It has always been this newspaper’s contention that early voting was created by Democrats-Socialist to be able to manipulate the many elections that there are in the country.

We have pointed to this several times when after the early voting one of the candidates is surprised with some scandal or bad reporting, right or wrong, and people cannot retract their early voting.

Let’s look at the most recent election, the one that is taking place right now in our own backyard, in the city of Las Vegas.

Councilman Bob Beers is without a doubt one of the most honest, hardworking and dedicated elected officials of our times; he votes his conscience, not to please a couple of spoiled rich folk who believe that with their money and name recognition, they can buy anyone.

We believe that gaming mogul Jack Binion and gaming attorney Frank Schreck are backing the political campaign of retired Air Force Lt. Colonel Steve Seroka, a Las Vegas newcomer and disgraced military candidate with lots of baggage, not only regarding the modus operandi of his campaign ethics, but also in his personal life, which surfaced during his divorce proceedings.

Seroka’s former wife, Patricia, also a retired USAF Lt. Colonel, accused her husband of verbally abusing her and also watching Internet pornography in front of their minor child.

Do we need an abusive man like Steve Seroka to represent Ward 2 in our city council, a man who may be spending a longer time in front of the computer watching porn than out working for his community?

Not only that, but are the people of Ward 2 willing to elect a cowardly man who, when accused of indecency like watching child porn, hides his actions under the 5th Amendment of the same Constitution that he, as a member of the U.S. Armed Forces, now retired, defended?

It is our strong belief that only the guilty hide under the 5th Amendment so they don’t have to take responsibility for their actions.

We do not need a man who calls his wife names like whore and b*tch, demeaning her, and who has used abusive language and had affairs with co-workers, because that is not what and who we are, not only in Las Vegas, but in Nevada. Let us not open the doors of our community to a man that today is trying to sit on the city council and in the near future may want to become our governor.

Both Patricia and Steve Seroka have served the country honorably, both rising in military rank. Patricia Seroka stayed honorable, but Steve Seroka went the other way — very, very far from honorable, in our opinion.

We believe that a man that does not know how to respect a woman is not an honorable man and does not deserve a seat on our city council.

Perhaps Jack Binion and Frank Schreck have a different definition of honorability and that is why they are putting money in the Steve Seroka campaign, ignoring the value of our city and our community as a whole.

We are not making up any stories to discredit Bob Beers’ opponent; we have read all of this in the Seroka’s divorce papers in the court transcripts.

The city council has had its share of dubious moments in the past, but lately it has maintained a very clean record with the exception of the investigation of Councilman Ricky Barlow by the FBI’s public corruption section and the intelligence section of the Metropolitan Police Department.

We believe that the people of Ward 2 deserve much better than a Steve Seroka; we believe that the people of Ward 2 should send a message to Jack Binion and Frank Schreck that they are not going to be impressed by their fancy names and their money, and that they will not be fooled by them and will say no to the likes of Steve Seroka.

The people of Ward 2 should be grateful that Bob Beers is not the type of man that can be bought; his reputation, integrity and the loyalty to his constituents is indisputable.

We may not be among the circle of friends of Councilman Bob Beers, but we believe that Councilman Bob Beers is a very honorable, hardworking and humble public servant who appreciates the trust his constituents have placed in him and hope that the people of Ward 2 continue giving him the support that he well deserves.