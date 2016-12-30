Chief Judge Kerns announced his reelection bid during a visit to Las Vegas Tribune

Chief Judge Kerns has worked ardently, along with his colleagues, in the creation of many specialty courts within the Las Vegas Municipal Court since 2004 with his pet project H.O.P.E.

Because of his work on the bench, Chief Judge Kerns received the “2009 Community Partner Award” from the Foundation for Recovery, and in 2013, the Nevada Supreme Court recognized Chief Judge Kerns with the “Legacy of Justice Award.”

The award is given to a person in the judicial system whose contributions, innovations and achievements resulted in significant improvements to the judicial system.

In 2013, Chief Judge Kerns received the “Visionary Award” from community counseling center for his work with families in the Youth Offender court. In 2016, Chief Judge Kerns became the recipient of the Foundation for Recovery’s “Brick” award, the highest honor bestowed by the Foundation.One of the most popular, well-liked and respected community leaders of our times, Judge Cedric Kerns, announced during a pre-Christmas appearance on Face The Tribune’s popular radio show, that he is running for reelection to his post in Las Vegas Municipal Court that he has kept since 1997.

“This could be my last judicial run; after twenty years it’s about time to end, but I have a few unfinished projects that I would like to leave as my legacy before I call it quits,” said the popular jurist.

Prior to being elected to the bench, Chief Judge Kerns was a partner and co-founder of the Law Office of Kerns and Lybarger, where he focused on criminal defense and domestic litigation. While in private practice, Chief Judge Kerns was an appointed member of the NevadaSupreme Court Task Force for the “Study of Economic Bias” in the justice system.

Currently, Chief Judge Kerns is the presiding judge over Las Vegas Municipal Court’s Youth Offender Court. This is a specialized court that he created that focuses on offenders between the ages of 18 and 24, and their families, who find their way into the court system while suffering from addiction issues.

Some of the most distinguished names of the community — political, legal and business — are on the list of Chief Judge Kerns’ supporters in next year’s election; among them are Mayor Carolyn Goodman, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, attorneys Alex Decastroverde, Orlando Decastroverde, Mike Pariente, John Watkins, Richard Wright, B. Mahlon Brown III and Monti Levy.

Las Vegas Tribune newspaper and Radio Tribune have endorsed Chief Judge Cedric Kerns in previous elections and look forward to following that pattern by endorsing Judge Kern in the 2017 election.

Chief Judge Kerns is married to Rebecca and has four children, all productive members of the Las Vegas community. Chief Judge Kerns’ friends and supporters are planning a fundraising event on January 9.

During Chief Judge Kerns on radiotribune.com showed how pleased he is with the success of his four children after being reminded that his younger daughter Nicole used to have a Saturday radio show on radiotribune; he told the audience that his daughter now has her own band and has been a resident in one of the local resorts.

Explaining the success of some of the Municipal court programs, Kerns said it’s because he made the kids’ parents become part of the program they enroll in because “if the parents do not participate, the program will not work,” explained Judge Kerns to Chris Garcia, the show’s co-host, who went into his own similar experiences with his father’s way of raising him and his siblings.