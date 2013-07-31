City Beat: Memories of the Oscar Goodman Roast

Oscar Goodman, the former Mayor of Las Vegas, for all practical

purposes, is the most well noted mayor in Las Vegas history. His name

has been heard on radio and television stations throughout the United

States. As such, he’s been a great Ambassador of Las Vegas, not to

mention promoting foreign business to Las Vegas and also helping to

revitalize downtown. That is why Andy Walmsley, who designed sets for

American Idol, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, and shows for Jeff

Kutash, decided to produce a roast at The Stratosphere Hotel and

Casino, inviting some of the most colorful characters and headliners,

to roast Oscar. With his Bombay Sapphire, Oscar was in good spirits to

say hello to his friends. Celebrity Scene News [celebrityscene.com] was at the scene, conducting one of its first interviews with Murray

Sawchuck, the Roastmaster of The Show Business Roast of Oscar Goodman.

Murray, who appears at The Laugh Factory at The Tropicana, was an

excellent emcee. He’s got a great sense of humor. Celebrities who were

on hand to roast Oscar were: Mac King; Chef Carla Pellagrino; The

Amazing Johnathan; Pia Zadora; Lola the Showgirl aka Penny Wiggons;

Chet Buchanan; Norm Clark, columnist for The Review-Journal; Zowie

Bowie aka Chris Philips; Heidi Harris; Michael ‘Whees’ Parise; The Rat

Pack; and the Ron Bronson band.

Quite frankly, most of the people who took time out to write some

original material spent too much time on the panel rather than

directing their written material to Oscar. Pia Zadora, Rich Little and

Geechie Guy had the most impressive, smooth deliveries. There was,

however, one other individual who got a standing ovation singing “My

Way’’ in his own original version: Clint Holmes. The memories of Oscar

Goodman’s roast make the night a memorable one. It’s as Oscar put it,

“Old Vegas’’ once again.— Pete Allman

* * * * *

The Mob Museum – one of the revitalizations of downtown Las Vegas –

and the Neon Museum have a special offer for locals and tourists. Both

attractions are offering a one-price special for $30.00.

The Mob Museum, The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law

Enforcement, created in part by former Mayor Oscar Goodman, presents

an exciting and authentic view of the Mob’s impact on Las Vegas’

history and its unique imprint on the world. The Museum has

contemporary style exhibits, high-tech theater presentations and more

than 600 artifacts, the largest selection of its kind in one location.

Located at 300 Stewart Ave, the hours of operation are Sunday through

Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10

a.m. to 8 p.m. For information call 702-229-2734 or visit

mobmuseum.com.

The Neon Museum, founded in 1996, is a non-profit 501 [c] 3

organization dedicated to collecting, preserving, studying and

exhibiting historical Las Vegas signs for educational, historic, and

cultural enrichment. The Museums encompass two acres, which include

the outdoor exhibition space known as the Neon Boneyard and a visitors

center housed inside the former La Concha Motel lobby. The Neon Museum

and visitors center is located at 770 Las Vegas Blvd North. Tours are

conducted at 9 a.m., 9:30a.m., and 10 a.m. For more information call

702-387-6366.

* * * * *

AlertID announced the launch of its Live Safely Resource Center, which

allows members to obtain critical information about how to keep

families and communities safe. The information comes from trusted

sources and addresses issues that families face every day including

bullying, cell phone safety, conflict resolution, cyber bullying, fire

safety, fraud and identity theft, gang violence prevention, school

safety and missing persons, among many others.

The Resource Center provides detailed information and publications

about each topic, program descriptions, and downloadable resources

including coloring books, cartoons, and tips for children to learn how

to protect themselves.

The Resource Center’s founding partners are the Andre Agassi

Foundation for Education and the National Crime Prevention Council

(home of McGruff the Crime Dog). The Agassi Foundation is dedicated to

transforming public education through the Andre Agassi College

Preparatory Academy, a K-12 tuition free public charter school in Las

Vegas.

The National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) is the national leader in

crime prevention. Its information, tips, and advice have helped

families and schools keep children and communities safer for more than

30 years, which is why McGruff is recognized by more than 80 percent

of children. NCPC works directly with thousands of law enforcement

agencies across the country to help them address local crime and

public safety concerns.

“We want to protect our children from the ever present challenges that

they all face today. AlertID’s Live Safely Resource Center provides a

safe and trusted place to find the information and resources that can

help parents, teachers, and children make better decisions and change

lives,” Andre Agassi, founder of the Andre Agassi Foundation for

Education, said. “We strongly support AlertID and its efforts.”

To sign up for a free AlertID account, or for more information, please

go to www.AlertID.com.

* * * * *

Four of the nation’s top female executives of their respective fields

will come together for one day only during next month’s Women’s

Leadership Conference. The two-day conference will take place Aug. 8-9

at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.

A variety of topics will be discussed and debated during the

Presidents panel taking place Friday, Aug. 9 at 9:00 a.m. Topics will

include: the delicate balance of work vs. life; using the power of

influence; the importance of role models; diversity in the workplace;

the role of higher education; how to climb the corporate ladder and

the development of tomorrow’s leaders.

The dynamic panel will include Carol Evans, President of Working

Mother Magazine; Kathleen (K.C.) Ciaramello, President of National

Foodservice & On-Premise at Coca-Cola Refreshments; Cindy Kiser

Murphey, President and COO of New York-New York Hotel & Casino; and

Gail Becker, Chair of Canada, Latin America and U.S. Western Region,

Edelman Communications.

Held for the 7th consecutive year, the Women’s Leadership Conference

is open to women of all ethnicities, professions and social

backgrounds, locally and nationally, and men who support women. In

addition to the Presidents panel, the conference will feature keynote

speakers, empowering workshops, entertainment and networking

opportunities. Conference registration is available at $350 per

person.

Proceeds of the conference after costs will be donated to one or more

local nonprofit agencies devoted to the welfare and development of

women and girls.

Participating sponsorships are available to organizations or companies

who share the vision and goals of the conference.

For more information about the Women’s Leadership Conference or to

register, please visit the website

www.mgmresorts.com/ womensleadershipconference.

* * * * *

In a $2 billion a year industry, the wrong psychic reader can easily

give someone misinformation during a phone psychic reading.

Manny Carter, an expert psychic reader, reveals the truth about the

industry. MannyCarter.com, a newly launched website, aims to dispel

these misconceptions.

“Psychic readers often times will tell people what they want to hear.

What they do not tell the average person is that a set of rules exists

that psychics must follow,” said Carter. “A psychic reader can give

insight to someone to make an informed decision about his or her

particular situation. He or she cannot interfere with someone’s free

will or tell them what to do. Someone performing a psychic reading

cannot reveal everything about the future. No one can claim to know or

see it all.

“Each person working in the Psychic industry has specialized talents,”

Carter emphasizes. “There are only certain types of information they

get…it is like doctors in the medical profession who are engaged in

specialized practices such as surgeons and dermatologists. A psychic

reader simply cannot cover all areas.”

* * * * *

