City Officials turn a blind eye and harass small operators

With the streets of Las Vegas plagued with homeless people, one would assume that city officials would do everything possible to help small

business operators to stay in business, to prosper to the point where

they would be able to hire employees, but that is not the case.

Only those who are very wealthy, or pretend to be very wealthy to the point of fooling city officials, get benefits and are offered sweet deals to set their business or operation up in the Las Vegas area; and city officials bend over backward in offering and giving them all opportunities, with the assumption that those businesses are going to

make money that will stay in Las Vegas and that they’ll hire long time residents, locals, and natives that are in need of work, but often, they bring their own friends, family and associates to their new destination to work for them instead.

The homeless population in Las Vegas is over ten thousand and is near the top of that list nationwide.

Media accounts point out that law enforcement only pays attention when there is a crime problem; Las Vegas Tribune has reported in several articles the lack of city officials’ efforts to curb crime, and the healthcare industry has not been helping.

In 2013, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office launched an

investigation into whether Rawson-Neal Psychiatric Hospital, Nevada’s primary public mental health facility, had been intentionally dumping its patients over state borders.

The Sacramento Bee discovered that Rawson-Neal had transported around 1,500 psychiatric patients to other cities. The patients were unaccompanied, given a small supply of medication and bottles of nutritional supplements.

Sadly enough, a great number of homeless people are those who had served their country in all branches of the military, yet it seems like city officials are not appreciative enough of their service to the nation.

While all this is happening in the heart of Las Vegas where the entire sidewalk on Las Vegas Boulevard North, near one of the leading television stations, a hard-working family trying to operate a small business in Ward 3 of the city of Las Vegas is harassed daily for one reason or another, forcing the immigrant operator to pay fines for one or another code violation.

Another small operator nearby within the Ward 3 jurisdiction is forced to file for a zone change at a cost of $1,500.00, with no guarantee that the zoning commission will agree to the change.

Las Vegas Tribune discovered that the zoning change is needed for only a few feet, but the city refuses to work with the small and financially destitute operators over this tiny matter; both of the operators in this story are legal immigrants and longtime residents of the community.

To top this city injustice, on the other side of the city, in Ward 1, people are operating businesses without a license, building rooms without permits and risking the possibility of a fire and a water flow, and many other possible dangers to the neighborhood.

All this is taking place with the blessing of the city council and the code enforcement officer who has stated that he would not do anything about that until the complaint is officially signed by the complainer, perhaps trying to cause friction among neighbors (our assumption) even if the complaint has been clearly signed by one of the neighbors in that residential area, where from Thursday afternoon — when the city

offices close — until Sunday night the residential area is converted into an industrial area, where cars are being sold on the sidewalk without guarantee, warranty, business license, insurance, or any proof that the cars are even legit.

