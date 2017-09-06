In what appears to be a vindictive move from the City of Las Vegas’ officials against the only weekly newspaper that is independent and doesn’t take orders from anyone has been taking place in the last few days.

It all started when a representative of the newspaper appeared before the city council to bring to light to what appears to be a dysfunctional negligence in the code enforcement department of the city government.

Everyone at the time jumped to defend the behavior of the department head and others involved in the case.

The city rushed to send an explanation that while it did not make any sense, it was highly appreciated, so we learned how the city uses its “rules” as it conveniently needs.

If the project information is available (A/P#, address, or parcel number) a link on the bottom of the page is available to “Check Status of Permits and Applications.”

How many feet are required, by law, in which to build an apartment between the fences separating one property from the other one? There is no one answer that fits all situations in all cases. This varies based on the zoning requirements for specific areas, and variances may be granted for individual cases.

What’s the fee for such a permit? Permit, plan review, user fees and taxes vary based on the type of construction, occupancy use, and square footage of the building. Again, there is no one answer that applies to every situation.

Aren’t city inspecting agents supposed to inspect all buildings under construction?

The Department of Building and Safety inspects all permitted construction during the course of the work. In some cases, permits may be exempt based on scope and/or size of the construction activities that are occurring.

When the newspaper appeared before the city council it was told that someone from Councilwoman Tarkanian’s office would be getting in contact with us; they did twice to inform the newspaper that they would let us know when they did have an answer to give, but that answer never came.

Now, after three years of publishing the Las Vegas Tribune online only, with no advertisement sales team, and operating from home with a State Exempt License, the city of Las Vegas is asking the newspaper to produce a business license that it is not needed.

Either the Building Officials and the Director of the Department of Building and Safety, Chris Knight, who never talked to the Las Vegas Tribune directly, but always through a city spokesperson, or the new city councilman in Ward 3 who did not have the support of the newspaper in the last election, must be behind this attack on the newspaper.

While they are now asking the Las Vegas Tribune to produce a business license that is not needed, a clandestine auto repair garage functions openly in a residential area, and a clandestine car wash operates, not so clandestinely, with orange cones and all to protect their cars from accidents, with the blessing of someone in city hall.

In responding to Las Vegas Tribune allegations that the city was protecting a Mexican that was building in his backyard, the city explained that “shacks” do not need permits.

However, after asking many people about it and showing a picture of the alleged “shack” being built without a permit, most of those agree that they have never seen a shack with a porch, glass door and lighting.

Those questioned by the Las Vegas Tribune also agree that shacks are never higher than houses in a neighborhood block, as is the one built by a group of Mexican friends without a permit.

The City of Las Vegas walks on eggshells around Mexican minorities due to and fear of threats. With over 3,000 local attorneys, the city is also employing the services of an out-of-state attorney to intimidate longtime residents.

Is it a direct attack on Las Vegas Tribune, or are city officials acting questionably by favoring others?