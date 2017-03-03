It was a chilly night last Wednesday, but the group inside a local downtown restaurant was heated with euphoria supporting the candidacy of Cara Campbell for Municipal Court Judge, and the best of the Las Vegas legal community was there to encourage the veteran prosecutor.

Cara Campbell has been with the Clark County District Attorney Office for nearly twenty years and never imagined running for office until several co-workers and members of the community, disappointed with the performance of the incumbent, asked her to run for that position.

Cara is a native Las Vegan, born and raised in our city. A product of the Clark County school district, Cara attended Howard Wasden Elementary School, Hyde Park Middle School and is a graduate of Clark High School.

Cara continued her education at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, where she was a Cum Laude honors graduate majoring in political science.

Her website explains that as a result of her desire to protect the citizens of Las Vegas, Cara obtained the position of Law Clerk in The Clark County District Attorney’s Office. In 1998, Cara was promoted to Deputy District Attorney where she was assigned to the Domestic Violence Unit, prosecuting all varieties of violent domestic crimes.

During last week’s event it was obvious that most attorneys, co-workers and defense attorneys equally showed a profound respect for Cara and were all very proud of the relationship they all appeared to have with the candidate.

While she was speaking to the supporters, her boss at the Clark County District Attorney’s office, Steve Wolfson, showed his satisfaction and seemed pleased with the future of Cara Campbell as a Department 3 Municipal Court Judge.

Cara’s 20 years working for the District Attorney’s office gives her remarkable insight into what she will embark on when elected to Las Vegas Municipal Court. Cara has appeared in virtually every court in Clark County.

Las Vegas Tribune had the opportunity to converse with Cara Campbell during last week’s event in her honor and found her to be a very intelligent and outspoken person with one very special quality: she listens. Not too many judges have the common sense to listen and that is a plus for a judge candidate.

Cara’s experience led to her selection to the specialty prosecution unit identified as the “High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program (HIDTA),” which is a grant-funded position run by the United States Office of National Drug Control Policy pursuant to the Federal Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988, and offers us the peace of mind that she has no connections to any federally involved illegal drug establishment approved by the Nevada Legislature.