Blue on Blue: When Metro Comes For You

I was reading a column on the Police One website about one of the

worst (but surprisingly frequent) types of incidents that can rock the

foundation of a police department. The article originated in the San

Francisco Chronicle after one Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) officer

shot and killed his sergeant while serving a probation warrant.

Police-on-Police or Blue on Blue shootings occur when one officer

intentionally shoots but mistakenly kills another officer due to a

mistake or confusion. According to the article,”Blue on blue”

shootings can come in many forms: an officer accidentally discharges a

weapon, fires at a suspect only to have a stray bullet hit a

colleague, or momentarily views a colleague as hostile during a tense

situation.”

You can bet that after one of these tragedies occur there is a

thorough investigation and assessment of the errors that were

inevitably made. You can be sure that there WERE errors made-whether

they originate with training deficiencies, environmental conditions,

or just overzealous actions that take the life of one of the ‘good

guys.’ You can bet that professional police departments are willing to

find fault and FIX PROBLEMS when one of their own is shot. I’ve always

tried to ask the question, what if the subject who didn’t follow

commands (i.e., Sharmel Edwards) was your wife or daughter? We should

not have to insert the idea of a ‘loved one’ into the equation to get

some police officers to pause for a moment and not pull that trigger —

because it sometimes is one of your own police officers in the line of

fire.

They call this type of shooting blue on blue because of the color of

the uniforms of most police officers in the U.S. In Las Vegas it could

be called ‘Tan on Tan.’ In the military they might call it a

‘friendly-fire’ incident. The bottom line is that the shooter

certainly did not intend to take the life of a FRIEND!

Unfortunately, there is another form of Blue ‘firing’ on Blue. That is

the internal affairs investigation process at the LVMPD and in some

police departments. I’m sure many members of the general public

believe that there is a crisis of accountability at Metro. This is

actually not true in the overall sense. What are you going to do when

they come for you? Many members of the LVMPD (commissioned and

civilian) have been fired or disciplined — probably more during

Sheriff Gillespie’s tenure than all prior years combined. In fact, the

Las Vegas Police Protective Association publishes the discipline in

their Vegas Beat Magazine. This is a bi-monthly publication that is

open to the public at www.lvppa.com. They even publish a summary

called, ‘What We Do For You,’ which lists representation statistics

including Labor Management Relations Board hearings, Pre-Termination

hearings, Arbitrations, Citizens Review Board Complaints and Officer

Involved Shootings/Use of Deadly Force Incidents. These regular

summaries are pretty good ‘proof’ that members of the LVMPD certainly

are investigated and regularly disciplined-even terminated for their

conduct.

The public reaches conclusions based on the high-profile incidents

that involve deadly force or other egregious misconduct where they

don’t feel adequate corrective action was taken or that it wasn’t

taken swiftly. The ‘public’ does not always understand the different

labor laws and contracts and even state laws such as the Police

Officer’s Bill of Rights that have to be considered by administrators

before action is taken. The public probably also does not understand

that cops can be pretty ruthless against other cops.

The February 1st story in the Review-Journal about sheriff candidate

Larry Burns, Two years later a captain’s choice after a police

shooting could sway sheriff’s election, is an example of the fact that

Metro does discipline members — just not after a fair review of the

circumstances and unbiased findings.

There are certainly highly ‘unjust’ disciplinary actions taken by

Metro. In the case of the Shooting of Stanley Gibson it looks like the

‘mafia’ is trying to place some responsibility on Larry Burns because

he had some decisions to make as the area captain and supervisor of

Jesus Arevalo, Sgt. Hnatuick, and Lt. Dockendorf. Of course this was

all after the fact. A man was dead after seven rifle rounds were fired

into his car and he was unarmed and contained — not a threat. The

details should be well-known by now. There was a plan, then a change

to the plan, and then poor communications — blamed on a radio problem.

Arevalo believed that a shot had been fired from the car and he

returned fire. Larry Burns waited until all internal reports were

prepared. He reserved judgment and gathered facts before deciding what

to do with the employees. He indicated that Lt. Dockendorf had been on

the scene a total of 12 minutes before the shots were fired by one

officer. There are lots of ‘moving parts’ in an incident like this.

Even Doug Gillespie (who was in charge of the SWAT Team for many

years) could not totally control the trigger-pull of an officer on the

scene that night or any of hundreds of other nights in the history of

the LVMPD. Even the SWAT Team has had screw-ups. These screw-ups have

even occurred under ‘God Gillespie.’ Nobody likes the end result

(Gibson’s death), but some things were just simply out of the control

of a supervisor-even an ultimate supervisor such as ‘Todd the God’ of

all truthfulness and accountability.

Burns is quoted in the article, “In their minds, it was a foregone

conclusion to demote Dave Dockendorf. What does that tell you about

the integrity of the process? If you’re talking about taking his

stripes and the bars on his collar, well, take them through the front

door. Not some slimy, back door way. That’s not right, that’s as

biased as anything there is,” he said.

I love that use of the word SLIMY and that it was used by Larry Burns

to describe actions (and probably people too). It is an absolutely

accurate assessment of how badly Metro has deteriorated by giving

certain people supervisory powers that they should have never been

given in the first place. Metro once promoted based on COMPETENCE. Now

it appears that Metro promotes many people based on who has been, or

could be, CO-OPTED. Yes, that is the term that I have chosen to use

because that is what it is.

To get promoted to a supervisor position you have to be evaluated by

‘review’ boards that allow your enemies to stop you in your tracks.

The unions have seen this evolve and have apparently not been able to

stop it. For example, Captain Todd Fasulo was on a board overseeing

promotions in 2011. I watched as he learned that a ‘buddy’ of his had

failed his assessment center for lieutenant. He took off out of the

building with the speed of light and went to the Personnel building to

rectify the situation. When all was said and done, his buddy was no

longer disqualified… and he got promoted.

This extends to the discipline process as well. The LVMPD is able to

‘stack’ their co-opted officials on review boards that made decisions

on discipline and terminated good people as well. For example, Captain

Charles Hank serves on the Pre-Termination Board.

With reference to discipline and holding people accountable, Larry

Burns told the R-J,”I terminated as many people as anybody else at

this department. It’s not a contest, but that’s the truth,” he said.

“Anybody who says differently about Larry Burns is way off and

covering their own conscience.” Yes — some people (not necessarily

Larry) think you earn your ‘bones’ by targeting your own people (Blue

on Blue) and destroying them with biased investigations, unsupported

investigative findings, and unjust discipline! One of my friends who

is now retired told me he absolutely hated the time he spent in

Internal Affairs. Lt. Kelly McMahill recently told a reporter that she

loved her time in Internal Affairs because it was about accountability

and that is a cornerstone of trust with the community. Sure — we ‘get

it’ … when misconduct occurs Metro must address it, but only if it

is done in a fair and impartial manner. It is nice when you have been

given the power to define words to your advantage (I did not leave my

area to conduct follow-up investigation) and when ‘semantics’ and

‘failure to recall’ can be used to save your buddies and to destroy

your enemies! You also have the power of a half-billion dollar

organization with attorneys falling out of every crevice to assist

with the predetermined outcome — including the arbitration award. Far

too many recent disciplinary investigations have ended the careers of

officers who did not deserve to be terminated. Any outside review of

many of these terminations would find many faults because BLUE

TARGETED BLUE WITH MALICE!

The R-J column also addressed whether Larry Burns should have extended

the probation of and that this might have an impact on

an arbitration case. Heaven forbid that Dockendorf might be able to

retain his job and not be demoted two full ranks! Just how much could

he have done in 12 minutes — and compare that to all of the other

screw-ups that have occurred.

Worried about an arbitrator’s decision, Sheriff Duh-G? I don’t trust

your arbitration process for good reason. I experienced it. I think

that the LVMPD is regularly able to influence arbitrators and I think

that both unions, and the Labor Relations people (Kelly Sweeney), and

the Internal Affairs people, and the Employment Diversity people, and

the Metro legal advisors can, at times, all be in collusion to ‘purge’

certain members from the organization. This is just disgusting, but

there are dozens and dozens of examples of selective discipline. I

crossed a street and lost my career. The two officers who drove to

Arizona after reporting that they were in Family Court got a week off

without pay (after something like five months off at home with pay).

Many more examples exist to establish what I feel is a SELL-OUT. Some

officers are simply sacrificed by those who are responsible for

discipline and also by those who are supposed to help protect the

officer and see that the process is fair.

So I am sure hoping that this story in the Review-Journal means that

we are going to see the ‘players’ start to THROW-DOWN and expose the

slimy conduct to the public. One way to stop ‘black mold’ is to spray

it with chlorine bleach. It is satisfying to watch the green moss and

mold melt away under the eaves of a Michigan home. That is just what

needs to start happening with internal practices at Metro that have

been hidden and tolerated for far too long. I’m waiting to hear what

and others are willing to

share with the voters in their quest to be Clark County Sheriff. Burns

seems to have been targeted by Moody and also by the ‘operative’ for

Lombardo and Gillespie. His name is Kevin McMahill. Those who read the

column by Mike Blasky will see that Lombardo and Gillespie refused to

comment because it might impact the arbitration, but McMahill wasn’t

afraid to call Burns a liar. McMahill was the supervisor for Larry

Burns. Why didn’t he act and override the decision made by Burns? This

is an example of pathetic accountability all the way up to Sheriff

Duh-G. The Stanley Gibson shooting embarrassed Doug Gillespie and

Metro. Someone had to pay the price. Gibson is dead but it took

something this extreme to override Metro’s ability to control the

narrative that got to the public and open the boil that has been

festering for far too long.

Whether we call it bleach or disinfectant… let’s see if the

candidates for sheriff will start spraying it during the debates and

during their campaigns. By the time we get a new sheriff we must be

ready to move ahead with major improvements.

I recently came across a button that was distributed after the Rodney

King verdict and when Las Vegas was facing the potential for civil

unrest. The button which read ALL OF US TOGETHER was supposed to

unify good people to communicate and work together to prevent violence

and property damage. I remember that people like Elgin Simpson (and

others) worked hard on the streets to maintain order by working with

the police.

I believe it is going to take an “All of Us Together” approach to get

the right leader in the sheriff’s office. It will then take everyone

to keep Metro on the right path in the future. I’m stuck in the frozen

tundra, but sure wish I could watch the festivities as they unfold.

* * * * *

Norm Jahn is a former LVMPD lieutenant, who has also served as a

police chief in Shawano, Wisconsin, and has nearly 25 years of police

experience. Jahn now contributes his opinions and ideas to help

improve policing in general, and in Las Vegas in particular, through

his weekly column in the Las Vegas Tribune.