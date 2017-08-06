Las Vegas is the Bling Lifestyle capital of the world and even balloons become larger than life here.

This fourth annual Bling Bling Balloon Jam Convention was lovingly founded by Steve Klein of Boston, Massachusetts, where he is regularly booked as Mr. Balloon Wizard. Roger Godin of Las Vegas, who is an entertainer-balloonist, is also a master technician, and is this convention’s stalwart annual technical director.

Holding down the house, and thousands of pieces of paper, is Steve’s long-time business partner from New Hampshire, joyful Jackie Hunter, who wears many hats and always has a warm smile.

Certified balloon artists from many countries as well as vendors of balloons, pumps, bling add-ons, and sculpture-support equipment, come together for a week to work day and night on big-build sculptures that often are commissioned by luxury retailers, museums, events and balloon lovers all over the world.

This year, Marvin Hardy, considered the Godfather of Balloon Sculpting, was on board, as well as Aaron Hay, Master Balloonist, from Columbus Ohio, who is known for gargantuan installations in malls, events and museums worldwide.

Debbie Stevens, also a Master Balloonist, from Canada, built the unique, exquisite, balloon couture gown now on display at Zappos’ HQ lobby.

Brian Potvin, “Ballusionist” from Los Angeles, builds animated large sculptures and is a regular attendee along with many others at this convention, including Patrick Morris, a local Las Vegas entertainer-balloonist.

Also from Las Vegas is Janet Lenox, another Master balloon artist who is always in demand. Ken Stillman and son Eric from Pahrump, both amazing sculptors, also brought much joy along with their helpful hands to the event in between creating beauty.

Vendors included All American Balloons from Texas, represented by Chrystal Crain. And all hail to Betallic Balloons, a major sponsor of the event by providing tons of balloons for the 24 -hour jam room organized by Julie Connor. Qualatex sponsored some instructors. CTI Balloons donated. Rainbow Balloons and Equipment was on display; Pioneer Balloon was on board and Conwin Inflators had a lively booth.

Many other people came from as far away as China — such as Simon Chen of Lagenda Balloon Inflators and more.

What really stands out is the inclusiveness and warmth all these renowned artists show to newcomers and beginners. In fact, the most accomplished ones insist that they are still beginners.

If you are interested you will be welcome. Check them out at: blingblingjam.com for 2018 Las Vegas. This year they “pumped-up” at the beautifully designed Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas.

Everywhere these artists went, oooohs and aaaahs followed! In the hotel lobby, restaurants, and out on Fremont Street, people cheered for dancing balloon robots, an Aztec princess and a harem dancer, playful monster creatures, tree sculptures and hundreds of small to large multi-twisted creations.

This convention also attracted attention from Mayor Goodman’s office; Tony Hsieh and Brian Paco Alvarez of Zappos (Amazon); Derek Stonebarger, Las Vegas Arts District board president/owner ReBar; Karen Feder, costume curator Nevada State Museum and professional costumers who work big Strip shows, Melanie and Betsey Stephens.

Although this all seems like fun, and it is, there is a tremendous amount of work that goes into this art. Just like any other profession, it takes focus, dedication, and practice.

Here’s to twisting, sculpting and creating joy!

* * * * *

Marianne Donnelly reviews theatre, travel and film and can be reached be email at mdonnelly00@gmail.com.

