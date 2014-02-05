Blue on Blue: When Metro Comes For You

I was reading a column on the Police One website about one of the
worst (but surprisingly frequent) types of incidents that can rock the
foundation of a police department. The article originated in the San
Francisco Chronicle after one Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) officer
shot and killed his sergeant while serving a probation warrant.
Police-on-Police or Blue on Blue shootings occur when one officer
intentionally shoots but mistakenly kills another officer due to a
mistake or confusion. According to the article,”Blue on blue”
shootings can come in many forms: an officer accidentally discharges a
weapon, fires at a suspect only to have a stray bullet hit a
colleague, or momentarily views a colleague as hostile during a tense
situation.”
You can bet that after one of these tragedies occur there is a
thorough investigation and assessment of the errors that were
inevitably made. You can be sure that there WERE errors made-whether
they originate with training deficiencies, environmental conditions,
or just overzealous actions that take the life of one of the ‘good
guys.’ You can bet that professional police departments are willing to
find fault and FIX PROBLEMS when one of their own is shot. I’ve always
tried to ask the question, what if the subject who didn’t follow
commands (i.e., Sharmel Edwards) was your wife or daughter? We should
not have to insert the idea of a ‘loved one’ into the equation to get
some police officers to pause for a moment and not pull that trigger —
because it sometimes is one of your own police officers in the line of
fire.
They call this type of shooting blue on blue because of the color of
the uniforms of most police officers in the U.S. In Las Vegas it could
be called ‘Tan on Tan.’ In the military they might call it a
‘friendly-fire’ incident. The bottom line is that the shooter
certainly did not intend to take the life of a FRIEND!
Unfortunately, there is another form of Blue ‘firing’ on Blue. That is
the internal affairs investigation process at the LVMPD and in some
police departments. I’m sure many members of the general public
believe that there is a crisis of accountability at Metro. This is
actually not true in the overall sense. What are you going to do when
they come for you? Many members of the LVMPD (commissioned and
civilian) have been fired or disciplined — probably more during
Sheriff Gillespie’s tenure than all prior years combined. In fact, the
Las Vegas Police Protective Association publishes the discipline in
their Vegas Beat Magazine. This is a bi-monthly publication that is
open to the public at www.lvppa.com. They even publish a summary
called, ‘What We Do For You,’ which lists representation statistics
including Labor Management Relations Board hearings, Pre-Termination
hearings, Arbitrations, Citizens Review Board Complaints and Officer
Involved Shootings/Use of Deadly Force Incidents. These regular
summaries are pretty good ‘proof’ that members of the LVMPD certainly
are investigated and regularly disciplined-even terminated for their
conduct.
The public reaches conclusions based on the high-profile incidents
that involve deadly force or other egregious misconduct where they
don’t feel adequate corrective action was taken or that it wasn’t
taken swiftly. The ‘public’ does not always understand the different
labor laws and contracts and even state laws such as the Police
Officer’s Bill of Rights that have to be considered by administrators
before action is taken. The public probably also does not understand
that cops can be pretty ruthless against other cops.
The February 1st story in the Review-Journal about sheriff candidate
Larry Burns, Two years later a captain’s choice after a police
shooting could sway sheriff’s election, is an example of the fact that
Metro does discipline members — just not after a fair review of the
circumstances and unbiased findings.
There are certainly highly ‘unjust’ disciplinary actions taken by
Metro. In the case of the Shooting of Stanley Gibson it looks like the
‘mafia’ is trying to place some responsibility on Larry Burns because
he had some decisions to make as the area captain and supervisor of
Jesus Arevalo, Sgt. Hnatuick, and Lt. Dockendorf. Of course this was
all after the fact. A man was dead after seven rifle rounds were fired
into his car and he was unarmed and contained — not a threat. The
details should be well-known by now. There was a plan, then a change
to the plan, and then poor communications — blamed on a radio problem.
Arevalo believed that a shot had been fired from the car and he
returned fire. Larry Burns waited until all internal reports were
prepared. He reserved judgment and gathered facts before deciding what
to do with the employees. He indicated that Lt. Dockendorf had been on
the scene a total of 12 minutes before the shots were fired by one
officer. There are lots of ‘moving parts’ in an incident like this.
Even Doug Gillespie (who was in charge of the SWAT Team for many
years) could not totally control the trigger-pull of an officer on the
scene that night or any of hundreds of other nights in the history of
the LVMPD. Even the SWAT Team has had screw-ups. These screw-ups have
even occurred under ‘God Gillespie.’ Nobody likes the end result
(Gibson’s death), but some things were just simply out of the control
of a supervisor-even an ultimate supervisor such as ‘Todd the God’ of
all truthfulness and accountability.
Burns is quoted in the article, “In their minds, it was a foregone
conclusion to demote Dave Dockendorf. What does that tell you about
the integrity of the process? If you’re talking about taking his
stripes and the bars on his collar, well, take them through the front
door. Not some slimy, back door way. That’s not right, that’s as
biased as anything there is,” he said.
I love that use of the word SLIMY and that it was used by Larry Burns
to describe actions (and probably people too). It is an absolutely
accurate assessment of how badly Metro has deteriorated by giving
certain people supervisory powers that they should have never been
given in the first place. Metro once promoted based on COMPETENCE. Now
it appears that Metro promotes many people based on who has been, or
could be, CO-OPTED. Yes, that is the term that I have chosen to use
because that is what it is.
To get promoted to a supervisor position you have to be evaluated by
‘review’ boards that allow your enemies to stop you in your tracks.
The unions have seen this evolve and have apparently not been able to
stop it. For example, Captain Todd Fasulo was on a board overseeing
promotions in 2011. I watched as he learned that a ‘buddy’ of his had
failed his assessment center for lieutenant. He took off out of the
building with the speed of light and went to the Personnel building to
rectify the situation. When all was said and done, his buddy was no
longer disqualified… and he got promoted.
This extends to the discipline process as well. The LVMPD is able to
‘stack’ their co-opted officials on review boards that made decisions
on discipline and terminated good people as well. For example, Captain
Charles Hank serves on the Pre-Termination Board.
With reference to discipline and holding people accountable, Larry
Burns told the R-J,”I terminated as many people as anybody else at
this department. It’s not a contest, but that’s the truth,” he said.
“Anybody who says differently about Larry Burns is way off and
covering their own conscience.” Yes — some people (not necessarily
Larry) think you earn your ‘bones’ by targeting your own people (Blue
on Blue) and destroying them with biased investigations, unsupported
investigative findings, and unjust discipline! One of my friends who
is now retired told me he absolutely hated the time he spent in
Internal Affairs. Lt. Kelly McMahill recently told a reporter that she
loved her time in Internal Affairs because it was about accountability
and that is a cornerstone of trust with the community. Sure — we ‘get
it’ … when misconduct occurs Metro must address it, but only if it
is done in a fair and impartial manner. It is nice when you have been
given the power to define words to your advantage (I did not leave my
area to conduct follow-up investigation) and when ‘semantics’ and
‘failure to recall’ can be used to save your buddies and to destroy
your enemies! You also have the power of a half-billion dollar
organization with attorneys falling out of every crevice to assist
with the predetermined outcome — including the arbitration award. Far
too many recent disciplinary investigations have ended the careers of
officers who did not deserve to be terminated. Any outside review of
many of these terminations would find many faults because BLUE
TARGETED BLUE WITH MALICE!
The R-J column also addressed whether Larry Burns should have extended
the probation of and that this might have an impact on
an arbitration case. Heaven forbid that Dockendorf might be able to
retain his job and not be demoted two full ranks! Just how much could
he have done in 12 minutes — and compare that to all of the other
screw-ups that have occurred.
Worried about an arbitrator’s decision, Sheriff Duh-G? I don’t trust
your arbitration process for good reason. I experienced it. I think
that the LVMPD is regularly able to influence arbitrators and I think
that both unions, and the Labor Relations people (Kelly Sweeney), and
the Internal Affairs people, and the Employment Diversity people, and
the Metro legal advisors can, at times, all be in collusion to ‘purge’
certain members from the organization. This is just disgusting, but
there are dozens and dozens of examples of selective discipline. I
crossed a street and lost my career. The two officers who drove to
Arizona after reporting that they were in Family Court got a week off
without pay (after something like five months off at home with pay).
Many more examples exist to establish what I feel is a SELL-OUT. Some
officers are simply sacrificed by those who are responsible for
discipline and also by those who are supposed to help protect the
officer and see that the process is fair.
So I am sure hoping that this story in the Review-Journal means that
we are going to see the ‘players’ start to THROW-DOWN and expose the
slimy conduct to the public. One way to stop ‘black mold’ is to spray
it with chlorine bleach. It is satisfying to watch the green moss and
mold melt away under the eaves of a Michigan home. That is just what
needs to start happening with internal practices at Metro that have
been hidden and tolerated for far too long. I’m waiting to hear what
and others are willing to
share with the voters in their quest to be Clark County Sheriff. Burns
seems to have been targeted by Moody and also by the ‘operative’ for
Lombardo and Gillespie. His name is Kevin McMahill. Those who read the
column by Mike Blasky will see that Lombardo and Gillespie refused to
comment because it might impact the arbitration, but McMahill wasn’t
afraid to call Burns a liar. McMahill was the supervisor for Larry
Burns. Why didn’t he act and override the decision made by Burns? This
is an example of pathetic accountability all the way up to Sheriff
Duh-G. The Stanley Gibson shooting embarrassed Doug Gillespie and
Metro. Someone had to pay the price. Gibson is dead but it took
something this extreme to override Metro’s ability to control the
narrative that got to the public and open the boil that has been
festering for far too long.
Whether we call it bleach or disinfectant… let’s see if the
candidates for sheriff will start spraying it during the debates and
during their campaigns. By the time we get a new sheriff we must be
ready to move ahead with major improvements.
I recently came across a button that was distributed after the Rodney
King verdict and when Las Vegas was facing the potential for civil
unrest. The button which read ALL OF US TOGETHER was supposed to
unify good people to communicate and work together to prevent violence
and property damage. I remember that people like Elgin Simpson (and
others) worked hard on the streets to maintain order by working with
the police.
I believe it is going to take an “All of Us Together” approach to get
the right leader in the sheriff’s office. It will then take everyone
to keep Metro on the right path in the future. I’m stuck in the frozen
tundra, but sure wish I could watch the festivities as they unfold.
* * * * *
Norm Jahn is a former LVMPD lieutenant, who has also served as a
police chief in Shawano, Wisconsin, and has nearly 25 years of police
experience. Jahn now contributes his opinions and ideas to help
improve policing in general, and in Las Vegas in particular, through
his weekly column in the Las Vegas Tribune.
