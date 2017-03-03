During Red Cross Month in March, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to join in its lifesaving mission by giving blood.

Since 1943, every U.S. president has designated March as Red Cross Month to recognize how the Red Cross helps people across the country and around the world. Red Cross Month is a celebration of supporters, who are the face of the Red Cross in their communities and bring hope to people facing emergencies.

Blood donor Timothy Sheely knows the need firsthand. His wife required 12 units of blood during emergency surgery following the birth of their son. “If it had not been for blood donors, she might not have survived,” he said. “Thanks to generous blood donors, I still have a wife and my kids still have their mom. I can’t possibly thank those people in person, but I can give a little piece of me back with each donation for the greater good.”

The Red Cross depends on blood donor heroes across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals nationwide. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help those rely on blood products.

Make an appointment to become a hero to patients in need by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Clark County

Henderson

3/3/2017: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Lowe’s, 440 Marks Street

3/9/2017: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Water Street District Business Association, 220 South Water Street, Annex Building

3/10/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mercedes of Henderson, 925 Auto Show Drive

3/13/2017: 11 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., P.F. Chang’s, 101 S. Green Valley Pkwy

3/14/2017: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 240 Water Street

Las Vegas

3/2/2017: 9 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Whole Foods – Town Square, 6689 S Las Vegas Blvd

3/2/2017: 9 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Las Vegas Golf Club, 4300 West Washington Ave

3/3/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Community Management Group, 2450 Box Canyon Drive

3/4/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging, 2767 North Tenaya Way

3/5/2017: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Grouchy John’s Coffee, 8520 S Maryland Pkwy,

3/7/2017: 9 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Desert Springs Hospital, 2075 E Flamingo Rd

3/7/2017: 9 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Camping World, 13175 Las Vegas Blvd. South

3/11/2017: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Carl Ave. Buidling, 5800 Carl Ave.

3/11/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Hope Church, 850 E Cactus Avenue

Mesquite

3/14/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Do it Best Corp., 1450 W. Pioneer Blvd.

3/15/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Primex Plastics, 752 Turtleback Road

North Las Vegas

3/1/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sun City Aliante, 7394 Aliante Parkway

3/5/2017: 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., St. Christopher, 1840 N. Bruce Street

Lincoln County

Panaca

3/8/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lincoln County High School,1111 Edwards Street

How to help

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Volunteers needed

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, contact Lynne Calmus at 509-943-7812 or visit www.redcross.org/volunteer.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

* * * * *

MGM Resorts International, News 3, the CW Las Vegas and iHeartMedia join the Red Cross to host first community blood drive at T-Mobile Arena

It’s a safe bet that donating blood can help save lives. The American Red Cross is wagering that the Las Vegas community will answer the need.

MGM Resorts International, News 3, the CW Las Vegas and iHeartMedia (Sunny 106.5 and 93.1 The Mountain) are partnering to host a blood drive Monday, Feb. 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., at T-Mobile Arena, located west of the Las Vegas Strip between New York-New York and Monte Carlo, at 3780 South Las Vegas Blvd.

The Red Cross needs to collect more than 165 blood products each day to meet the needs of Henderson and Las Vegas Valley hospitals. Patients rely on volunteer donors as the only source of blood for those in need of lifesaving blood transfusions. Blood collected at this drive can help ensure cancer patients, trauma victims, surgery patients and others have the blood products needed.

“Our 50,000-plus employees in southern Nevada are an integral part of the community,” said Jim Murren, chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International. “Donating blood is the essential gift of life and part of the core mission of the Red Cross. We are proud to support such an important community partner, especially as the Red Cross celebrates 100 years of service in Nevada.”

As a thank you, those who come to give blood will receive one free admission voucher to BODIES…The Exhibition inside Luxor Hotel and Casino, while supplies last, and be entered into a drawing to win a VIP package featuring two tickets to see George Strait in concert April 9 or 10 at T-Mobile Arena. Free parking will be available to blood drive participants at the New York-New York Hotel and Casino fourth floor self-parking garage, with access off Frank Sinatra Drive.

“We expect the blood drive to be an entertaining and successful event with special giveaways and appearances by Las Vegas performers,” said Liz Kahane, Las Vegas account manager for the Red Cross Lewis and Clark Blood Services Region. “This drive also is responding to a very vital need — the need for blood and ensuring its availability to patients. We are grateful to MGM Resorts International, T-Mobile Arena and our media partners — News 3, the CW Las Vegas, Sunny 106.5 and 93.1 The Mountain — for their support of the Red Cross and our lifesaving mission.”

Not only will this drive help ensure blood is available for hospital patients, but it also commemorates a century of the Red Cross serving Southern Nevada. In addition to this blood drive, the Red Cross will offer a number of community events throughout the year as part of the Centennial Celebration. Those interested in learning more about events can visit the website.

Blood donors with all types are urged to make an appointment to give at the T-Mobile Arena blood drive. Blood donation appointments can be scheduled by using the sponsor code tmobilearena through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, online at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Blood drive attendees are invited to join the conversation on Twitter by tagging @TMobileArena, @RedCrossBloodLC and @snvredcross and by using the hashtag #TMABloodDrive.

Blood donors also can save time by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

* * * * *

The ‘illegal’ annexation of the Kingdom of Hawaii by the United States Past-Present-Future

Before Hawaii became the 50th ‘State’, a generational Monarchy had ruled successfully for centuries. American businessman interested in boosting their sugar profits plotted to ‘OVERTHROW’ the Royal Government. In 1893, Queen Liliuokalani was forced to abdicate her Throne and after years in Annexation,Hawaii officially joined the United States in1959.

Please join us for an informative presentation as Joseph Serrao of AJI Employment Services describes what island life was like under Royal Rule, how Annexation affected Native Hawaiians, industry, the political climate in Hawaii today, and a forecast to what the future holds. Also, Johnny ‘Keoni’ Jackson, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Lawful Hawaiian Government will present and discuss the Letter sent by President Cleveland to the U. S. Congress stating “We have OVERTHROWN a Sovereign Nation. President Clinton’s ‘ Apology Bill’ for the Illegal Annexation of Hawaii. The Ruling by The World Court in The Hague that Hawaii is still ‘A Sovereign Nation’.

When: Saturday March 11, 2017 10:30 a.m.

Where: Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo, Las Vegas, NV 89107

FREE to the public.

For more info, call 702 283-6521 or AlohaConsulting@gmail.com

* * * * *

Las Vegas welcomes legendary entertainers and dazzling new productions in 2017

Wrapping up another record-breaking year, Las Vegas will continue its reign as the “Entertainment Capital of the World” in 2017 thanks to non-stop performances by internationally known headliners as well as breathtaking stage shows. Opening in the coming months, visitors will be able to enjoy numerous new, only-in-Vegas entertainment offerings in the new year.

“Visitors from around the world come to Las Vegas for the wide array of phenomenal entertainment the destination offers,” said Cathy Tull, senior vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “We look forward to welcoming these new headliners and their fans to the destination in 2017.”

Pop sensation

Backstreet Boys will kick-off its highly anticipated Las Vegas residency, “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life,” Wednesday March 1. Adding to an already impressive lineup of performers, the GRAMMY Award nominated group’s residency will take place at The AXIS inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which was recently recognized as the top selling music venue in the United States.

Serving as the gateway to the newest entertainment district along the Strip, the recently opened Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino will be home to numerous limited engagements and residencies by internationally known superstars. The dynamic new theater will welcome four-time GRAMMY Award-winner Bruno Mars for performances on; March 11-12 and Sept. 2-3, 2017.

Oscar, Emmy, GRAMMY and Golden Globe Award-winning Goddess of Pop

Cher will return to Vegas to debut CLASSIC CHER, an all-new residency featuring her chart-topping classics at Park Theater, on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Recently announced, Latin superstar Ricky Martin will also bring a high-energy and thrilling headlining residency to the vibrant music venue, starting on Wednesday, April 5.

Inspired by the films “Magic Mike” and “Magic Mike XXL,” the new MAGIC MIKE LIVE LAS VEGAS production will offer a complete re-imagination of the male revue based on the hit movies. Conceived and directed by Channing Tatum, the show promises an immersive, first-class entertainment experience complete with sexy and daring themed dance routines and one-of-a-kind acts from a diverse cast of performers. The sizzling spectacular will open on Thursday, March 30 at Club Domina, the real life version of the club at the foundation of “Magic Mike XXL,” located inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

“King of Country Music” George Strait announced he will extend Strait to Vegas, his exclusive concert series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, for eight additional dates. The country icon will wow audiences with all 60 of his No. 1 hits during the limited engagement, which will consist of four weekends of back-to-back performances. Exclusively performing in Las Vegas, Strait will return Feb. 17-18, April 7-8, July 28-29, Sept. 1-2 and Dec. 8-9.

Las Vegas is home to iconic performers such as Lionel Richie, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Elton John, Carlos Santana and more. The destination recently ushered in a new era of entertainers with residencies by chart-topping artists Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey. Fans can also catch Reba, Brooks & Dunn, which is the destination’s longest running country music residency.

* * * * *