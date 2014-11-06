CALL 311? What an eye-opener this was!

This morning we discovered that a friend’s car had been broken into last night — or early this morning — while parked in front of my house. A few things were stolen from inside the car.The thief or thieves broke the driver’s side window smashing it to pieces. There was broken glass all over the drivers seat as well as in the street alongside the car.Being a law-abiding citizen, realizing that this was truly a non-emergency as the incident had already happened and the thief or thieves were long gone… I called 311 to report this incident.I held the phone for over fifteen minutes listening to recorded messages in both Spanish and English as I waited to report the incident. Finally an operator answered and I told her what I wanted to report. Hold the line, she said. Once again I was on hold for approximately ten minutes until finally another voice on the phone asked what I wanted to report.I gave the information to the voice on the phone and was told that Metro would not come to investigate this incident!I was told that if I wanted to report this to the police, it would be necessary for me to drive to a local police station and fill out a report.Obviously this kind of report would lead to nothing more than giving the person who rented this vehicle proof that the break-in occurred, but it was obvious that there would be no way the Metro Police would take the time to follow up in any way, shape or form.I can only say that hopefully our new Sheriff will change the current policy in such a way as to give the citizens of this city the kind of service they have come to expect from hearing the words “Protect and Serve” as part of the promises put forth by Joe Lombardo in his quest to win the election.Concerning this event (or incident), protection was not possible but service certainly was. At least a police officer could have taken a written report of this crime at the scene and looked around to see if he could discover any clue or evidence.That’s not the deal anymore, just as Metro doesn’t respond to traffic accidents any longer unless that is there are injuries. It seems our local police are just too busy to respond to such things as auto accidents or the kind of incident I’ve described above. All I can say is too bad for the citizens of Las Vegas who want to rely on their police department to give them some degree of protection and service.As it stands right now, as we say here in Las Vegas, it isn’t in the cards!