposed to look out for the children’s best interest! I sincerely hope you get your grandchildren back. Share your story as much as you can, if it goes viral it may help your cause! God Bless and good luck!!
It’s about damn time. So will family court sweep under the rug other decisions made by Doninger that may have been tainted by a complacent Hearing Master? Maybe their should be a review process on all of her court decisions or in this case indecision.
Hello there-You had me. I was mentally cheering you on. You were so on target . Then you pulled that Democrat comment out of your? Where did that comment come from? How could you possibly figure out someone you don’t even believe gave you their right names political affiliation? (I didn’t use my name because you seem to have a little vindictive streak in you). I can’t think that anyone watching this would not be disturbed by what happened. You folks did a great job exposing this. Stretching it into a political agenda against past foes new readers know nothing about chips away the credibility and sincerity of your comments. Seems to me she had just as much right to vent as Mr. shoot that hag did. But I’m not edjamecated like you though 😉
Its very easy to tell that Ms. Kelly is a Democrat…. she supports the corrupt judge that couldn’t have cared less about the mothers rights. therefore a democrat – they don’t care either… anyone who is awake can see that.
I hate to confuse you any more than you already are, but I am Democrat and think the judge is vile.
Then tell me, is Ms Kelly black or white, Christian or other. Your comment and the politicization of this is about as stupid as stupid can get. I read, with interest, the article until it got to the “Democrat” part. What stupidity to throw that into the mix.
I totally agree with Bernard, et al. As a Liberal Democrat I am APPALLED and outraged at what happened to the young lady who was molested and arrested by the marshals and then ignored by the judge. I believe that not only should the marshals lose their jobs (along with the judge), but they should be arrested and tried for their crimes.
Where in the world, though, do you get your asinine believe that Democrats don’t care and that we would support such a vile judge???
“Its [sic] very easy to tell that Ms. Kelly is a Republican…. she supports the corrupt judge that couldn’t have cared less about the mothers [sic] rights. therefore a Republican – they don’t care either… anyone who is awake can see that.”
You could also put in girl scouts, Free Masons and Koala Bears. Just pointing out that-as arguments go-what you wrote was meaningless.
I agree entirely. This is a human issue, not a political issue. Bringing partisan views into this is tacky, Rolando. That comment brought you down to the same level as the anonymous commenter that you are berating.
“Stretching it into a political agenda against past foes new readers know nothing about chips away the credibility and sincerity of your comments. ”
Exactly.
Totally agree!
2 thumbs up! We need a vote up or down section!
I totally agree with you even though I’m super late to the discussion.
Totally agree with that. I was like “Hell yeah!” and then was like, “Huh?” What’s this got to do with politics? Was the judge a democrat? What did I miss? This Democrat reads the Tribune and cheers Judge Doninger’s firing. Thanks for the reporting!
The Democrat comment at the end was silly, totally uncalled for and makes the author (who until that point was making a very good case) look like a schmuck. Feel free to bash Democrats, Republicans or whomever you want, but when you just stick it in as a barb in an article that has nothing to do with partisan politics, you lose credibility.
yeah I kinda agree. I don’t see a reason to attack a political party, but the rest of the letter is “BOOYAH!” *fistpump!*
But as they said, no one’s gonna tell them what to say so I gotta give ’em mad props. I wanna frame this on my wall. I had to actively search for the words “Actions against Patrica Donniger” because I never heard if she was fired. I think this will be a new favorite news souce for me. thanks for the follow up. 🙂
Democrat? Are you kidding?
Agreed, making this a political thing was ..just ignorant. I agreed with calling that person out but the author had to drop in the Democrat. Now I think she’s just as much of an asshole.
Spot on. Article had a good point and supported by a good argument. Then someone has to get their personal digs in and it all falls apart like a cymbal crash in the wrong place.
This is a great reply above. I am a democrat and I will be the first to say that I stand 99.9% with your editorial view (less the democrat jab) including that criminal justice workers need no defending in circumstances such as they likes Patricia Doninger presided over.
Some democrats have some very republican views. I listen to the facts, not the party. 🙂
I agree that politics doesn’t really play into this story. However, you (Bill) don’t make any sense… if you truly listened to the facts, you wouldn’t affiliate with the party. You’d be a libertarian, or at the least an independent, like the vast population of people waking up all over the country.
I have heard on several occasions about how horrendous Patricia Doninger is, I just thought these stories are just rumors. I even heard of this story long long before it was in the towns paper. Then I watched this video evidence while back – That woman needs and should be kept out of peoples court forever. She has surely ruined many lives already, now it’s time to make sure that she doesn’t ruin more lives.
god bless for the court video. otherwise just as other stories this could have been blocked.
What is with the Democrat comment? Patricia Doninger is a disgusting example of someone that couldn’t even be bothered to look up at a minority woman in distress. Sounds like a Republican if anything.
What a terrible person. I would love to see her on the other end of this treatment.
Being fired is a good first step, but why hasn’t she been charged and arrested yet?
If you are more beholden to a political party than the constitution, you are guilty of treason and need to die or leave. A house divided can not stand. Until we are all independent we are all slaves. Sounding like a democrat is to sound treasonous, but so is sounding like a republican.
If you don’t have a comment policy, then let me be the first to announce that regardless of your advertisers, you’ll still take the chance to write quite literally an article and a half about a non-issue that nobody should give a crap about for undoubtedly sensationally justifiable reasons.
You defended no one. You’ve done less than anything. Feel free to not take credit.
You didn’t even write an article about what happened. You wrote an article about yourself and your paper, and how offended you were at how offended a commenter was. Just a very shoddily written, petty-sounding article.
I was all for you – while reading this article – and then you come out with the political comment? You guys did a decent job bringing this to light for some of your readers I am sure, but this article just screams unprofessionalism. This so quickly diverted from journalism to a social-media like rant. You criticise a commenter whom you do not know personally (or even the name of) for their political ideologies – of which is completely irrelevant. ‘Kelly’ brought up comment moderation – which any reputable news outlet does – due to death and rape threats and you decide to make rash claims that she is a friend of the fired judge? Poor at best. We need look no further than “if that is your real name” to judge the integrity of the writer of this piece and for me, personally, to decide to make this both my first and last visit to the site.
You had a decent article going up to the point you decided to start insulting a reader for their concerns over your comment section. I hope someone higher up the food chain has a word with the ‘journalist’ responsible for this.
“Doninger heartlessly ignored the young mother’s plea for help while two Clark County Court Marshalls tortured, groped and viciously attacked the Hispanic woman that was in court for a routine divorce case.” is a laughable claim. Groped? Sure, maybe. Tortured? Viciously attacked? Hell no.
I would not be surprised if you are one of those newspapers that thinks they are the only lasting voice the people have. Based off the social media backlash this article has received I would greatly reconsider how you respond to viewers in the future and I would also consider who you give the power of writing to.
Sincerely, a disappointed reader.
If they look a little deeper they will probably find that she was sleeping with the “Pig Officer”. Ms. Contreras and her minor daughter should get compensated for their ill treatment by Clark County!!
Bravo Rolando!
Freedom of a speech at its finest.
Thank God PATRICIA DONINGER was fired!!! Seeing her aid and abet a sexual predator was one of the most enraging things I’ve ever seen.
Great job getting this story so much attention. I hope they all end up in the sex offenders database
OMG.. i am liking this newspaper already, and i am not even for las vegas…NICE REBUTTLE !!! thats what i like, dont back down from those evil illogical liberals-
THANK YOU ROLANDO !! GO TELL IT THE WAY IT IS…
I am happy that Doninger was fired. She absolutely deserved that. However, this story appears to come from a rather strange place in reporting. There is no footage of the alleged assault, and while I have little doubt it happened, your description of the on-camera actions of the two court officers is quite simply absurdly over-dramatic. Anyone watching that video can see she was not, while on camera, “tortured, groped and viciously attacked.”
The stories credibility was in ruins from that point, but the final blow came at the end when you wrote “You sound like you might be a Democrat.” As if that has anything to do with this.
Anyway, beside this idiotic bit of reporting, it’s good to know that Doninger was fired.
Courts are corrupt all over the place, not just in Clark county. I once had to go to court for a non violent offense, and the judge let some couple of guys in front of me, who were convicted murders, go free, but sentenced me to death by torture. And he was a big Democrat too! I live in Michigan now, and the courts here are VERY corrupt and obusive.
Jesus Christ! Well-said! (hopfully that one run-in with the court system will not sour you in any future situations that might arise)
“Tortured”? “Viciously attacked”? Really? I saw the video and believe me the facts are horrific enough on their own without the need for exaggeration and hyperbole. In news reporting there should be no place for embellishment, ever. That the author deemed it necessary to distort these events out of all proportion is an insult to the victim. It’s as if she’s saying the crimes committed against her were not serious enough on their own, and needed a bit of dressing up to be taken seriously. It’s also an insult to the intelligence of her readers and a clear example of why internet news has the dodgy reputation it does. Hacks who cannot see past their own political agendas to the facts of a story are the reason the topic of online news reporting still draws chuckles from critics and industry insiders alike.
Does ‘fired’ mean early retirement with a full pension?
Are they STILL on payroll?
Patricia Doninger should not only be disbarred, she should be put behind bars!
The video of her ignoring Ms. Contreras desperate pleas has gone around the world, disgracing her and the US judicial system worldwide. The scene was more proper of a third world country than the US. A victim of domestic violence who goes to Court to get protection, only to get assaulted by a marshal with the consent of Ms. Doninger, while her two year old watches, is nightmarish, horrible and disgusting.
To be fair, she should be given the chance to give her side of the story, but the fact that she has remained quite all this time clearly indicates that there is nothing to add to what we have all seen.
I wish that the next time she goes to court is as a defendant, and that she is groped by the same pigs.
For the record: Las Vegas Tribune called Patricia Doninger seven times to hear her side of the story but she NEVER responded to any of our telephone calls.
We also invited her to be a guest in Face The Tribune radio show and she ignore our invitation. The show is daily at noon on http://www.radiotribune.com the radio station owned by the Las Vegas Tribune newspaper. Maybe Patricia Doninger believe she is higher than everyone else and did not care to tell her side of the story.
Good reply. I was on board with the response until the polititical reference.
Joe, why would you want to give these “same pigs” another opportunity to assault a woman? How does that make sense to you as a form of justice?
A reflection from Sweden…
Almost all newspapers in my beloved country have stopped allowing commenting online. They are losing readers by the bucket, but still have not figured out the connection. Some allow moderated comment backed by a Facebook account, but as soon as anyone writes anything that contradicts the article, or steps out of line – the forum is closed. This creates a one-way propaganda-esque flow of information that is dying out.
A paper that allows anyone to comment however… I think has understood that the future of journalism is not a one-way flow of information, but rather a symbiosis with its readers. Sure, some may react with harsh words when faced with a person who has lost claims to humanity – as this (so called) “judge”. I don’t think anyone, who watched that clip, did not throw a wave of maladictive thoughts towards that foul creature. However, anyone who reads comments as articles, or interprets them as real, should have their heads examined – as comments are nothing but reflections of fleeting thoughts.
So, for whatever little it may be worth. My hat is off to everyone at LasVegasTribune, for daring – not only daring to have a forum where anyone may give their input on the articles that you write, but actually standing up for it when someone tries to embarrass you for giving your readers a voice.
//Gunnar Finkel
If they look a little deeper they will probably find that she was sleeping with the “Pig Officer”. Ms. Contreras and her minor daughter should get compensated for their ill treatment by Clark County!!
So……..the douche judge has douchey friends. The information in your article was a relief about her disbarment.
You are a spineless and embarrassing to women. You allowed that little girl to be taken into Child Haven.
Congrats you made the FL jurors look somewhat intelligent.
Mr. Rolando Larraz…. thank you. You are a man worthy of a handshake, and more so than most in your line of work. I admire you for the way you reported on an issue that most papers would ignore. I respect you for not mincing your words with someone that appears to be no more than a heckler. Well done, period.
First of all, I wanted to say, “BRAVO!” Disgusting displays of abuse of the law by people who were and have been sworn to defend the people should ABSOLUTELY be reported. I believe the Judicial and criminal justice system should be wired with more cameras to capture more of these outrageous displays and blatant criminal acts and disregard for the law by public officials to provide proof to the public of such incidence to protect both parties. If devices like this are not put into place, I fear more incidents like this will continue to occur. As for some of the comments above, regarding your paper to have a policy on readers comments, I am happy that you DO NOT have a policy to allow people to voice their opinion. I believe it would NOT be Freedom of Speech otherwise. So I commend you for standing your ground. Since people like Ms. Doninger are held to higher standards, I think the punishment should be equally the same. She should NOT be allowed to be quietly dismissed from her position. I believe she should be publicly prosecuted in criminal and civil courts and anyone committing such acts should be treated equally. Ms. Doninger actively displays no remorse for her actions. Where is the accountability for these types of professionals? Is there any? For the record, I have used my real name here to show that I stand by my above post. Thank you for all you do.
Well done to the Tribune it is time for the business community to get behind you and bring justice to Las Vegas. Our courts and our police force are the most disgraceful in the nation.
Way to take the high road then veer into the ditch, Las Vegas Tribune. “You must be a democrat” really? That response is a great example of how not to do social media. Be careful…virality is a nasty thing.
BRAVO for the newspaper! Well-put!
Just to let everyone know who says Ms Kelly is a democrat and how that’s typical and obvious because we all support a judge. Im a democrat and I do not support this judges actions. I’m glad she got fired along with those Marshals. You can’t just assume someone’s political party, I’d find it hilarious if she turns out to be another political party. You just jumped to conclusions. Oh well though, still loved the article and happy she got what she deserved.
Regardless of your opinion of your elected officials, they are indeed, yours.Furthermore, if ANY ONE party has a preponderance for inserting itself into people’s private matters, it would be the Republicans, giving transvaginal probes to women seeking medical SERVICES among other indignities. Try to be the solution that brings Americans together , not the opposite.
Whilst not a fan of bringing politics into what is clearly an apolitical story, I applaud the Tribune in highlighting this awful case of abuse of power. Ms Doninger is clearly not fit for the role she was in. As a judge, she had absolute power over her courtroom, and when Ms. Contreras was asked to address the judge to recant her accusations, it should have been obvious to her to call for the courtroom recordings to have been replayed and, if the accusation were seen to be true, she should have ordered the arrest of Marshal Fox for assault. That she chose to turn a blind eye is a damning indictment of her non-partisan approach.
Fired?? She should be ARRESTED! She aided and abetted a sexual assault and a false arrest. Is she immune from the consequences of her own crime? At least when she gets booked she won’t get sexually assaulted with her kid watching. This is just un-freaking believable.
There is a form of this type of injustice/indifference repeatedly played out in courtrooms across America every day! Just as there are crooked cops there are politically biased and unethical judges. Think about it, every day lawyers make deals with others over cases before the court. The arrested under pressure have to agree to charges in order to avoid threat of heavier charges. Little do they know how agreeing will ruin their life! It is a crapshoot. Also, women tend to be more emotional than men so in court rooms especially divorce court they are often seen as the “unstable one,” “unfit one,” while the man can stand there unemotional and relaxed and confident looking, and judges and lawyers tend to identify more with unemotional people. They want only the facts not emotions!(while at home the male may be a rageaholic behind clothes doors God help the person who is not familiar with the court system and is fearful. They will chew you up and spit you out and then comment on your seeming instability. Not to mention they may only be deciding on the most precious commodity to your life—your child. In my book that would be enough to make anyone very anxious and emotional. Courtrooms are cold traumatic places. There are so called Guardian ad Litems-those appointed to decide the best interests of a child…who are they?…lawyers. A brief training and suddenly they are qualified to decide? Gee when the GAL is crooked and/or looking for money he can abuse his power very easily by threatening each parent privately and demanding payments, cashing in of insurance policies and anything they are aware of you own. If you really want it to be nonbiased don’t have the parents have to pay for their services. Don’t have a “judge” choose who the GAL is going to be. Don’t have judges appoint therapists mandating treatment with their choice clinician. Let people make their own appointments with outside providers and hand them a form to fill out. It’s a backwards criminal justice system. People in prison are beaten by other prisoners and prison workers. If prison guards are known to physically assault prisoners then maybe more guards need to be part-time so they are able to be refreshed and not so quick to employ physical assault when they feel challenged. I used to be proud of our justice system in America but now I have no faith in it. I am a college graduate and lived through a long protracted divorce then custody battle. I was the emotional one….the nut job….yep that is me. Every time I stepped foot into the courthouse the emotions would overwhelm me. The fear of facing an angry ex and fully knowing he is trying to take our child. Seeing a judge belittle my hearing problem was the most shocking while my ex stood and laughed with his atty. It is by far an enormously flawed system. Why aren’t there undercover free agents who go in anonymously to record the happenings in a courtroom? We inspect food and restaurants why not monitor court rooms and prisons? Doninger had the authority to do something but did nothing. Therapists or psychiatric nurses need to be a part of the courtroom setting as do they need to be a part of every police call as the voice of non-threatening reason and calm. Handling divorce cases in a courtroom setting is inefficient and escalates polarization of persons who may share children. Children always suffer in the end as do parents. While they say “there are no winners in divorce”…sure there are. Just ask any attorney. When one divorces, one is helping pay for the attorney’s kids to go to college. Forget you ever saved for yours to go away. Our court system has the antidote for that.. mandate divorced parents pay for their children’s college whether they can now afford it or not after the attorneys and GAL’s gouge their every penny for protracted case the court players all laugh and agree how these two dumb angry parents can’t settle their differences so they let it go on unresolved dragging along. A therapist should have to set goals with the couple at the beginning or two separate therapists, with each parent to reach an agreement, without the pressure of someone’s expensive clock ticking. There need to be time limits for decisions to be made not years of one parent or both dragging the other back and back to court. Judges need to set limits and recognize manipulation by a parent to have control over another by using court process repeatedly. Finally, I think there needs to be calm soothing soft music in the courtroom to reduce the anxiety level. The fact that it is a place of “judgment” creates an ill setting to reach agreements in.
As a Democrat I’m quite appalled at Doninger. I followed this article because it was talking about her being fired and I’m hoping disbarred.
I’m like the others, though, in being totally turned off by your political jab. Upon further consideration I realize your article was less about former judge Doninger and more about your ranting at someone who said something you didn’t like.
Then you totally buried yourself with your petulant little Right-Wing jab.
But, cheer up, with your attitude, I’m sure FOX News will be calling any day now to make you a full time muck-raker.
I agree with the newspaper on vey thing but the Democrat remark. Both sides of our government are miserably corrupt but I am sure our President, a Democrat, minority father would be appalled. By the courts actions, or lack of. In fact the majority of government at any level is corrupt. I applaud this newspaper (and I live on the California coast) for taking the right stance on this case and defending its right to FREE SPEECH! I thoroughly enjoyed your responses to the ever famously and over used term of “allegedly” importers who raised hell by responding courteously and professionally with straight up facts that is viral anyway. It appears the court was trying to punish the paper by leaving Friday’s ruling out its hands to report, but the backlash will sting. Evidentially their heads are too far up their ass to realize STILL the power of cell phone videos and social media. Bravo to you with your response, of which I also thoroughly enjoyed the sarcasm 🙂 and I wish you the best in getting out of the red. To your advertisers I say this sort of reporting is akin to reality shows on TV..the more open they are, the higher the ratings!!
Cheers!
Jeannie A
Ventura
Very happy that that woman has been fired! Please tell me the guy groping her has been fired and put in jail!
Also- don’t like the woman judge, but that doesn’t mean that it’s cool to threaten to rape her. Not saying it’s at all the same as what the other woman was experiencing (because it’s most certainly NOT, and “Kelly” was idiotic to try to go that route), but telling a woman that they need to be raped is still misogynistic. It’s like all those dumbass liberal men who like to call Sarah Palin a cunt. She’s an asshole, but using misogynistic language against her still isn’t okay!
The judge definately needed to beremoved from that position, but from someone who was bullied as a kid, if you look at the VIdeo, you can see the fear in her eyes when she turned around. I had assumed Judges were top authority but from what Im seeing, it looks like and willing to bet that the officers of that court are not just subjugating the woman who are forced to appear there, it might be quite possible that the same might be said could be happening to the woman Judges as well?
I am glad this woman was fired. I enjoyed reading the article up until the political ranting began. You may want to remove the “The only independent newspaper in Clark County” from your papers heading.
“You sound like you might be a Democrat”? How, exactly, was this comment relevant or even necessary? You go so far as to defend a post by writing, “We are not mind-readers and we don’t know who that man may be…”, only to make assumptions, with the intent to insult, of a critic that you also ‘don’t know’?
Well, now you actually are being hypocritical…
Bravo, Just speaking the truth has so much value and yet it takes such courage. Thank you for following this story closely. I admire Monica Contreras more than I can express. God bless her. I literally could not watch the video. I turned it off very early when the ugly fat ass was demanding that beautiful mother turn around to be cuffed. Having been a sexual abuse victim myself it is just too upsetting. The loss of control is the worse feeling and to have been arrested like that in front of her child would be the worse thing that I can think of happening to a human being. Those two men deserves to be tried, convicted, beaten and then executed by firing squad. For this “Kelly” character to compare what happened to that mother, to some random threat on the internet is ludicrous and makes me even more angry at Patricia Doninger. I am glad the random internet dude mouthed off and made empty threats to Patrica Doninger. Lots of misdeeds inspire empty threats and if there was ever one to deserve to inspire an empty threat or two, it would be Patricia Doninger’s evil and vile cruelty against another woman. I can only think of one word for Patrica Doninger and I don’t use it but it starts with a “c”. I think Kelly should avoid eating out with Patricia Doninger. People might recognize Patricia Doninger and spit in their food. It is a real hazard for people who are evildoers and in the public eye. As for myself, if Pat Doninger were on fire and I had a glass of water, I would drink it. How is that Kelly?
Great article Rolando. I live in the UK, but I was appalled at the way this courtroom operated, thoroughly disgusting. Hopefully the trio of buffoons in the courtroom have now all been sacked. The guard who molested the young woman should be charged with sexual assault. Thanks for protecting the innocent.
“We differ from other publications, in Las Vegas – or nationwide for that matter – in that the advertisers DO NOT control the editorial or the content of our publication and they are aware that our mission is to protect and defend these who are abused and don’t have a voice.”
You, sir, are my hero.
this issue was brought to my attention by nevadagovernor2014 David Lory VanDerBeek, and I was wondering what happened to the judge. Well I am glad to see she was fired. I don’t condone violence of any kind, and I am glad you as a newspaper stood up to threats of prosecution yourselves.
I’m a Democrat – and I’m not offended by your political leanings. Your response was unique, politically incorrect in a pleasing sense – and on target. You are, in my opinion, adhering to a higher standard with your commentary regarding the disgraced magistrate and the “Starbucks” commenter. It makes me wonder how many decisions this former judge made that were a gross dereliction of jurisprudence.
It looks like upon leaving family court Judge Patricia Doninger simply got hired at a posh law firm (revolving door?) for what is possibly some generous pay. Could it be that she will also be collecting pension payments from the court system? Not a bad deal for her overall!
Meanwhile the assault victim got dragged off to jail. Bravo to the two-year old for her polite but lucid defense of her mom! She showed better judgment than the judge!
She might have a job at a “posh” law firm but she has bought public shame against herself and any law firm who hires her. Her actions (and lack of action) will haunt her the rest of her life. She will never forget Monica Contrera for as long as she lives. Monica Contrera was humiliated and shamed that day but she can hold her head up now which is something Patricia Doninger will never be able to do again. Walking out after she was fired had to smart too. I wish we had a camera on that. I want to hear that other sack of excrement marshal was fired too. He was just as bad and maybe worse for trying to extort a retraction from her. That should be illegal. The three of them are guilty of obstruction of justice when they tried to silence her. I hope she gets a huge settlement from the judge and ruins her financially. She will need that high paying job to pay the settlement. I hope she sues the two marshals for the everything they don’t have and leaves them in dept forever. That would be justice.
harry reids state is corrupt
I’m following this story, as well as a few others regarding forced cavity searches on the side of the road in Texas on females based on mere “suspicion.” As such, I’m collecting up other information in this vein as part of a story discussing the use of sexual and physical intimidation to control an unruly population. In the particular case under discussion, I’m curious if anyone has approached the victim to help her find legal representation to bring a civil suit against the officer, department and court? I’m curious if the matter has been elevated to criminal charges against those involved? Also, is there any further word on the displaced court commissioner – i.e., will she be brought up on charges for diminishing the authority of the court which she managed? It is events like these that undermine the justice system. It is my belief that the only correct answer is to hold these people PERSONALLY responsible for their actions, the same as any citizen would be held responsible, and deny them the ability to hide behind their civic position or union representation. Any responses are welcome.
For the record, I am a “liberal” – you know, the people that uphold the right of the individual over the might of government.
From a newspaper that quotes Voltaire yet politicizes disturbing issues that are non-partisan, I am not surprised my previous comment yesterday was not posted. It was an objective assessment, giving both credit where due and questioning some of the journalistic standards that seem lacking by the author of this article. I had considered re-writing it. But it would seem unlike Voltaire, if you disagree with what I have to say, not only you wouldn\’t defend my right to say it to the death, you would instead censor it so it would probably be a waste of time. However it has only been 24 hours. Perhaps it takes longer than that to approve a post? While seemingly unlikely, I will check tomorrow to see if my original posts appears. If that one was censored I expect this one to be as well. I even checked my email to see if a reason was given. That is how strongly I felt about it. Nobody else will ever know you censor posts that don\’t deserve to be censored. But you will know. And i will know. Keep that in mind next time you are writing about how you pursue truth while engaging in the prevention of free speech.
I was going to give you the slow clap, say a few “Amen, Brothers” but my husband is trying to sleep and will probably think I am crazy. So, yay you! You are spot on with this one. I know this is an old article, but I keep checking back in to see if the cops had any criminal charges filed against them. They should file against Fox at least.
What should be a wakeup call to every Nevada citizen is the fact that it took a petition that was circulated nationwide to have this hearing master removed from the bench. Had this not occurred as a nationwide response, it’s highly doubtful anything would have been done to address this situation, as it represents “the business of justice in Clark County Nevada as done on a routine day-to-day basis”. The rest of the nation is starting to wakeup to the fact that legal fraud easily accomplished in the state of NO JUSTICE NEVADA is now impacting other state’s justice systems. This is grounding for Federal intervention into the state’s judiciary….many people praying this take-over happens sooner rather than later. Nevada needs it baaaaaaad.
Mr. Larraz, you sir and your establishment have brought great joy to my heart. You have renewed my faith in not only humanity but journalism as well. These truly disgusting people, Mrs. Doninger, Mr. Fox, as well as the other court officer involved should be procecuted to the fullest extent. We as a truth seeking society have achived a small victory in that they were terminated, however I can only pray it dosn’t stop there. As for Mrs. “Kelly”, well I don’t believe it gets more febble or vapid in the way of defense than that. Her plead and demand shored by the claim and I qoute “Get your act together. You lose all credibility as a paper when you don’t have a comment policy. The violence against women that occurred in that courtroom is being paled by what you’re allowing on your site”, is hardley crass at best. You sir Mr. Larraz as you well know are protected by the very beautiful 1st Amendment, as for the threats of violence, well I have yet to do the reasearch as to speak intelligently on if they exist or not. That being said, to offer the claim that allowing such things pales what happened, well that couldnt be further from the truth. Im not condoning the alleged behavior on part of the free citizen who accordingly communicated such rhetoric. That is illegal and in bad taste, as you Im sure can understand that would make that person a criminal and should they be found guilty might find themselves next to where I believe Mr. Fox deserves to be and that is encarcerated. What may bring Mrs. Kelly to an understanding and more effectivley grant her some perspective is to put her in that position of the victim, or maybe her daughter, mother, sister friend, and let her watch as the young spanish ladies friends and family had to. Only then can any offer a truly unbiased opinion. Either way, I only wanted to truly thank you and your comrades for being honest and true Americans! I would love to contact your advertisers and re-enforce their outstanding decision to back such a valiant and courageous voice that is the Las Vegas Tribune! Im assuming the last 5 min of effort will probably go unread and or recognized and that is ok with me. Keep up the great work, you just earned yourselves another reader! The only other crime here besides the ones in question is that it took me this long to discover this gem of a paper!
Very Respectfully,
Luke Russell
I noticed a few advertisements of people on this page campaigning for District and Family Court Judges, yet none provided any legal background, for example, having former experience as a lawyer, barrister, district attorney.
It seems any-one from the street without a law degree can become a Judge; probably that’s how Donniger became one, it would explain the level of corrupt she displayed.
I feel bad for the lady and her child going through that. I am glad the Judge was fired, she had it coming. We are supposed to look up to judges as roll models and then this happens. I will say this, it is distruding that other judges came in support of her. I would never have shown myself supporting someone who turn their back on something so offensive. Las Vegas Tribune. GOOD JOB PEOPLE!
We are a starving newspaper because we do not allow anyone to tell us what to write, who to attack, and who to defend – like other newspapers are told, in their newsrooms.
Oh, by the way, most of our advertisers are Patricia Doninger 129×150 Clark County Court to Patricia Doninger: YOU’RE FIREDpaid up at least one year in advance and we have a no-refund policy; so go ahead and start making the calls; we have been operating in the red for a very long time and that has never stopped us yet.
Wow, this statement knocked my socks off. Rolando, I salute you and your dedication to the truth. A rare find today
I am glad she got fired, if she didnt stand up for that woman in her own court room she doesnt know how to do her job. She probably didnt want to step in because she didnt want to seem to be supporting her because she is a woman, but that is her JOB, it is her job to step in when she hears complete bs. Arrested for false accusations of an officer? Really? And she had the nerve to evem touch her daughter. That just really boils my blood.
Folks.. Just saw this disgusting story. Family court is CORRUPT in this entire country! What happened here.. Wow.. Everyone working in that courtroom should be fired and NO pension. Despicable! Would they allow their wives, mothers, daughters to be treated like that?! Everyday millions of fathers lose everything because of bias. Families are torn apart! The whole system is broken. People are rising up and things will change! This is our country, not theirs!
Bravo for the Las Vegas Tribune for standing up against the Liberal Loon Kelly! We good citizen Patriots are proud of you there at LVT. Keep up the good work! All I got to say about this incident, those 2-Officers should get down on their knees and thank God Almighty I was not in that court-room that day! Ambulances would have been needed to carry them out!
Glad they fired the judge… what about the cops
While I disagree with tasteless remarks about retaliating against Doninger with illegal acts of violence, I equally disagree with her being “quietly” fired. She should have been loudly fired and publically made an example of.
This article is over two years old, but never forgotten. I really would like to know what Patricia Doninger is doing these days. Her termination would be for naught if she were continuing as a public servant of justice in any other venue.
If anyone can determine this, please post. Thanks.
Patricia Doninger can no longer practice law in neighboring California.
– More details at http://members.calbar.ca.gov/fal/Member/Detail/170623
Disbar Patricia Doninger campaign on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DisbarPatriciaDoninger/
I was with you all the way to them being a Democrat. I think it is terrible the way this woman was mishandled. Shame on Kelly for thinking that people should not be able to speak out their anger online or anywhere else for that matter. This judge may not deserve to die but definitely needs to be placed behind bars herself along with the two “officer” in the video, disgusting.
Wow. That judge and the marshals should be criminally charged with something, like false arrests and kidnapping.
She should be jailed.