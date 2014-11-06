CALL 311? What an eye-opener this was!

This morning we discovered that a friend’s car had been broken into last night — or early this morning — while parked in front of my house. A few things were stolen from inside the car.
The thief or thieves broke the driver’s side window smashing it to pieces. There was broken glass all over the drivers seat as well as in the street alongside the car.
Being a law-abiding citizen, realizing that this was truly a non-emergency as the incident had already happened and the thief or thieves were long gone… I called 311 to report this incident.
I held the phone for over fifteen minutes listening to recorded messages in both Spanish and English as I waited to report the incident. Finally an operator answered and I told her what I wanted to report. Hold the line, she said. Once again I was on hold for approximately ten minutes until finally another voice on the phone asked what I wanted to report.
I gave the information to the voice on the phone and was told that Metro would not come to investigate this incident!
I was told that if I wanted to report this to the police, it would be necessary for me to drive to a local police station and fill out a report.
Obviously this kind of report would lead to nothing more than giving the person who rented this vehicle proof that the break-in occurred, but it was obvious that there would be no way the Metro Police would take the time to follow up in any way, shape or form.
I can only say that hopefully our new Sheriff will change the current policy in such a way as to give the citizens of this city the kind of service they have come to expect from hearing the words “Protect and Serve” as part of the promises put forth by Joe Lombardo in his quest to win the election.
Concerning this event (or incident), protection was not possible but service certainly was. At least a police officer could have taken a written report of this crime at the scene and looked around to see if he could discover any clue or evidence.
That’s not the deal anymore, just as Metro doesn’t respond to traffic accidents any longer unless that is there are injuries. It seems our local police are just too busy to respond to such things as auto accidents or the kind of incident I’ve described above. All I can say is too bad for the citizens of Las Vegas who want to rely on their police department to give them some degree of protection and service.
As it stands right now, as we say here in Las Vegas, it isn’t in the cards!
Its happening again today. Am 81 on crutch and ‘John Hinkley’ (i believe is his name) threatened me and push me to the wall! This I asked him to move his junk truck away from the only gate I could get my wheelchair out for shopping. (He had blocked my other gate with shopping carts & trash cans to keep his BIG pit Bull in my yard. As I stood with my cane he approached swearing to my face. When I ordered he move back his truck he shouted abusively in my face, pushed me against wall of the narrow alley & threatened to REALLY hurt me, etc. (He has attacked me before.) But as Metro police appeared, John had ‘disappeared’ AGAIN. Metro said to call 311 if this tall, skinny, dangerous & prison-tattooed Dude reappeared. So he DID, I called 311 and got put on hold for 10 minute or so, at which time I called 911, identified self and above situation with instructions from Metro to call 311, so they connected 311 again (warning that my call would now go to END OF LINE!), I waited ‘eternities’ got a girl who notified Dispatch ( who already HAD John’s description from prior calls). Finally, a new pair of Metro guys showed up but could not find ‘John’ anywhere near his tin hut or elsewhere on property. They informed me that my Landlord must apply to MPD to have ‘tenants’ removed! We have ASKED LL many times to ’86’ John (who is NOT a paying ‘tenant’) and the 81/84 yr old LL-couple does nothing (afraid of him?) WE have been suffering variation of this morbid ‘311’- cycle for many months WITH NO TANGIBLE RESULT, except NOW the LL served US (2 Veterans of Foreign Wars, no less) with Unlawful EVICTION Notices…xxxoops! Metro here again, finally. Talked to John the ‘perp’ making me wait away. Conclusion, they let HIM go and warned ME to stay away from HIM while he cleans-out his JUNK (Literally) from the tin HUT HE took for his ‘home’ despite all our complaints to LL over 6 months! There’s MORE but you are probably BORED already. Sorry.
They keep you on hold for that long in hopes you will hang up. ts the same reason you end up sitting in an ER waiting room for 6 hours. The nurses dont think you are really sick, so they figure they will just wait you out. Ive had police just close out calls without making contact on either side , and the dispatch tells me ” oh im not sure why that happened.”when I call back. Well I know why it happened. Unfortunately its open season for bass-holes, vagrants, scammers and all other “non-emergency” crime. Which means people will most likely get creative to deal with the situations, which will inevitably turn into actual violent situations, resulting in more 911 calls. So essentially , by not answering the 311 calls in a timely manner , they just end up creating more 911 calls in the long run.
