New book by unlikely author is making liberal heads explode

I just finished reading a new book, and liberal race-hustlers and cop-haters are having a cow over it. Get a load of some of the “outrageous!” things this author wrote…

“Prison isn’t a country club, a university, or a spa. It’s a place where people are sent to be disciplined…. [Prisoners should] feel so uncomfortable that they never want to darken the door again.”

Radical!

“No matter how complicated social activists try to make it out to be, no matter how much they try to blame society, cops, or whatever else, there are so many black people in prison because so many black people commit crimes.”

Racist!

“Black LIVES Matter is not your grandfather’s civil rights movement. It’s the illegitimate child of debunked racial incidents and the spawn of radical leftist activists…. It doesn’t care any more about the lives of black people than the Ku Klux Klan.”

Double racist!

“People like Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton have ruined more black minds with their support of a culture of dependency than crack cocaine and whiskey. . . . Liberals like to call themselves progressive. The only thing they are progressing is black people’s misery…. Modern liberalism has been a wrecking ball on the black community and the black family structure for decades.”

Victim shaming!

“Let me explain this common misconception about police: (they) cannot protect you, at least not all of you all of the time…. Simply calling 911 and waiting is no longer your best option. You can beg for mercy from a violent criminal, hide under the bed, or you can fight back. Consider taking a certified safety course in handling a firearm so you can defend yourself.”

Gun nut!

“Gun-free zones are killing fields…. Killers choose their locations, in part, because the people in the area are like grazing sheep, ill-prepared for an attack by a hungry wolf…. Guns are not evil. People are evil.”

Double gun nut!

“School choice gives parents who want to get their kids out of a failing school system a lifeline…. School choice allows public education funds to be used for schools that best fit students’ needs — whether that’s public school, private school, home school, or charter school.”

Teacher hater!

“When the government inserts its nose into a problem, the problem rarely gets better…. Food stamps, Medicaid, soup kitchens, and good intentions — or even hundreds of billions of government dollars — cannot alone raise people out of poverty.”

Right-wing extremist!

The author isn’t white. He’s black. He’s not a Republican. He’s a Democrat. He’s not a rich Wall Street banker. He’s a street cop. He’s Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke. His book is titled, “Cop Under Fire.”

Read it.

An important message from the Goldwater Institute

An important message on an important issue being pursued by our friend Darcy Olsen at the Goldwater Institute in Phoenix…

“State and local governments across the country frequently resort to waiving future property taxes to lure some businesses to move into their community. This form of tax subsidy heavily tilts the playing field as a few politically connected companies have their taxes waived while everyone else has to shoulder the burden.

“Government planners often claim they have to offer property tax subsidies for economic development. But it shouldn’t work this way. If property taxes in a community are too high to compete for new business, then the tax rates should be reduced for everyone.

“The vast majority of states have provisions in their state constitutions, commonly called ‘gift clauses,’ which forbid tax subsidies for private businesses. The Goldwater Institute is working to revitalize state ‘gift clause’ protections for you and other taxpayers.

“We have just filed a new lawsuit to challenge a form of tax subsidy rampant across the country. In this case, ownership of a future apartment complex in Phoenix actually would be transferred to the city government so the property developer can avoid paying more than $8 million in property taxes. We represent local established business owners who cannot receive the same tax break and must watch their property taxes rise year after year.

“We will use our case to establish more legal precedent in support of constitutional ‘gift clauses’ and other taxpayer protections.”

We wish Goldwater well in its effort to stop such “crony government” abuse.

Humorous commentary on ObamaCare

A very clever and humorous commentary on efforts to repeal and replace ObamaCare (author unknown)…

Members of the medical community have weighed in on possible Republican health care reform proposals:

The Allergists were in favor of scratching it, but the Dermatologists advised not to make any rash moves.

The Gastroenterologists had sort of a gut feeling about it, but the Neurologists thought the Administration had a lot of nerve.

Meanwhile, Obstetricians felt certain everyone was laboring under a misconception, while the Ophthalmologists considered the idea shortsighted.

Pathologists yelled, “Over my dead body!” while the Pediatricians said, “Oh, grow up!”

The Psychiatrists thought the whole idea was madness, while the Radiologists could see right through it.

Surgeons decided to wash their hands of the whole thing and the Internists claimed it would indeed be a bitter pill to swallow.

The Plastic Surgeons opined that this proposal would “put a whole new face on the matter.”

The Podiatrists thought it was a step forward, but the Urologists were p*ssed off at the whole idea.

Anesthesiologists thought the whole idea was a gas, and those lofty Cardiologists didn’t have the heart to say “No.”

In the end, the Proctologists won out, leaving the entire decision up to the a**holes in Washington.

There are generally three distinct groups on Capitol Hill involved in the ObamaCare fight.

There are the Democrats, who are essentially irrelevant. There are establishment Republicans who essentially just want to pass “something” without rocking the boat too much. And there are conservatives who essentially want to blow up ObamaCare and start from scratch.

And, of course, affected by the end result will be the citizens and illegal aliens of America.

Let me just suggest that those of us watching the food fight in Washington, DC from the cheap seats not go too meshugganah just yet. Remember, we’re just in the beginning stages of the negotiations. And we have, as our champion and top negotiator, the author of “The Art of the Deal.”

The man’s done pretty darn good on our behalf during his first 50 days in office. Give him a chance. Have faith. It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.