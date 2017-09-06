So much going on in our neighborhood

First, I, Michele Fiore, would like to invite you to take part in our City of Las Vegas Ward 6 Citizen of the Month Award on Wednesday, September 6th, 9:00am, City Hall, 495 S Main Street, second floor, Council Chambers. Our Citizen of the month award will be presented to Officer Burr. Officer Burr is a resident of Ward 6 and a hero to our neighbors. Thank you Officer Burr for your courage and commitment to keeping our city safe.

Please join me to show Officer Burr and all our officers that we stand with them always and especially in these challenging times. Just as we shake our soldiers hands and thank our military men and women for serving our great nation, fighting for our freedoms and keeping us safe daily, let’s extend that handshake to our officers. Many of our officers are also veterans. When you see a police office, thank them.

We will be partnering up with our Metro Police Northwest Area Command to keep our residents informed, safe and sharing all the services Metro has to offer us. I invite you to First Tuesday at Metro Police Northwest Area Command, 9850 W. Cheyenne, 702-828-3426 for a 9/11 Remembrance & Terrorism Awareness. We will be serving Italian food and soft drinks on us. Be there by 7:00pm sharp this coming Tuesday, September 5th.

City of Las Vegas celebrates National Preparedness Month

Are you or your loved ones prepared for a disaster? As recent events in Houston illustrate, preparedness can be key to surviving major events such as floods or earthquakes. September is National Preparedness Month. The city of Las Vegas Office of Emergency Management is working to improve disaster readiness by providing important information to the public throughout the month of September.

The Office of Emergency Management will provide links and preparedness tips through its official Twitter account, @CLVAlerts, every day during the month of September. Information will include the following:

—How to make an emergency plan and emergency kit;

—How to prepare your family and pets for a possible evacuation;

—How to plan financially for the possibility of a disaster;

—How to obtain alerts directly via e-mail, phone or text;

—How to learn valuable life-saving skills in the event you have to help your family, friends and/or neighbors;

—How to access valuable resources before, during and after a disaster.

For more information on emergency preparedness, visit the city of Las Vegas Emergency Management webpage.

Back 2 School Bash

It’s that time of the year when all our kiddos are headed back to school. What better way to show your support to a local school? Vegas Events and More is presenting Back2School Bash: Local Business and Craft Fair.

September 16th from 9am to 4pm. Join us at Spring Valley High School, located at 3750 S. Buffalo Drive.

Vegas Events and More will be donating a portion of the proceeds to The Spring Valley Theatre Program. They have guaranteed a minimum of a $1000 donation. Other school clubs, sports and departments will be having fundraisers as well.

There will be 80 local businesses, crafters, and food trucks participating to kick off the school year. There will also be a Kidz Korner featuring activities for kiddos of all ages: face-painting, carnival games, crafts and prizes.

The Miss Las Vegas Scholarship Organization, along with several local crown-holders, will also be present.

The first 75 adult shoppers will receive a free swag bag full of samples, coupons, and assorted goodies!

To learn more, visit www.vegaseventsandmore.com or email founders Lynn and Tim Dilloo, and Grace Gambone at info@vegasevegaseventsandmore.com. They are also open to phone calls at 702-907-7801.

D o you want to report a problem?

If you want to report a problem in the city of Las Vegas, go online to www.lasvegasnevada.gov/ward6 and scroll to the bottom of the page to the box marked “Report a Problem.”

Problems you can report range from business licensing; detention services; graffiti; neighborhood problems (i.e., animals running loose, cars parked on yards, high weeds, unpermitted construction); traffic signals malfunctioning; park maintenance; parking enforcement; roadway, storm drain or sewer maintenance; sewer billing; traffic control; street lights; pavement markings; and street signs. Fill out the form. Include your personal information if you want to be contacted and updated on resolution of the problem. Make a note of the request number if you want to check back later to see how the city staff followed up on your request. Note that city staff will respond to maintenance complaints proactively, but if the problem with a neighbor persists repeatedly, you will need to report the problem each time (i.e. animals running loose, parking on yards, high weeds, etc.)

For more information or assistance, call 702-229-5463. We are here to help.

Come to our GRAND OPENING

We are opening our Ward 6 Satellite office Monday, September 11th from noon to 6:00 p.m. at the Centennial Hills Community Center/YMCA, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Drinks and snacks on us. This will turn into my standard Monday’s with Michele every 2nd and 4th Monday of the month. This is our time we can discuss issues important to you, Ward 6 and the city of Las Vegas. No appointment needed. Call 702-229-5463 with any questions.

American Pride Festival

American Pride: Local Business & Craft Fair, presented by Vegas Events and More. 125 local businesses, homemade crafters, children’s activities, and food trucks honoring the men and women of the military who have put their life on the line to keep our families safe.

November 11th (9am-3pm) at The Henderson Convention Center Event Plaza, located at 200 S. Water Street. FREE ADMISSIONS and free parking,

Large selection of product samples and demonstrations, and delicious food! The first 75 Veterans shoppers will receive free swag bag full of samples, coupons, and assorted goodies! Several Veteran Organizations will be collecting items and letters for active military overseas. LuLaRoeLand 25 independent reps. showcasing their clothing lines. Miss Las Vegas Scholarship Organization and crown holders.

Kidz Korner will provide a free, safe, and fun area for children to get their faces painted, play carnival games, with crafts and prizes.

For more information contact Tim & Lynn Dilloo or Grace Gambone, at 702-907-7801 or email info@vegaseventsandmore.com. www.vegaseventsandmore.com

About Vegas Events and More: Lynn & Tim Dilloo and Grace Gambone who are the founders of Vegas Events and More pride themselves on the planning and presentation of local events. Honesty, integrity and trustworthiness. Their goal is to boost community involvement and support the businesses in the Las Vegas valley.

“We are big supporters of the Military and look forward to honoring them and the pride this great nation has.”