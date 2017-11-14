Reasons why the school district is a mess and always out of money
(Part four of a four-part series)
This is the last in a series of articles examining reasons why the school district continues its everlasting problems. This article concludes with a path to progress and several solutions. These are the last 5 of 20 problems.
- As we now see, reported in the way that Obama ran his behind-the-scenes (backdoor) economic programs, the remainder of the Democratic Party runs its programs and the school district. One example is the student stores in elementary schools. What are called “Student stores” by the Clark County School District (CCSD) are claimed to be run by volunteers. The “Volunteers” are typically salaried school staff diverting their efforts from education to the store. They sell food items that intelligent parents wouldn’t want their kids to have. The purchase money is mostly in cash transactions and goes into an untrackable slush fund at each school. Turning trackable taxpayer funds into untraceable cash is an inefficient process.
- Too much of school time is spent on programs that the Democratic Party was not able to foist on the public in any other way (when each program was started). CCSD has a free meal program to teach kids bad eating habits. Free healthcare at CCSD has been in place since before Obamacare. “Free” hearing exams offer poor care and often result in extending undiagnosed problems into adulthood. CCSD spearheaded the idea of healthcare delivered by a provider similar to the DMV. This takes away educational time from the school day, rooms on school buildings and land that taxpayers have paid for as well as other resources that CCSD claims it does not have enough of.
- Too much of school time is spent on programs that are redundant to other Democratic Party programs. CCSD’s take-home food program fills kid’s backpacks up with enough food to feed the kids and the parents over the weekend. Their theory is that if they send just enough for the kid then the kid still won’t get to eat it because the parents will eat it. This program is, similar to the free lunch program, on the “Honor system.” Just fill out a form and you get it. No questions asked. While this may be an admirable idea to some, the question is; should educational funding for staff, facilities, etc. be diverted to this program when we have to cancel art and music and can’t even afford books due to lack of funding?
- Computer tablets and books to take home are the enemies of unions. Many years ago one of the prior chief school superintendents made a CCSD contract deal with a large book supplier and then went directly to work for them. This suspect sequence of events was then followed by a decade of an inadequate supply of books. Kids are no longer given books to take home, and in many classrooms, the teachers have only one set of books in very poor condition to be shared during school hours only in their classroom. While the timeline appears to indicate that the unethical behavior of former staff has resulted in such a poor deal on books that CCSD can’t afford them anymore, you can only imagine the glee of the teachers union in knowing that the only way that your kid can look at a school book or computer is under the supervision of a teacher or other union member. Third world countries are able to give cheap tablets to kids with all of the materials that they need for learning and homework. CCSD has positioned itself against this ever happening here.
- Common Core, a program long previously advocated by the (socialist) US Department of Education, has taken over the curriculum. While there is some discussion of not following Common Core mandates and concepts, CCSD has simply integrated its precepts into the CCSD system. Common Core, put simply, is obviously intended to kill common sense. It is widely accepted outside the mainstream media that one plan of common core is to make it impossible for those educated to think and logically analyze. Students are not taught to be able to add up two multi-digit numbers in their heads. The new way involves a — sort of — estimating analysis. Students who simply add the two long numbers are given a zero for failure to learn the system. Parents looking at the results, as opposed to the propaganda, understand that the plan is to make it more difficult for their kids to comprehend what is going on as adults.
- While there is plenty of blame to go around within the Democratic Party, which controls the majority of school board members, shame on the Republicans for abdicating responsibility. While the Democrats use the school districts for a proving ground to grow and train their crop of self-serving opportunist party shills, the Republicans have blown their chances for supporting Republican candidates. For unexplained reasons the leadership of the party and Republican clubs have decided that they are “Not interested” in school board candidates. In spite of the obvious reasons they absurdly insist that it is a nonpartisan office and have no interest. Meanwhile, the Democrats use CCSD as part of their reward system. This leaves Republicans with an inherent failure in their recruiting system. Many voters will simply pick a woman if faced with a man and a woman on the ballot. The women coming off of the CCSD school board and running for other offices are political opportunists in it for the money. They have name recognition and the advantage of being women. They have all been Democrats. Current examples who went on to the county commission are Brager and Scow. Party insiders often lament the poor selection of Republicans to choose from or encourage to run in other races. Republicans whine and complain about candidates like Sharron Angle, who started out on a school board. So why is the Republican Party failing to recruit good school board candidates and support them both at the school board (and later – higher offices)? They are not interested.
There are really three choices to comprehensively fix the CCSD system.
The first would be to cause the voters to correct it via better school board members. This seems unlikely as it has failed for more than two generations. The second would be to set up competition using school vouchers. Governor Sandoval’s handling (intentional killing) of the voucher question has taught anyone thinking of investing in Nevada profit schools that they are at far more political risk than any business venture should be. The third is to divide CCSD into many smaller school districts. This has currently been discouraged by the second incarnation fake sub-division political fakery that the Democrats have created to prop up the system. The current sub-school board system is a shell game set up to prop up the CCSD system. This was explained in article one.
For any of these things to occur, the Republican Party will have to become interested in solving the problem far more than it has in modern memory.