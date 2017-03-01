We normally don’t respond to angry people who are in disagreement with the opinions presented in our newspaper, but we never claimed to be a regular or usual type of newspaper, only an independent newspaper serving the community’s need for the truth.

We believe that municipal elections — and all elections — are very important and the voters need to be well informed and knowledgeable about the issues and the candidates — and even the reasons why they are running for that elected position.

Some judicial candidates choose to pay lots of money to a man called David Thomas, for whatever reason — sometimes an incumbent will hire him to make sure he does not find someone who wants to be a judge to run against him or her. We have learned that from “the horse’s mouth,” in confidentiality, and we are not revealing names.

Nineteen years ago the owner of the Las Vegas Tribune came up with the idea that another newspaper was needed to fill the void and need for a community publication that puts the community first, above anything — and that especially includes profit. And for that same amount of time it (the Las Vegas Tribune) has been doing just that — putting their readers first (including those who do not like the paper but read it anyway), informing them that we, the Las Vegas Tribune team, are not here for the money, but to give a voice to those who have no voice, to expose corruption where it rears its ugly head, to enlighten voters to know what they need to know before they cast their precious vote, and in general to be like a watchdog for the residents of Nevada and the rest of the nation, as it applies in some cases.

The management of the newspaper has nothing to do with the political endorsements and it is left to the discretion of an outside endorsement panel that we choose to keep anonymous to preserve the integrity of that voluntary panel; the owners, management and writers do not participate in it.

One past member of that panel is former Assemblywoman and current candidate for city council Ward 6, Michelle Fiore; she could testify to the fact that the Founder and Publisher of the newspaper was not even in the building when the panel gathered.

We are not changing our opinion on Municipal Judge Heidi Almase; we are aware of the friendly opinion that many of the Las Vegas Tribune staff have of the judge, but we are also aware that she hired David Thomas to run her campaign; furthermore we know that David Thomas has monetary participation in a local marijuana dispensary, which we consider to be a conflict of interest in the eyes of the federal law.

It has been our honor to endorse Judge Heidi Almase in the past, but we cannot in good faith do the same this time because — regardless of what the greedy state lawmen/women in Carson City believe — marijuana is still against the law under federal law, and any man or woman that wears that black robe should represent equality and fairness, and above all, justice.

Wearing a police badge on the lapel of the black robe is not a sign of equality, fairness and justice; but knowing that her campaign manager and her campaign manager’s wife, also a fellow judge in District Court, are profiting from a federally illegal drug business is very questionable and we believe it should not be in a place where justice supposedly prevails — unless we are all becoming hypocrites and becoming part of those elected but corrupted political figures who believe that we should do what they say and not what they do.

Maybe we are approaching a moment of truth and are being morally forced to choose: do we want to make a judgment call or do we want to be connected to an illegal drug salesman? Perhaps a better question would be: what does David Thomas want to do? Continue being a campaign manager or being an illegal drug salesman under federal law?

There is no such a thing as being a little bit pregnant — either you are or you are not; either you agree with the sale of illegal drugs, under federal law, or you do not — and that begs a question that the voters may want to ask: how can you find a defendant guilty of drug possession when you are connected to a marijuana business owner? Just because the Nevada Legislature wants to make it legal, it is not; any federally illegal drug business is still illegal.

We strongly believe that Cara Campbell is the right choice at the present time to be wearing that black robe; she is a career prosecutor and has done that for twenty years, which reduces the cocky mentally and attitude of the novice that may want to make a name for herself.