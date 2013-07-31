City Beat: Memories of the Oscar Goodman Roast
Oscar Goodman, the former Mayor of Las Vegas, for all practical
purposes, is the most well noted mayor in Las Vegas history. His name
has been heard on radio and television stations throughout the United
States. As such, he’s been a great Ambassador of Las Vegas, not to
mention promoting foreign business to Las Vegas and also helping to
revitalize downtown. That is why Andy Walmsley, who designed sets for
American Idol, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, and shows for Jeff
Kutash, decided to produce a roast at The Stratosphere Hotel and
Casino, inviting some of the most colorful characters and headliners,
to roast Oscar. With his Bombay Sapphire, Oscar was in good spirits to
say hello to his friends. Celebrity Scene News [celebrityscene.com] was at the scene, conducting one of its first interviews with Murray
Sawchuck, the Roastmaster of The Show Business Roast of Oscar Goodman.
Murray, who appears at The Laugh Factory at The Tropicana, was an
excellent emcee. He’s got a great sense of humor. Celebrities who were
on hand to roast Oscar were: Mac King; Chef Carla Pellagrino; The
Amazing Johnathan; Pia Zadora; Lola the Showgirl aka Penny Wiggons;
Chet Buchanan; Norm Clark, columnist for The Review-Journal; Zowie
Bowie aka Chris Philips; Heidi Harris; Michael ‘Whees’ Parise; The Rat
Pack; and the Ron Bronson band.
Quite frankly, most of the people who took time out to write some
original material spent too much time on the panel rather than
directing their written material to Oscar. Pia Zadora, Rich Little and
Geechie Guy had the most impressive, smooth deliveries. There was,
however, one other individual who got a standing ovation singing “My
Way’’ in his own original version: Clint Holmes. The memories of Oscar
Goodman’s roast make the night a memorable one. It’s as Oscar put it,
“Old Vegas’’ once again.— Pete Allman
* * * * *
The Mob Museum – one of the revitalizations of downtown Las Vegas –
and the Neon Museum have a special offer for locals and tourists. Both
attractions are offering a one-price special for $30.00.
The Mob Museum, The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law
Enforcement, created in part by former Mayor Oscar Goodman, presents
an exciting and authentic view of the Mob’s impact on Las Vegas’
history and its unique imprint on the world. The Museum has
contemporary style exhibits, high-tech theater presentations and more
than 600 artifacts, the largest selection of its kind in one location.
Located at 300 Stewart Ave, the hours of operation are Sunday through
Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10
a.m. to 8 p.m. For information call 702-229-2734 or visit
mobmuseum.com.
The Neon Museum, founded in 1996, is a non-profit 501 [c] 3
organization dedicated to collecting, preserving, studying and
exhibiting historical Las Vegas signs for educational, historic, and
cultural enrichment. The Museums encompass two acres, which include
the outdoor exhibition space known as the Neon Boneyard and a visitors
center housed inside the former La Concha Motel lobby. The Neon Museum
and visitors center is located at 770 Las Vegas Blvd North. Tours are
conducted at 9 a.m., 9:30a.m., and 10 a.m. For more information call
702-387-6366.
* * * * *
AlertID announced the launch of its Live Safely Resource Center, which
allows members to obtain critical information about how to keep
families and communities safe. The information comes from trusted
sources and addresses issues that families face every day including
bullying, cell phone safety, conflict resolution, cyber bullying, fire
safety, fraud and identity theft, gang violence prevention, school
safety and missing persons, among many others.
The Resource Center provides detailed information and publications
about each topic, program descriptions, and downloadable resources
including coloring books, cartoons, and tips for children to learn how
to protect themselves.
The Resource Center’s founding partners are the Andre Agassi
Foundation for Education and the National Crime Prevention Council
(home of McGruff the Crime Dog). The Agassi Foundation is dedicated to
transforming public education through the Andre Agassi College
Preparatory Academy, a K-12 tuition free public charter school in Las
Vegas.
The National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) is the national leader in
crime prevention. Its information, tips, and advice have helped
families and schools keep children and communities safer for more than
30 years, which is why McGruff is recognized by more than 80 percent
of children. NCPC works directly with thousands of law enforcement
agencies across the country to help them address local crime and
public safety concerns.
“We want to protect our children from the ever present challenges that
they all face today. AlertID’s Live Safely Resource Center provides a
safe and trusted place to find the information and resources that can
help parents, teachers, and children make better decisions and change
lives,” Andre Agassi, founder of the Andre Agassi Foundation for
Education, said. “We strongly support AlertID and its efforts.”
To sign up for a free AlertID account, or for more information, please
go to www.AlertID.com.
* * * * *
Four of the nation’s top female executives of their respective fields
will come together for one day only during next month’s Women’s
Leadership Conference. The two-day conference will take place Aug. 8-9
at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.
A variety of topics will be discussed and debated during the
Presidents panel taking place Friday, Aug. 9 at 9:00 a.m. Topics will
include: the delicate balance of work vs. life; using the power of
influence; the importance of role models; diversity in the workplace;
the role of higher education; how to climb the corporate ladder and
the development of tomorrow’s leaders.
The dynamic panel will include Carol Evans, President of Working
Mother Magazine; Kathleen (K.C.) Ciaramello, President of National
Foodservice & On-Premise at Coca-Cola Refreshments; Cindy Kiser
Murphey, President and COO of New York-New York Hotel & Casino; and
Gail Becker, Chair of Canada, Latin America and U.S. Western Region,
Edelman Communications.
Held for the 7th consecutive year, the Women’s Leadership Conference
is open to women of all ethnicities, professions and social
backgrounds, locally and nationally, and men who support women. In
addition to the Presidents panel, the conference will feature keynote
speakers, empowering workshops, entertainment and networking
opportunities. Conference registration is available at $350 per
person.
Proceeds of the conference after costs will be donated to one or more
local nonprofit agencies devoted to the welfare and development of
women and girls.
Participating sponsorships are available to organizations or companies
who share the vision and goals of the conference.
For more information about the Women’s Leadership Conference or to
register, please visit the website
www.mgmresorts.com/
* * * * *
In a $2 billion a year industry, the wrong psychic reader can easily
give someone misinformation during a phone psychic reading.
Manny Carter, an expert psychic reader, reveals the truth about the
industry. MannyCarter.com, a newly launched website, aims to dispel
these misconceptions.
“Psychic readers often times will tell people what they want to hear.
What they do not tell the average person is that a set of rules exists
that psychics must follow,” said Carter. “A psychic reader can give
insight to someone to make an informed decision about his or her
particular situation. He or she cannot interfere with someone’s free
will or tell them what to do. Someone performing a psychic reading
cannot reveal everything about the future. No one can claim to know or
see it all.
“Each person working in the Psychic industry has specialized talents,”
Carter emphasizes. “There are only certain types of information they
get…it is like doctors in the medical profession who are engaged in
specialized practices such as surgeons and dermatologists. A psychic
reader simply cannot cover all areas.”
* * * * *
City Beat is a compilation of news and views of our editorial and
writing team, along with reader submissions and topics. Readers are
invited to suggest a local topic or any other items of interest.
