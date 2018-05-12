Chris G forcing senior out of shopping center

In what appears to be a conspiracy between a county commissioner and a landlord in one of Las Vegas’s landmark shopping centers is now taking place openly in the oldest shopping center in Las Vegas.

Before the Boulevard Mall, before any other shopping center in Las Vegas, there was Commercial Center with Von Tobels, Vegas Village and many other local businesses and at least one historic site, like Michael Jackson’s retreat in the center.

Bill Krane, a senior citizen and a resident of Clark County for a long time, believes he is being discriminated against and abused by Clark County Commissioners, instigated by County Commissioner and now hopeful candidate for Nevada Governor, Cristina Giunchigliani, aka Chris G.

And now Las Vegas Tribune has uncovered what may be a plot between a county commissioner with eyes on the governor seat and one real estate wannabe manipulator to buy cheap and sell high, in order to make a fortune.

In the meantime, the hard-working entrepreneur who struggles to make a living is squeezed out by the greedy politician and the real estate manipulator for obvious reasons.

Now Bill Krane, a small-time operator who is suffering and struggling to survive, and who has been earning a living with his small business — which is reinforced by renting U-Haul trucks — cannot even continue to earn that small commission if the powers that be have their way. Granted, U-Haul is also a multi-million-dollar conglomerate Arizona company working out of many cities in the United States, but one that also looks after itself, and while they have so-called “dealers” who

serve their needs, for a very small commission, that small commission helps to subsidize their income and helps to pay their bills.

U-Haul is an outside company that operates everywhere without a business license because it depends on the individual small operator to obtain the county or city business licenses to represent them, and in many cases those small operators have to suffer the injustices of local governments.

There are plenty of empty spaces in Commercial Center in which to park cars, trucks, trailers and bicycles, and even a couple of roller skates, but Chris Giunchigliani is depriving those who need to use that commercial center for earning a halfway decent living by renting U-Haul trucks because, as she says, “the parking is a problem,” which means a problem for her taste.

Businesses that flourished in the days of the Rat Pack, when dining at the famous Commercial Deli was so popular, and shopping at Elvis Presley’s jeweler, the well-known John Fish Jeweler, was the place to go, have now faded, taking second place to some of the newly opened shopping centers — but not to county commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, aka Chris G., who may have teamed up with one of the Commercial Center

landlords and is playing benevolent victim of bad times with no customers to rent their spaces.

It is not clear as yet if the socialist County Commissioner is

interested in destroying the “way of life” for a small-time operator like Bill Krane, who once ran against the Commissioner for the seat she now holds, or, as a good socialist, is interested in hurting the economic stability of the U-Haul company that up to now has not showed any interest in financially helping with the defense of any of its

dealers, such as helping them with the cost of legal representation, but is instead looking for other dealers in locations where the elected officials are not interested in closing business doors, as is the case with that governor wannabe Chris G. Las Vegas Tribune tried to get the opinion of commissioner Giunchigliani, but she declined to even speak to us.