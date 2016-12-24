And so it is Christmas

Just as “A Christmas Carol” showed Ebenezer Scrooge why it is important to see life in a different light—to look through the filter of how he might be perceived by others and what effect he is having on those around him—so too does the Las Vegas Tribune team see life in a different way, a way that makes a difference to the community at large — even as in our case, many others may actually give us reason to be more Scrooge-like with their disdain for what we do. Whereas in “A Christmas Carol,” Scrooge may simply have given up on life by pursuing the accumulation of money while at the same time discounting the
“normal” interactions with people who tried to show him love and kindness in spite of how he had become, the Las Vegas Tribune has never given up on life and never pursued the accumulation of profit at the expense of those for whom it was created to serve.
While most people may view a business as a money-making tool, we at the Las Vegas Tribune view our “business” as a way to serve our community, not a way to make money or prove that we’re big and powerful. Although we might like to be big and powerful, it’s not about us…it’s about the people we serve.
We want to thank all those people who came to us because they were abused by a system that sometimes believes itself to be God-like; for trusting us and believing in us, and we reaffirm our promise to them that we will be by their side to the end, as long as they tell us the complete truth.
We apologize to people like Ronald Mortensen, Jessica Williams, Kirstin Lobato, Donovan Joseph, Dagmar Diaz and many other victims of our corrupted system for not being able to do more for them; they are not forgotten, and should the opportunity present itself, we will do more. We wish them the blessings of Christmas, as Christmas was intended to be.
We speak out against all forms of corruption — most notably, that served up to the public in the guise of justice. While we admire those who devote their life to protecting the public, we abhor those who use their position to hurt rather than help, who unnecessarily inflict even temporary — let alone permanent — pain and suffering on those whose life is often in their hands, the hands of so-called protectors and public servants. We ourselves have been in the shoes of those so bullied and abused; we have suffered physically, emotionally, mentally and financially from such actions as we endeavored to do our job as journalists and community up-lifters, fighting corruption at all costs, fending off those who pretend to be on the side of right while cowardly fabricating stories and issues that are far from the truth and enough to make our newspaper appear to be the community’s number one anti-police and anti-government enemy.
The truth is that we are a small group of dedicated individuals with an urge to open our doors and our arms to those who find themselves in situations and predicaments that need a friendly hand and an unfettered voice to get their story told and to help them get through their difficult times. To all of them we wish the blessings of Christmas.
Most of the time we are not even acknowledged and appreciated, but every single person in our Las Vegas Tribune family does whatever they can from the bottom of their heart and does not expect a thing in return.
And it is not just those who get caught up in the system that have our help in whatever way we can give it; it is also those who are part of the system: the dedicated and good cops, the dedicated and good judges and all the other dedicated and good public servants who find themselves caught in their own web and suffering the consequences of the corruption around them, trying to pull them in. We wish all of them the blessings of Christmas as well.
We care about the dangers faced daily by our local police, who might go to work and not ever see their family again. We give them all the respect and support that we can, especially these days when there has been so much anti-police sentiment among certain groups. We have never been against the police…we are now, and have always been, against the corruption in the system and the corrupt members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
We wish the blessings of Christmas on every police officer and their family members and wish them a Christmas holiday in which they can all feel safe and appreciated.
And we wish all our readers, supporters, and everyone involved with us in any way all the blessings of this Christmas season, even if any of them may wish our demise. We are here for all of you, and although we would wish those anti-Las Vegas Tribune types could understand our mission, we will still carry on without their good will.
Merry Christmas to all, and the best of Christmas blessings as well.
