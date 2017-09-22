Best Conservative Leadership Conference EVER!

Let’s get right to the 2017 Conservative Leadership Conference wrap-up…

Hoo-wee! Was that ever a weekend! I checked out of the hotel yesterday morning, packed up our stuff from the “green room,” went home, and took THREE naps. Talk about exhausted.

Yes, Sheriff Joe Arpaio flew into Las Vegas Saturday afternoon and delivered later in the evening his first public speech since being pardoned by President Donald Trump for that B.S. “contempt” conviction by an Obama judge who illegally tried to force him to make illegal immigration legal.

And he did not disappoint.

Sheriff Joe made a surprise appearance at the conference itself right after lunch. The crowd gave him a “standing o.” It was electric. And then he stuck around all afternoon talking one-on-one with attendees and taking tons of “selfies.”

The sheriff then delivered one whale of a speech Saturday night after accepting his “Courage Under Fire” award; mixing humor with condemnation of the political witch hunt the Obama regime launched against him. He also announced some of his plans for the future.

Rest assured, we have NOT heard the last from America’s Toughest Sheriff.

But you know who WAS disappointed? The alt-left protestors who tried to ruin our event with a major demonstration on the Strip.

Since we didn’t announce the “undisclosed” off-Strip location until after 3:00 pm at the conference — and refused to confirm in advance whether or not Sheriff Joe was actually going to attend in person — we took the wind right out of their sails and denied them the national story they were hoping to generate.

Their demonstration turned out to be a complete flop.

Indeed, instead of the predicted 400+ protestors on the Strip at 5:30 p.m. Saturday night, the crazies were able to get only about two dozen to show up and throw their little temper-tantrum. Lame-o!

And although a pair of George Soros’ minions from Washington, DC tried to get into the conference itself, we caught them and kept them out. As such, not a single disruption of CLC ’17.

While these losers thought they’d won after I decided, for everyone’s safety, to move the dinner venue, they ultimately lost big time. Yes, their threats of violence chilled our free speech. But they were unable to kill it. Epic fail. In the end, we won. They lost.

As the saying goes, he who laughs last, laughs best. And I’m laughing my arse off this morning!

I’ll have more on this incredible event — including a disappointing “he who must not be named” story of fake news bias by a reporter for the Ralston Rag blog — later this week. But right now I think I feel another nap coming on!

* * * * *

Jabba the Hut Stunt Double Throws Twitter Fit

On Saturday morning, while hosting the CLC, I checked my Twitter account on my iPhone and discovered I’d been locked out.

Upon further investigation, I learned that foul-mouthed, alt-left, black racist Baby Huey had complained because I’d referred to him as a moron and remarked upon his substantial Big Mac-fueled girth in three tweets that were in response to him calling me MUCH worse.

Apparently the chunkster can dish it out but can’t take it.

I just deleted the tweets that got his pantyhose in a bunch and my account has been restored. However, this was indeed censorship. My speech was cut off without notice or inquiry while his filth, to this day, remains on the Twitter platform.

That said, it’s THEIR platform. Temporarily shutting my account was not a violation of my First Amendment rights. It’s wrong. It’s hypocritical. It’s totally biased. But again, it’s THEIR megaphone. I’m not entitled to use it.

So instead of kvetching about Twitter, we need someone to develop a conservative alternative.

* * * * *

Bannon the Barbarian Conquers “60 Minutes”

If you missed the recent “60 Minutes” interrogation of Steve Bannon, head of Breitbart News and adviser to President Donald Trump, you missed a lot — including CBS’ shameful camera antics which were clearly intended to cast Mr. Bannon in the worst possible light imaginable.

Interviewer Charlie Rose’s hostile grilling was as expected as it was obnoxious. But it didn’t deter Bannon from getting his points across; points of extreme interest to Trump loyalists and the GOP conservative base. Some highlights…

—The Republican Party establishment has been taking actions to undermine the Trump presidency in an effort to “nullify the 2016 election.” This is true. And we Trump-supporting “rubes” in the heartland know it.

—Leading those efforts have been Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan. It fact, it comes as no surprise whatsoever that McConnell objected to the very notion of “draining the swamp” and wanted the Trump campaign to “back off” from using it.

—Republicans who are openly trying to sabotage the Trump presidency will be targeted for defeat in GOP primaries next year, with Bannon leading many of such efforts. And that could well include Danny Tarkanian’s challenge to Sen. Dean Heller right here in Nevada.

—President Trump’s early decision to embrace the GOP establishment right after his election — including a number of key administration appointments — was an understandable gesture that, in hindsight, was a mistake.

—The Republican majority in Congress is responsible for the failures to enact the campaign promises the GOP ran on in 2016, not President Trump. They’ve had seven years to prepare for a Republican president in the White House who would sign their legislation, but have failed to get their promises to the Oval Office desk.

—The Republican majority, given six months to do its job as it relates to DACA, is likely to screw that up at least as badly as they’ve screwed up ObamaCare repeal. And that failure could well cost the GOP its majority in both houses in November 2018.

—White hate-mongers such as the KKK’s David Duke aren’t getting increased visibility because of President Trump, but because the fake news media keeps putting them on the air despite the fact that they are a very tiny, though repulsive, part of our citizenry.

—The Russian collusion story is “a waste of time” and is only fueled by the fake news industry that has dedicated itself to destroying the Trump presidency. Most of the American people know this to be absolutely true.

In addition, most of us agree with Bannon that what President Trump “does on Twitter is extraordinary.” He talks directly to the American people without the filter of the “pearl-clutching mainstream media” getting in the way.

And then there was this quote: “Hillary Clinton’s not very bright.”

PolitiFact: True. As it turns out, the mainstream media’s portrayal of her as the smartest woman in the world is perhaps the biggest fake news story of the 21st century…so far.

Chuck Muth is president of Citizen Outreach, a non-profit public policy grassroots advocacy organization and publisher of NevadaNewsandViews.com. He may be reached by email at cmuth@lasvegastribune.com.