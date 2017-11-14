Reasons why the school district is a mess and always out of money

(Part four of a four-part series)

This is the last in a series of articles examining reasons why the school district continues its everlasting problems. This article concludes with a path to progress and several solutions. These are the last 5 of 20 problems.

As we now see, reported in the way that Obama ran his behind-the-scenes (backdoor) economic programs, the remainder of the Democratic Party runs its programs and the school district. One example is the student stores in elementary schools. What are called “Student stores” by the Clark County School District (CCSD) are claimed to be run by volunteers. The “Volunteers” are typically salaried school staff diverting their efforts from education to the store. They sell food items that intelligent parents wouldn’t want their kids to have. The purchase money is mostly in cash transactions and goes into an untrackable slush fund at each school. Turning trackable taxpayer funds into untraceable cash is an inefficient process.

Too much of school time is spent on programs that the Democratic Party was not able to foist on the public in any other way (when each program was started). CCSD has a free meal program to teach kids bad eating habits. Free healthcare at CCSD has been in place since before Obamacare. “Free” hearing exams offer poor care and often result in extending undiagnosed problems into adulthood. CCSD spearheaded the idea of healthcare delivered by a provider similar to the DMV. This takes away educational time from the school day, rooms on school buildings and land that taxpayers have paid for as well as other resources that CCSD claims it does not have enough of.

Too much of school time is spent on programs that are redundant to other Democratic Party programs. CCSD’s take-home food program fills kid’s backpacks up with enough food to feed the kids and the parents over the weekend. Their theory is that if they send just enough for the kid then the kid still won’t get to eat it because the parents will eat it. This program is, similar to the free lunch program, on the “Honor system.” Just fill out a form and you get it. No questions asked. While this may be an admirable idea to some, the question is; should educational funding for staff, facilities, etc. be diverted to this program when we have to cancel art and music and can’t even afford books due to lack of funding?

Computer tablets and books to take home are the enemies of unions. Many years ago one of the prior chief school superintendents made a CCSD contract deal with a large book supplier and then went directly to work for them. This suspect sequence of events was then followed by a decade of an inadequate supply of books. Kids are no longer given books to take home, and in many classrooms, the teachers have only one set of books in very poor condition to be shared during school hours only in their classroom. While the timeline appears to indicate that the unethical behavior of former staff has resulted in such a poor deal on books that CCSD can’t afford them anymore, you can only imagine the glee of the teachers union in knowing that the only way that your kid can look at a school book or computer is under the supervision of a teacher or other union member. Third world countries are able to give cheap tablets to kids with all of the materials that they need for learning and homework. CCSD has positioned itself against this ever happening here.

Common Core, a program long previously advocated by the (socialist) US Department of Education, has taken over the curriculum. While there is some discussion of not following Common Core mandates and concepts, CCSD has simply integrated its precepts into the CCSD system. Common Core, put simply, is obviously intended to kill common sense. It is widely accepted outside the mainstream media that one plan of common core is to make it impossible for those educated to think and logically analyze. Students are not taught to be able to add up two multi-digit numbers in their heads. The new way involves a — sort of — estimating analysis. Students who simply add the two long numbers are given a zero for failure to learn the system. Parents looking at the results, as opposed to the propaganda, understand that the plan is to make it more difficult for their kids to comprehend what is going on as adults.